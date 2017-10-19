Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

Name Description

Sudha Suresh Ms. Sudha Suresh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company effective Feb 1st, 2017. She was Chief Financial Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Sudha is a Chartered Accountant with a rich corporate career spanning over two decades. Her expertise and contributions include areas of fiscal management, strategic planning, capital and debt syndication, MIS and compliances in private and public limited companies. She is amongst the CFO 100 Roll of Honour for 2013 awarded by CFO India. She is also a qualified Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

Deepak Ayare Mr. Deepak Ayare is the Chief Information Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Deepak is an IT professional with 24 years of experience in different aspects of Technology. He worked in the Gulf and in East Africa for 14 years. His core strengths are implementing ERP and developing business systems for organizations in different verticals, IT Vision and cost saving with Open Source Technology, Team Building and Vendor Management. He Graduated from Bombay University. Additionally, he has good knowledge about animal husbandry and different rural businesses.

Arunava Banerjee Mr. Arunava Banerjee is a Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Arunava has over 36 years' experience, having worked in both Banking and the Retailing Industry. Starting his career with State Bank of India, Arunava later worked with Standard Chartered Bank in their Merchant Banking unit in both Mumbai and New Delhi where he was part of the advisory and international banking team. He moved to Bahrain in 1996 to head the Corporate Banking department at the Bahraini Saudi Bank, before making a career shift to work as the Chief Financial Officer with Remza Investment Company which has diverse interests in the retailing sector in the Middle East. Arunava has an M.A in Economics from University of Kolkata.

Carol Furtado Ms. Carol Furtado is the Chief Operating Officer – South & North of Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt., Ltd. Carol has been with Ujjivan since inception. She is a Finance professional with over 15 years of experience, having worked in ANZ Grindlays and Bank Muscat, where she specialized in modern retail banking operations. In 2009, she won the Financial Women's Association (FWA) of New York Leadership Award. Carol is an MBA from Mount Carmel Institute of Management, Bangalore.