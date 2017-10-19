TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)

Name Description

Aroon Purie Shri. Aroon Purie is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of TV Today Network Ltd. He is the Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of India Today and Chief Executive of the India Today Group. He is a graduate from the London School of Economics with a degree in Economics and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (England & Wales). Mr. Purie has greatly contributed to Journalism in India. He entered the publishing business and founded the India Today Group. India Today is India's most read news publication with a readership of approximately 4.4 million across all Indian editions according to NRS 2002. The India Today Group also publishes several other magazines, some of which have become market leaders in their respective segments. The India Today Group has entered into various businesses and launched magazines and products such as Business Today (business magazine), Education Today (education), Music Today (thematic classical music, Care Today (charity), India Today Plus (lifestyle) and Travel Plus (travel and hospitality). Under Mr. Purie's leadership, India Today entered into a tie-up with AOL TIME Warner Group for exclusive marketing and distribution of Time and Fortune magazines. He was conferred 'Padma Bhushan', a prestigious civilian award, conferred by the Government of India for his contribution to Indian journalism.

Sudhir Mehra Mr. Sudhir Mehra has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. He worked in the SBI fpr almost 31 years and headed sales and marketing in SBI.

Ashok Kapur Mr. Ashok Kapur is a Non-Executive Independent Director of TV Today Network Limited with effect from August 26, 2010. He was appointed as the Additional Director of the Company on 26th October 2009. Mr. Kapur is the Group Chairman of Krishna Maruti & SKH Group of Companies and has experience of more than 40 years in the Industry. He is a holder of Bachelor of Architecture.

Rakesh Malhotra Mr. Rakesh Kumar Malhotra is Non-Executive Independent Director of TV Today Network Ltd since January 15, 2005. He is a Graduate in Commerce from Hansraj College, Delhi University. He has about 28 years of experience in Business and Industry. Mr. Malhotra is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Remuneration Committee. He is also Director of Thomson Press (India) Limited, High Speed Construction & Marketing Private Limited, Sanjha Properties Private Limited.

Anil Mehra Mr. Anil Kumar Mehra is a Non-Executive Independent Director of TV Today Network Ltd. He is proprietor of Anil Mehra & Company, Chartered Accountants and is a partner of Mehra, Singh & Vishwanath, Chartered Accountants. He completed his Bachelors in Commerce from the Delhi University and obtained professional accreditation as a Fellow Chartered Account from the Institute of Chartered Accountants (England & Wales) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mehra has over 30 years of audit experience in statutory audit, internal audit, management audit, and in special investigative audits of private and public companies. He also has experience in advising companies on financial management.