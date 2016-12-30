Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

Name Description

Douglas Caster Mr. Douglas Caster,CBE.,BSc, MIET, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Douglas is a highly experienced engineer and manager of electronics businesses. He has a long track record of driving growth through effective acquisition and superior financial performance in the companies he has led. Douglas started his career as an electronics design engineer with the Racal Electronics Group in 1975, before moving to Schlumberger in 1986 and then to Dowty as Engineering Director of Sonar & Communication Systems in 1988. In 1992, he became Managing Director of that business and, after participating in the management buy-out which formed Ultra Electronics, joined the Board in October 1993. In April 2000, he was promoted to the position of Managing Director of Ultra’s Information & Power Systems division. In April 2004, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer and became Chief Executive in April 2005. He was appointed deputy Chairman in April 2010 and became Chairman of Ultra in April 2011. Douglas is a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Advanced Materials plc and was appointed Chairman of Metalysis Limited in January 2015. .

Rakesh Sharma Mr. Rakesh Sharma, BSc, MBA ,CPhys, MInstP serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC. Rakesh has managed businesses and divisions across the full range of Ultra’s wide portfolio, with consistent success in driving growth in the Group. Combining business and technical insight, he ensures Ultra businesses maintain a competitive advantage in the Group’s specialist market sectors. Rakesh started his career as an electronic design engineer at Marconi in 1983, before moving to Dowty as Chief Engineer of Sonar & Communication Systems in 1989. He was appointed Marketing Director of that business in 1993, when Ultra Electronics was formed. From 1997 to 1999, he worked in the US as Ultra’s Operations Director, North America. After returning to the UK, he was Managing Director of PMES and then of Sonar & Communication Systems, before taking his first divisional role in 2005 as Managing Director, Tactical & Sonar Systems. In 2008, he moved to run the Group’s Information & Power Systems division, before being appointed Chief Operating Officer in January 2010. He was appointed to the Board in April 2010 and became Chief Executive in April 2011.

Amitabh Sharma Mr. Amitabh Sharma is Interim Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Amitabh is a highly experienced financial professional, having held senior finance positions at listed and private companies. He has extensive industry experience as well as an excellent track record of delivery across different sectors. Amitabh was previously Group Financial Controller at Ultra from 1999 to 2005. He was Group Finance Director at Gibbs and Dandy plc (now Gibbs and Dandy Ltd) and a Divisional Finance Director at Saint Gobain. He has been an audit manager with KPMG in London and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1993. Amitabh joined Ultra in January 2016 and became Group Finance Director with effect from May 2016, when he was appointed to the Board.

Sharon Harris Ms. Sharon Harris serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC. Sharon brings corporate legal expertise to the Board role, together with plc experience in corporate governance, with a strong knowledge of the management and protection of intellectual property. Sharon graduated from Kings College, London with a Law degree. She started her career at Norton Rose and has international plc experience gained in the FMCG, pharmaceutical, media and electronics sectors. She joined Ultra in November 2011 and was appointed Company Secretary in April 2012.

Geeta Gopalan Ms. Geeta Gopalan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 April 2017. Geeta has wide-ranging experience and knowledge of the financial services sector particularly in digital innovation, payments, retail and commercial banking. Her Non-Executive Directorships include UK retail bank Virgin Money Holdings and Virgin Money Plc, Wizink Bank S.A (a Spanish digital bank) and Vocalink Plc the UK's payment infrastructure provider. Geeta is also a Non-Executive Member and Vice-Chair of the England Committee of the Big Lottery Fund, a non-departmental public body.

Victoria Hull Ms. Victoria Hull had been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 April 2017. Victoria is a former Executive Director and General Counsel of Invensys plc and Telewest Communications plc. Her legal career commenced at Clifford Chance LLP. Victoria has extensive UK and international M&A and business experience and is a skilled and knowledgeable Board member.

Martin Broadhurst Mr. Martin Broadhurst, OBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Martin has a wealth of valuable experience in the defence and aerospace markets, having run a large engineering organisation within the sector for fifteen years. He has demonstrable expertise and skill in growing international business and in expanding capabilities. Martin joined Marshall Aerospace as a management trainee in 1975 and, following a number of roles with the company, including Production Director and Director of Programmes, was appointed as Chief Executive in February 1996. During his time as Chief Executive, he served on the Group Holdings Board and was Chairman of a number of subsidiary companies. Martin is a Non-Executive Director of Beagle Technology Group and Centre for Engineering Excellence; and a trustee of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He was appointed to the Board in July 2012.

John Hirst Mr. John Raymond Hirst, CBE is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. John is a highly experienced leader of large global organisations, in both the private and public sector. He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise which he brings to Ultra’s Board. John was Chief Executive of the Met Office, a post he held from 2005 to 2014. Prior to this, John was CEO of Premier Farnell. Before this, he spent 19 years with ICI Plc, during which he was Chief Executive of two of ICI’s Global businesses, ICI Performance Chemicals and ICI Autocolor, and was Group Treasurer. He was awarded a CBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List for his national and international services to Meteorology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and a companion of the Chartered British Institute of Management. John is a Non-Executive Director of Marsh UK, Jelf Plc, SME Insurance Services, Anglian Water, IMIS Global Ltd and White Square Chemical Inc. John was appointed to the Board in January 2015.