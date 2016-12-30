Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)

Name Description

A. Terrance MacGibbon Mr. A. Terrance MacGibbon is Independent Chairman of the Board of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. MacGibbon is a registered professional geologist and a certified director, Institute of Corporate Directors, with over 45 years of experience in the mining business. Mr. MacGibbon graduated with a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from St. Francis Xavier University. Prior to 1997, he was employed for 30 years with Inco, culminating in him being responsible for directing Inco’s North American and worldwide exploration activities. Mr. MacGibbon is founder and was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FNX from 1997 to 2010. Mr. MacGibbon and his team built FNX from a junior exploration company into a mid-tier, multi-billion-dollar, diversified Canadian mining company that produced nickel, copper, and precious metals from its mineral properties in Sudbury Basin mining camp, Ontario, Canada. In 2010, FNX merged with Quadra to form QUX and from May 2010 to March 2012, he was the Chairman of QUX, which was subsequently sold to KGHM in 2012. Mr. MacGibbon is a co-founder, and since 2006 the Chairman, of INV Metals Inc. (“INV”), a junior resources company exploring and developing the Loma Larga gold project in Ecuador. Mr. MacGibbon is a co-founder, and since 2010 a director and the Chairman, of the Company. He is the founder, and since December 2012 the Executive Chairman, of the TMAC. In 2005, Mr. MacGibbon was awarded the prestigious PDAC’s Developer of the Year award and in 2005 Ernst and Young honoured Mr. MacGibbon for FNX’s successes with an Entrepreneur of the Year award. He has held directorships and senior executive positions in several Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and TSX Venture Exchange listed mining companies.

Frederick Stanford Mr. Frederick M. Stanford is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Stanford is a mining executive with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Stanford started his career at Vale Canada Limited (“Vale”, formerly Vale Inco and Inco Limited) in 1981 as a software designer and then moved into operations management as an underground mine foreman. He progressed through senior roles in mines operations, processing plant operations, engineering, environmental, health and safety, human resources, and production services operations. In 2006, he was appointed to the role of President of Vale’s Ontario operations, a position he held until June of 2009. Mr. Stanford graduated in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia. Mr. Stanford is also a Certified Director (ICD.D). He has served on the board of directors of Laurentian University, Cambrian College and the Northern Centre for Advanced Technology (NORCAT), a non-profit commercial incubator.

Jeffrey Swinoga Mr. Jeffrey Swinoga is a Chief Financial Officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Swinoga is a senior executive with over 25 years of international experience in the mining and finance industries. His expertise includes business strategy, securing financing, planning, financial analysis, managing banking relationships, including successfully leading finance teams through the different stages of project financing, construction and into production. Prior to April 2014, he served a Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Star since January 2013 and from July 2009 to December 2012, Mr. Swinoga was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of North American Palladium Ltd. He has also served Vice President, Finance & CFO of HudBay Minerals Inc., and was Director, Treasury Finance of Barrick Gold Corporation for seven years. He also has served on the board of directors and audit committee of a publicly traded company. At Torex, Mr. Swinoga successfully completed the US$375 million project finance for the construction of the ELG Mine.

Jason Simpson Mr. Jason M. Simpson is Chief Operating Officer of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Simpson is a mining executive with over 20 years of operational and mining experience. Starting with Inco Limited in 1995, he held roles in ventilation, ground control, geology, and surveying. To gain a global multi-commodity perspective, he spent four years with McIntosh Redpath Engineering on mining studies for companies including: CVRD, Rio Tinto, Barrick, Freeport McMoran, and Falconbridge among others. After re-joining Vale, Mr. Simpson spent ten years gaining operational and engineering experience. He has held positions of increasing responsibility up to his last role serving as the General Manager Labrador Operations for Vale September 2011 to January 2013. At Torex, Mr. Simpson was responsible and successful in bringing the ELG Mine through development into production on time and on budget.

Anne Stephen Ms. Anne Stephen is Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Stephen is a Human Resource professional with over 30 years’ international experience working both as an executive and as a management consultant. She has worked in a variety of industries with companies such as AngloGold Ashanti, Oman Oil, Vale Inco, Vancity, BMO Financial Group, George Weston, Canadian Pacific Railway and Apple Computer. Ms. Stephen has helped business leaders to build efficient and effective work environments that are 20 - 30% more productive than their competition. Ms. Stephen has been a lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and is a founding member of the Global Organization Design Society. Ms. Stephen was a consultant to the Company from January 2011 to June 2013.

Gabriela Sanchez Ms. Gabriela Sanchez is Vice President - Investor Relations of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Sanchez is a senior investor relations and marketing professional with over 27 years of experience, 15 of them at senior management level and primarily within the gold mining sector where she has been instrumental in raising the profiles of emerging gold mining companies within the analyst and investment communities. Before 2004, Ms. Sanchez was part of the management team that brought Goldcorp from a market value of $50 million to $3 billion in four years. More recently, at Dundee Precious Metals, Ms. Sanchez facilitated the introduction of the company to the Canadian, North American and European investment communities and was instrumental in dramatically increasing and diversifying the company’s shareholder base.

H. Bernard Loyer Mr. H. Bernard Loyer is Vice President, Latin American Operations of the Company. Mr. Loyer joined the Company as Project Director, Mexico, in March 2015. Prior to March 2015, Mr. Loyer had been employed with Goldcorp Inc. commencing in April 2010 where he led the completion of the construction through to commercial production status. Then as VP Projects South America, he led both the El Morro and Cerro Negro Projects, the latter in Argentina beginning with engineering through construction and beyond commercial status. Prior to joining Goldcorp in early 2005, Mr. Loyer spent five years at FLSmidth Minerals serving as Vice President, Minerals Technology and Chief Product Officer where he was responsible for all global process technology, manufacturing and material handling. Prior to that he served 15 years with BHP Billiton, spending the last 10 years in Peru and Chile where he held operational leadership roles and led anumber of projects. Mr. Loyer has served on the boards of various international companies including KOCH-MVT Material Handling, RAHCO International, Conveyor Engineering, Excel Foundry and CEIM Centro de Entrenamiento Industrial y Minero in Antofagasta, Chile.

Dawson Proudfoot Mr.Dawson Proudfoot is a Vice President - Engineering of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Proudfoot is a highly skilled mining engineer with over 25 years’ experience in the hard rock mining industry. His experience spans across a number of aspects of the industry from mine design, development, to operational. Prior to joining Torex, Mr. Proudfoot was with Xstrata Nickel, Sudbury Operations, which he joined in 1989 as a Planning Engineer. During his tenure with Xstrata, he held various positions of increasing authority, his most recent role as Engineering Superintendent for Sudbury Operations. During his career Mr. Proudfoot developed expertise in mine design (concept through to operation), mine infrastructure, leadership and staffing of technical team. He joined Torex in March 2010 (sabbatical from January 2013 to June 2014) and was responsible for the El Limon-Guajes Feasibility Study and for the Media Luna PEA.

Mark Thorpe Dr. Mark Thorpe is a Vice President - Corporate Social Responsibility of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Dr. Thorpe is a senior mining executive with over 30 years working both in mining operations and as an international corporate responsibility consultant working on mining projects from potash to diamonds and gold. Prior to January 2015 he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Affairs with Golden Star from January 2013 and for three years prior to thereto he was Vice President Sustainability of Golden Star. His experience spans five continents and covers mining from greenfields exploration to closure and post-closure management. Having lived and worked in Latin America and Africa, Dr. Thorpe’s experience includes permitting a mine in a tropical rainforest area of Venezuela with several regulatory changes and working with the project teams to reduce the lost time injury frequency rate at a mine in Africa from 2.1 per million hours worked to 0.15 per million hours worked.

Mary Batoff Ms. Mary D. Batoff is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Ms. Batoff is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience with publicly traded companies in the mining and exploration sector. Her experience includes successfully leading multi-jurisdictional, debt, equity and restructuring transactions and providing advice and counsel to managers of capital construction projects and operations. Ms. Batoff served most recently as the President and CEO of First Uranium Corporation from August 2012 to December 2013, a gold and uranium company and prior to that she served for over six years as its Vice President, Legal and Secretary. She also served as Vice President, Legal and Secretary for North American Palladium and as legal counsel and corporate secretary for TSX listed gold and base metal mining companies.

Andrew Adams Mr. Andrew Adams is Independent Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Adams is a corporate director and has over 30 years of international financial experience in extractive industries. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Aber Diamond Corporation from 1999 to 2003 and Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Gold North America from 1995 to 1999. From 2004 onwards, he has served as an independent, non-executive director on several Canadian mineral resource companies. Currently he serves as an independent, non-executive director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”) and TMAC. He is the audit committee chair for both companies as well as a member of the compensation committee and the finance committee for First Quantum and the compensation and corporate governance and nominating committee for TMAC. Mr. Adams obtained his Bachelor of Social Sciences (Accounting and Statistics) from Southampton University and then qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom in 1981.

James Crombie Mr. James Arnott Crombie is Independent Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Crombie is a mining engineer with over 30 years of broadly based experience in the mining industry. Mr. Crombie has held several senior executive positions with various mining companies, including Hope Bay Gold Corporation, Palmarejo Silver & Gold Corporation until its merger with Coeur d’Alene Mines, and was a mining analyst and investment banker with Shepards, Merrill Lynch, James Capel & Co. and Yorkton Securities. Mr. Crombie is also currently a director of Arian Silver Corp., of which he is a member of the nominating and compensation committee and a director of Sutter Gold Mining, of which he is a member of the nominating and compensation committee and the audit committee. He graduated from the Royal School of Mines, London, with a Bachelor of Science (Hons).

Franklin Davis Mr. Franklin Lorie Davis is an Independent Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. He was previously counsel to the law firm Fraser Milner Casgrain LLP (“FMC”) from January 2011 to February 2012, and prior thereto was a partner of FMC, practicing principally in the areas of securities and capital markets, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, mining and corporate governance. Mr. Davis has represented various public companies and investment banking firms in public and private offerings of equity and debt securities. He has acted as counsel to offerors, target companies and financial advisors in both hostile and negotiated merger and acquisition transactions and has been active in a variety of takeover bids, mergers, acquisitions, amalgamations, arrangements and divestitures. Mr. Davis is currently a director of TMAC, of which he is chair of the compensation committee and corporate governance and nominating committee and a member of the audit committee, Malbex Resources Inc. (“Malbex”), of which he is chair of the governance and compensation committee and a member of the audit committee. Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto. He is a certified director, Institute of Corporate Directors, and is included in The Best Lawyers in Canada, The Canadian Legal LEXPERT Directory, Who’s Who Legal: Canada, The International Who’s Who of Business Lawyers and Canadian Who’s Who.

David Fennell Mr. David A. Fennell is an Independent Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Fennell is a mining executive with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry and has held directorships and senior executive positions in several TSX and TSXV listed mining companies, including Golden Star Resources Ltd (“Golden Star”) which he founded in 1983 and during his term as President and CEO, Golden Star became a TSE 300 company. Prior to February 2017, Mr. Fennell served as the Executive Chairman and Interim President and CEO of each of Reunion Gold Corporation and Odyssey Resources Limited and the Executive Chairman of Highland Gold Company Inc. Mr. Fennell currently serves as the Chairman of Odyssey Resources Limited, the Chairman of Reunion Gold Corporation, of which he also serves as a member of the safety, health and environment committee, and the Chairman of Highland Copper Company Inc. He is also a director of Major Drilling Group International Inc., of which he is a chair of the safety, health and environment committee and a member of the governance committee and a director of Sabina Gold and Silver, of which he is a member of the safety, health and environment committee and a member of the compensation committee. Mr. Fennell obtained a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Dakota, then graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Laws and practiced corporate and resource law for a number of years.

Michael Murphy Mr. Michael D. Murphy is an Independent Director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Murphy is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Redzone Resources Ltd., and President of Woodman Capital Ltd., a private consulting company. Mr. Murphy previously spent 15 years working in institutional equities in London, with Merrill Lynch, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Credit Suisse, where he managed the hedge fund coverage team. Mr. Murphy graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts, from the London School of Economics and Political Science with a Master of Science in Finance and from Saint Mary’s University with a Master of Business Administration and he is a Certified Director (ICD.D).

William Shaver Mr. William M. (Bill) Shaver is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Shaver is a seasoned senior mining executive with over 40 years of expertise in mine construction and operations. His early experience includes Teck, Eldorado Nuclear, New Quebec Raglan, Falconbridge and the Redpath Group working on many projects in roles of increasing responsibility. He was one of the founders of Dynatec Corporation which became one of the leading contracting and mine operating groups in North America. More recently, Mr. Shaver was the COO of FNX Mining from October 2008 to May 2010, Executive Vice President of Dension Mines Limited from August 2006 to September 2008, the President and CEO of DMC Mining Services from October 2008 to August 2016 and Principal, Shaver Engineering Limited from August 2016 to March 2017. Mr. Shaver served as the Chair of the Board Workplace Safety North since its inception in 2009 to 2015. He also sponsors scholarships for Masters and Doctorate students working in the safety area at Laurentian University. Mr. Shaver was recognized as the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013 for his devotion to bringing innovation to the mining industry.