Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

Name Description

Yves Guillemot Mr. Yves Guillemot serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA and was first appointed Director of the Company on February 28, 1988. Mr. Guillemot is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Guillemot Brothers SA. In addition to that, he holds several other mandates, including President of Ludi Factory SAS, Ubisoft Books and Records SAS, Ubisoft Design SAS, Ubisoft France SAS, Ubisoft Graphics SAS, Ubisoft Manufacturing & Administration SAS, Ubisoft Organisation SAS, Ubisoft Pictures SAS, Ubisoft Productions France SAS, Ubisoft Simulations SAS, Ubisoft World SAS, Ubisoft World Studios SAS, Tiwak SAS and Ubisoft Finland OY. He was appointed Managing Director and Director of Gameloft SA and Guillemot Corporation SA, Chairman of the Board of Ubisoft Divertissements Inc. and Ubisoft Canada Inc., and Vice Chairman of the Board of Ubisoft Inc.

Alain Martinez Mr. Alain Martinez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. Prior to that, he served as Treasurer and then Chief Financial Officer for the European territory at Comdisco, a company involved in computer leasing. He was then appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Sofamor Danek Europe, a group specialized in spinal implants, and Financial Director at SAP France. Mr. Martinez graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, France.

Claude Guillemot Mr. Claude Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Operations and Director of Ubisoft Entertainment SA and he has been Director of the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Secretary of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He is Director of Ubisoft Nordic A/S (Denmark), Ubisoft Emirates FZ LLC (United Arab Emirates), Alternate member of Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden A/B ( Sweden), RedLynx Oy (Finland). He is Chairman of Hercules Thrustmaster SAS, Guillemot Innovation Labs SAS, Director of AMA SA, CEO of Guillemot Brothers SAS, Chairman and Director of Guillemot Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Recherche & Developpement Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Inc. (United States) Executive Director of Guillemot Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (China), Guillemot Ltd (United Kingdom), Guillemot Corporation (HK) Ltd (Hong Kong), Guillemot Srl (Italy), Guillemot Romania Srl (Romania), Guillemot Spain SL (Spain), Director of Advanced Mobile Applications Ltd (United Kingdom), General Manager of Guillemot GmbH (Germany) Director and Executive Vice President of Guillemot Brothers SE (United Kingdom).

Michel Guillemot Mr. Michel Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Development Strategy and Finance and Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director on the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft SA and holds other mandates, including Director and Appointed Managing Director of Guillemot Corporation SA and Guillemot Brothers SA. He was President of Gameloft Software (Beijing) Company Ltd, Gameloft Software (Shanghai) Company Ltd, Gameloft Software (Chengdu) Company Ltd, Gameloft Partnerships SAS, Gameloft Live SAS, Ludigames SAS and Gameloft Srl, and Chairman of the Board of Gameloft Argentina S.A, Gameloft Inc. (Canada), Gameloft Live Developpements Inc (Canada),Gameloft Co. Ltd. (Korea), Gameloft Iberica SA, Gameloft Inc. (United States) and Gameloft Ltd (United Kingdom).

Christian Guillemot Mr. Christian Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Administration and Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director on the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is Director of Ubisoft Nordic A/S (Denmark), General Manager of Guillemot Administration et Logistique SARL, Executive Vice President and director of Gameloft SE, Guillemot Corporation SA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMA SA, Chairman of SAS du Corps de Garde, Guillemot Brothers SAS, Chairman and Director of Advanced Mobile Advertisement Inc. (United States), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMA Xperteye Inc. (United States), Chairman of SC AMA Romania Srl (Romania), Director of Guillemot SA (Belgium), Guillemot Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Recherche & Développement Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Inc. (United States), Guillemot Ltd (United Kingdom), Guillemot Corporation (HK) Ltd (Hong Kong).

Gerard Guillemot Mr. Gerard Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Marketing, Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director of the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He holds several mandates, including Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Guillemot Corporation SA, and Guillemot Brothers SA, and President of Longtail Studios Inc.

Christine Burgess-Quemard Ms. Christine Burgess-Quemard serves as Executive Director of Worldwide Production at Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. She joined the Company in 1987. She opened the Company's first office in the United States, and after four years, she moved on to head the business unit in England. In 1997, she returned to Paris, and was appointed International Sales Director. Ms. Burgess-Quemard holds a Postgraduate Degree in Applied Foreign Languages.

Alain Corre Mr. Alain Corre serves as Executive Director of EMEA at Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. He joined the Company as a market trainee in 1987. He was then appointed Marketing Assistant, Marketing Director for France, and Sales Director for Europe and then Managing Director for France. He is a graduate of the ESG Paris.

Laurent Detoc Mr. Laurent Detoc serves as Executive Director of NSCA at Ubisoft Entertainment SA. A graduate of Institut Superieur de Gestion, Paris, he joined the Company in 1991. Two years later, he left the headquarters in France to set up a subsidiary for Belgium and the Netherlands. In 1994, he took charge of the San Francisco office.

Serge Hascoet Mr. Serge Hascoet serves as Chief Creative Officer at Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. He obtained a Degree in Materials Science and joined the Company as a Game Designer in 1986. Over the years, he has occupied a number of executive positions, notably Lead Game Designer and Studio Manager for Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Didier Crespel Mr. Didier Crespel serves as Lead Independent Director of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT S.A. since March 3, 2016. He has over 30 years experience as a senior financial manager and entrepreneur. He is the President of Crespel & Associates, a consulting firm he founded in 2013 that specializes in business strategy and equity investment. He is also the majority shareholder and President of Mecamen, an industrial group. Mr. Crespel is the former General Manager of Shapers (2000-2012) – an international subsidiary of the Arkk Group that is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Thanks to his proven reporting expertise, Didier contributed to Arkk Group’s compliance project by implementing J-SOX rules. From 1984 to 2000, Mr. Crespel also served as Finance Director and General Manager for Valeo’s German subsidiary – a world-leading automotive industry supplier. At Valeo, Mr. Crespel dealt with international financial transactions such as major mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Crespel sits on Ubisoft’s Board of Directors as an independent director since 2013. He chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. His understanding of finance as well as business strategy are true assets for Ubisoft’s exploration of new and emerging markets, especially Asia. The Board of Directors also benefi ts from his entrepreneurial and international mindset to assess the company’s diversification strategy and identify new opportunities in our fast-paced and growing industry. Mr. Crespel holds a Master in Management from the EDHEC Business School.

Frederique Dame Ms. Frederique Dame serves as Independent Director of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT S.A. since September 29, 2016. She can draw upon her 15 years of experience at some of the world’s most innovative and cutting-edge companies, such as Uber, which she joined in its very beginnings. Today, Frederique Dame is an angel investor in Silicon Valley. Throughout her career at different US-based digital companies, Frederique Dame has developed a unique expertise for launching consumer products and services. Between 2012 and 2016, she helped scale Uber from 80 people to over 7,000 and expand the company from 14 cities in four countries to over 400 in 68 countries. At Uber, she also spearheaded two strategic programs: the “Driver Experience”, allowing private drivers to become part of Uber’s network on a global scale, as well as the “Employee Experience”, aimed at automatizing the internal systems in order to improve productivity and the collaboration of Uber’s international teams. Previously, Frederique Dame contributed to the development of Yahoo!, being in charge of their products social strategy between 2004 and 2008. She joined Photobucket in 2009, then Smugmug, two online photo-sharing products for which she implemented monetization and audience growth strategies. Frederique Dame holds a Master in Spacecraft Technology and Satellite Communications from University College London and a Bachelor and Master in Telecommunications Engineering from Telecom SudParis. She is based in San Francisco.

Laurence Hubert-Moy Mrs. Laurence Hubert-Moy serves as Independent Director of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT S.A. since June 27, 2013. She is a Professor at the University of Rennes. Since 2013, she has been President of one of the two scientific committees of the French National Center of Spatial Studies (CNES), the TOSCA Committee. She is also the Scientific Manager of the ENVAM Digital Campus – a French consortium of four universities and schools. Thanks to these positions, Mrs. Hubert-Moy is in constant and direct relation with scientific teams and academics from around the world while benefiting from access to the latest modeling and spatial analysis. Her current research involves collaborations with scientists in China, Brazil and India, among others. Over the past 20 years, she has published numerous scientific research papers on space remote sensing and its application in the environment. In 2003, she was awarded a bronze medal by the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Mrs. Hubert-Moy sits on Ubisoft’s Board of Directors as an independent member since 2013. She chairs the Nomination and Compensation committee and sits on the Audit committee. Her extensive research on space observation and big data puts R&D, innovation, analytics and open worlds at the heart of the Board’s agenda. Mrs. Hubert-Moy holds a Ph.D. and completed post-doctorate studies at Boston University. She also holds a certificate in business administration from the IFA-Sciences Po Paris.

Pascale Mounier Mrs. Pascale Mounier serves as Independent Director of UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT S.A. since November 20, 2013. She has over 30 years of experience in senior management and currently practices on all continents, with both France and Canada as home base. She is the President of Newton-ca, a consulting firm she founded in 2010 that specializes in accompanying multinationals IT operations and financial processes for companies such as Desjardins and Alliance Boots. Mrs. Mounier has held several management positions in Finance and IT departments for global leaders such as Gameloft (until 2002), Sanofi and Rio Tinto. Her extensive knowledge has been put to good use in the management and operational coordination of complex international projects around the world. She contributed to the redesign of financial processes, change of IT systems and the management of R&D projects. She also participated in many successful large-scale mergers and acquisitions. Mrs. Mounier sits on Ubisoft’s Board of Directors as an independent member since 2013. The digitalization of the video game industry comes with new priorities and challenges and the Board welcomes Mrs. Mounier’s expertise in information technology processes and cost optimization. Mrs. Mounier holds a Master in Management from HEC Paris and a PMP certification.