Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Name Description

Marijn Dekkers Dr. Marijn E. Dekkers is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company, effective on April 2016. He joined Bayer AG on 1 January 2010 and became Chief Executive Officer of Bayer AG on 1 October 2010. Having studied chemistry and chemical engineering Dr. Dekkers began his professional career in 1985 as a scientist at the corporate research centre of General Electric in the United States, gaining experience in various units of the company before joining AlliedSignal (subsequently Honeywell International Inc.) in 1995. In 2000 Dr. Dekkers became Chief Operating Officer of Thermo Electron Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of laboratory instruments (later renamed Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) and in 2002 he became this company's President and CEO. Dr. Dekkers currently serves on the Board of Directors of General Electric in the United States. In September 2014, he took over the two-year presidency of the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI), Frankfurt. He is also a Vice President of the Federation of German Industry (BDI), Berlin.

Nitin Paranjpe Mr. Nitin Paranjpe is President - Home Care of Unilever PLC. He was a Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Executive Vice- President, South Asia. Executive Director, Home & Personal Care, India. Vice-President, Home Care. Category Head (Fabric Wash) and Regional Brand Director, Laundry and Household Cleaning, Asia.

Paulus Polman Mr. Paulus Gerardus Josephus Maria (Paul) Polman is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Unilever PLC. He is Director, The Consumer Goods Forum. UK Business Ambassador. Non-executive director, The Dow Chemical Company. Chairman, World Business Council for Sustainable Development. He was Procter & Gamble Co., group president Europe and officer, Procter & Gamble Co.. Chief financial officer, Nestlé S.A.. Director, Alcon Inc.

Ann Fudge Ms. Ann M. Fudge is Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Unilever PLC. She is Non-executive director, Infosys; Novartis AG; General Electric Co. Chairman, US Programs Advisory Panel of Gates Foundation. Member, Foreign Affairs Policy Board, US State Department. She was Non-executive director, Buzzient Inc. Chairman and chief executive officer, Young & Rubicam.

Graeme Pitkethly Mr. Graeme David Pitkethly is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Unilever in 2002 and is currently Executive Vice President of the Unilever UK and Ireland business and prior to this he has held a number of senior financial roles within Unilever, including Head of M&A, Head of Treasury, Pensions and Tax and Chief Financial Officer of Unilever Indonesia. Prior to his current role Pitkethly was the Senior Vice President Finance of the Global Markets Operation. He brings considerable internal and external experience to the role having spent the earlier part of his career in senior corporate finance roles.

Kevin Havelock Mr. Kevin Havelock is President - Refreshment of Unilever PLC. He Joined Unilever 1985. Previously, Chairman, Unilever Arabia and President Unilever USA.

Alan Jope Mr. Alan Jope is President, Personal Care of Unilever PLC. He Joined Unilever 1985. He was Chairman of Unilever Greater China. Global Category Leader for SCC and Dressings. Chief Operating Officer and subsequently President of Unilever’s combined Home and Personal Care business in North America.

Kees Kruythoff Mr. Kees Kruythoff is President, North America of Unilever PLC. He was Executive Vice-President Brazil 2008. Chairman of Unilever Foods South Africa 2004. Member of the board of Unilever Bestfoods Asia 2002. He is Member of the Worldwide board of directors, Enactus. Board member, USA Grocery Manufacturing Association. Board member of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Amanda Sourry Ms. Amanda Sourry is President, Foods of the company. She was a Global Hair (EVP); Unilever UK and Ireland (EVP and Chairman); Global Spreads and Dressings (EVP); Unilever US Foods (SVP).

Jan Zijderveld Mr. Jan Zijderveld is President, Europe of Unilever PLC. He was Executive Vice-President South East Asia and Australasia. Chairman of Unilever Middle East North Africa. Chairman of Nordic ice cream business . He is Board member, AIM, FoodDrinkEurope, Pepsi/Unilever Lipton JV. Board member and co-chair, ECR Europe (Efficient Consumer Response.

Leena Nair Ms. Leena Nair is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Previous Unilever posts include - HR Leadership and Organisational Development and Global Head of Diversity (SVP)

Keith Weed Mr. Keith Weed is Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Unilever PLC. He was Executive Vice-President for Global Home Care & Hygiene; Chairman of Lever Fabergé; SVP Hair and Oral Care. He is Non-executive director, Sun Products Corporation. Board member, Business in the Community International Board, World Economic Forum Consumer Industry Board.

David Blanchard Mr. David Blanchard is Chief Category R&D Officer of Unilever PLC. He was Senior Vice-President for Unilever Research & Development. Chairman of Unilever Canada Inc. SVP Marketing Operations Foods America. VP R&D for Global Dressings. Director of Product Development for Margarine and Spreads.

Marc Engel Mr. Marc Engel is Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Company. He was Unilever East Africa and Emerging Markets (EVP); Chief Procurement Officer; Supply Chain, Spreads, Dressings and Olive Oil Europe (VP); Ice Cream Brazil (Managing Director); Ice Cream Brazil (VP); Corporate Strategy Group; Birds Eye Wall’s, Unilever UK (Operations Manager).

Ritva Sotamaa Ms. Ritva Sotamaa is Chief Legal Officer of Unilever PLC. She was General Counsel for Siemens AG, Siemens Healthcare. Various posts at General Electric Company, GE Healthcare (the most recent being General Counsel, GE Healthcare Systems). General Counsel, Instrumentarium Corporation.

Nils Andersen Mr. Nils Andersen is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Andersen has been Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S since 2007. He was an Executive Vice President of Carlsberg A/S and Carlsberg Breweries A/S from 1999-2001, becoming President, Chief Executive Officer from 2001-2007. He has previously worked for Inditex, de Danske Sukkerfabrikker, Tuborg International, Union Cervecera, Hannen Brauerei and Hero Group. Mr. Andersen is currently Chairman of Dansk Supermarked Group, Vice-Chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists and a member of the Committee on Business Policies, Confederation of Danish Industry.

Laura Cha Ms. Laura Cha is Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC .She is an Independent non-executive director, HSBC Holdings plc and China Telecom Corporation Limited. Non-executive deputy chairman, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. Senior international advisor, Foundation Asset Management AB. She was Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong. China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Vittorio Colao Mr. Vittorio Colao is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective on April 2015. He has been appointed as a member of the Vodafone Board since 2006, and Chief Executive since 2008. He joined Omnitel Pronto Italia in 1996, which subsequently became Vodafone Italy, and he was appointed Chief Executive in 1999. He was appointed regional Chief Executive Officer, Southern Europe for Vodafone Group Plc in 2001, became a member of the Board in 2002 and appointed to the role of Regional Chief Executive Officer for Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa for Vodafone in 2003. In 2004 Mr Colao left Vodafone to join RCS MediaGroup, the leading Italian publishing company, where he was Chief Executive until he rejoined Vodafone as CEO, Europe and Deputy Chief Executive in 2006. Mr Colao sits on the International Advisory Board of Bocconi University, Italy, on the Dean’s Advisory Board of the Harvard Business School and is a Vice-Chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists.

Judith Hartmann Dr. Judith Hartmann is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined ENGIE, formerly known as GDF SUEZ, as a special adviser to the CEO and Chairman in February 2015, and became Chief Financial Officer of ENGIE, on 16 March 2015. Judith became a Non-Executive Director of Suez Environment in July 2015. She was Chief Financial Officer of the international media and services corporation Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA from 2012-2015. Prior to that, she had been at General Electric since 2000, where she had a number of CFO roles including CFO Global Service, GE Healthcare Clinical Systems, CFO GE Water Europe, Middle East & Africa, CFO GE Healthcare Latin America and CFO GE Germany. Her earlier career included financial positions in The Walt Disney Company and Transport Canada. Judith has recently been Non-Executive Director of RTL Group, Penguin Random House and Gruner + Jahr GmbH & Co KG.

Mary Ma Ms. Mary Ma is Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC. She is a Chairman, Boyu Capital. Independent non-executive director, Lenovo Group Limited. Non-executive director, Wumart Stores; Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong; Stelux Holdings International Limited. She was Non-executive director, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Partner, TPG Capital. Co-chairman, TPG China.

Strive Masiyiwa Mr. Strive T. Masiyiwa is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Previous relevant experience: Africa Against Ebola Solidarity Trust (Co-Founder and Chairman); Grow Africa (Co-Chairman); Micronutrient Initiative (Chairman). Current external appointments: Econet Group (Founder and Executive Chairman); AGRA (Chairman); Rockefeller Foundation (Board member); US Council on Foreign Relations (Member Global Advisory Board); Africa Progress Panel (Board member); Asia Society (Trustee).

Youngme Moon Ms. Youngme E. Moon is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Previous relevant experience: Harvard Business School (Chairman and Senior Associated Dean for the MBA Program); Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Professor); American Red Cross (Board of Governors Member). Current external appointments: Avid Technology (NED); Rakuten (NED); Harvard Business School (Professor).

John Rishton Mr. John Rishton is Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC. He is Chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc . He was a Chief executive officer, president and chief financial officer, Royal Ahold N.V. Non-executive director, ICA AB and Allied Domecq plc. Chief financial officer, British Airways plc.

Feike Sijbesma Mr. Feike Sijbesma is Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC. Previous relevant experience: Supervisory Board of DSM Netherlands (Chairman); Dutch Genomics Initiative (NGI) (Member); Utrecht University (Board member); Dutch Cancer Institute (NKI/AVL) (Board member). Current external appointments: Royal DSM N.V. (CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board); De Nederlandsche Bank (Member of the Supervisory Board); Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (Co-Chairman) and Climate Leader, convened by the World Bank Group.