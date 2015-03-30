Edition:
United States

UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

ULTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,034.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-57.85 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs4,092.20
Open
Rs4,075.60
Day's High
Rs4,078.05
Day's Low
Rs4,018.00
Volume
37,888
Avg. Vol
227,944
52-wk High
Rs4,533.10
52-wk Low
Rs3,050.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kumar Birla

49 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

K. Birla

57 2014 Senior Executive President

Rahul Mohnot

2014 Chief Executive Officer - White Cement

Atul Daga

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director

V. Swaminathan

2013 President - Finance, IR Contact Officer

Prabir Ray

2014 Executive President – Ready Mix Concrete, Key Accounts & Building Products Division

Gautam Chainani

2014 Chief Human Resource Officer

Vivek Agrawal

2014 Chief Marketing Officer

Paresh Thacker

General Counsel

K. Maheshwari

2016 Managing Director, Additional Director

M. B. Agarwal

2013 Executive President

Jayant Dua

Group Executive President - International Markets

S. Chatterjee

2013 Company Secretary

Rajashree Birla

71 2004 Non-Executive Director

O. Puranmalka

65 2016 Non-Executive Director

Dwarka Rathi

69 2004 Non-Executive Director

Arun Adhikari

2013 Independent Director

Alka Bharucha

2016 Additional Independent Director

Girish Dave

77 2014 Independent Director

Sukanya Kripalu

2014 Additional Independent Director

S. Mathur

70 2014 Independent Director

Renuka Ramnath

2014 Additional Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Kumar Birla

Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ultratech Cement Limited. He chairs the boards of all of the Group's companies in India and globally, including Novelis, Columbian Chemicals, Aditya Birla Minerals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Thai Carbon Black and Alexandria Carbon Black among others. In India, he chairs the Boards of Hindalco, Grasim, Aditya Birla Nuvo, UltraTech, Idea, Aditya Birla Financial Services and Aditya Birla Retail. Mr. Birla took over as Chairman of the Group in 1995, at the age of 28, after the untimely demise of his father. As Chairman, Mr. Birla has taken the Aditya Birla Group to an altogether higher growth trajectory. He holds several positions on various regulatory and professional boards. He is a Director on the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. Earlier, he was Chairman of the Advisory Committee constituted by the Ministry of Company Affairs and also served on The Prime Minister of India's Advisory Council on Trade and Industry. As the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Committee on Corporate Governance, he authored the report on corporate governance titled Report of the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee on Corporate Governance. Mr. Birla also served as Chairman of SEBI's committee on insider trading, which formulated corporate governance principles for Indian corporate. He is a commerce graduate from the Mumbai University. He is a chartered accountant. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School.

K. Birla

Mr. K. C. Birla is the Senior Executive President of the company.

Rahul Mohnot

Mr. Rahul Mohnot is the Chief Executive Officer - White Cement of the company.

Atul Daga

Mr. Atul Daga is Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director of the Company.

V. Swaminathan

Mr. V. Swaminathan is the President - Finance, IR Contact Officer of the company.

Prabir Ray

Mr. Prabir Ray is the Executive President – Ready Mix Concrete, Key Accounts & Building Products Division of the company.

Gautam Chainani

Mr. Gautam Chainani is the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company.

Vivek Agrawal

Mr. Vivek Agrawal is the Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Paresh Thacker

Mr. Paresh Thacker is the General Counsel of the company.

K. Maheshwari

Mr. K. K. Maheshwari as has been appointed as Additional Director, Managing Director of the Company, with effect from April 01, 2016. Mr. Maheshwari, a chartered accountant by profession has over 38 years of experience. He has held various leadership roles spanning finance and general management.

M. B. Agarwal

Mr. M. B. Agarwal is the Executive President of the company.

Jayant Dua

Mr. Jayant Dua is the Group Executive President - International Markets of the company.

S. Chatterjee

Shri. S. K. Chatterjee is the Company Secretary of the company.

Rajashree Birla

Smt. Rajashree Birla is Non-Executive Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. She is an Industrialist. She holds B. A.

O. Puranmalka

Dwarka Rathi

Mr. Dwarka Dass Rathi is the Non-Executive Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He is Company Executive in specific general functional area. He holds Bachelor of Commerce degree. He is Director of Grasim Industries Ltd.

Arun Adhikari

Mr. Arun Adhikari is Independent Director of UltraTech Cement Limited. He is an Alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has also undergone an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Alka Bharucha

Girish Dave

Shri. Girish M. Dave is Independent Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. He is a partner of Dave & Girish & Co., Advocates. He is also on the Board of several companies.

Sukanya Kripalu

Mrs. Sukanya Kripalu is the Additional Independent Director of the company.

S. Mathur

Mr. S. B. Mathur is Independent Director of Ultratech Cement Limited. He is the Company Executive. He holds Bachelor of Commerce, F.C.A., ICWA Part I & II London. He is Director of Axis Bank Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., DCM Sriram Industries Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Havells India Ltd., HDIL Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd., IL&FS Ltd., ITC Ltd., IDFC Trustee Co Ltd.

Renuka Ramnath

Mrs. Renuka Ramnath is the Additional Independent Director of the company.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading