Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)

Rajkiran Rai G. Shri. Rajkiran Rai G. serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the Company. He is Executive Director of ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LIMITED.

Vinod Kathuria Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria is Executive Director of the Company. He is General Manager of Punjab National Bank.

Rakesh Sethi Shri. Rakesh Sethi is an Executive Director of Union Bank of India Ltd. He is a B.COM, LLB and Diploma holder in Personnel Management. He is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has a experience of 35 years in facets of banking with Bank of India. He was the Zonal Manager, Chandigarh zone covering branches of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. He has authored a book on Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation As a General Manager, he headed the National Banking - South comprising all the six zones of entire Southern India having 565 branches, he headed the Retail Banking Division and Marketing Department at Head Office and has been a member of various committees including ALCO, CORM, Investment Committee of the Bank. He has been Nominee Director of the Bank on the Board of Star Union Dai-Ichi Insurance Co Ltd, where both Bank of India and Union Bank are domestic shareholders and distributors. Mr. Sethi has worked at different centres in India including Faridabad, Karnal, Chandigarh, Patiala, Indore, Jabalpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Chennai.

Dipankar Chatterji Shri. Dipankar Chatterji is Shareholder Director of Union Bank of India Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate and a practicing Chartered Accountant with around 42 years of experience in auditing and consultancy. He has been on the Board of other Public Sector Banks and is also on the Boards of a number of companies including Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited, Peerless Financial Services Ltd., Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd., West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited, TRF Limited. Shri Chatterjee is the Chairman of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd and is currently the Vice President of one of the top 10 Business schools in the Country. He has been member on various Committees set up by RBI/IBA/various Government authorities. He had been a Central Council member of ICAI and was the Chairman of Auditing Practices Committee of ICAI. He was also the Chairman of Eastern India Regional Council of the ICAI. He is a member of National Council of CII and also Chairman of National Committee on Accounting Standards of CII.

Ravindra Dholakia Dr. Ravindra Harshadrai Dholakia is Shareholder Director of Union Bank of India Ltd. He is a Professor of Economics and Public Systems in IIM Ahmedabad and has 37 years of experience. He is Master of Arts (Gold Medalist), Ph. D. in Economics (MSU, Baroda) and Post-Doctoral Fellow (Uni. Of Toronto). He is a Director on the Boards of Air India, Adani Enterprises Limited and State Trading Corporation of India Limited. He was a Member of the Sixth Central Pay Commission and has worked as an expert Member on numerous High Powered Committees appointed by the Government of India and State Government of Gujarat. He has published several books, monographs and research papers in the fi eld of economic development and policies.

Gopal Lath Mr. Gopal Krishan Lath is Shareholder Director of Union Bank of India Ltd. He is a commerce graduate with gold medal from Lucknow University and is a practicing Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years of experience. He is a senior managing partner of M/s. A. Sachdev & Co., Chartered Accountants, Lucknow since the last 25 years. Shri Lath is in the panel of "Peer Reviewers" nominated by the ICAI and has also conducted peer reviews of various CA fi rms in accordance with the ICAI regulations in the last few years. Apart from vast experience of audits of banking industry, he has also handled various types of audit and other assignments of many private and public sector corporations, insurance companies, local bodies, central cooperative societies, government departments and several World Bank aided projects.

Shri Misra Shri. Shri Kant Misra is Part-Time Non-Official Director of Union Bank of India Ltd., since April 11, 2013. He is a practicing Chartered Accountant since 1978. At present he is the proprietor of M/s S K N & Associates, having its head offi ce at New Delhi. Mr. Misra was also a partner in M/s Chaturvedi & Co from the year 1982 till December, 2012. During his professional career of more than 35 years, he has handled various assignments of Statutory Audit (including Central Statutory Audit of various Nationalised Banks and Life Insurance Companies), Internal/Management Audit of various big business groups like Balrampur Chini, Times of India, Shaw Wallace, Advance Group of Industries, Vikas Telecom etc., Project Financing, Management Consultancy, preparation of accounting manuals for electronic media and real estate and hospitality companies, Expert opinion in Company Law and Income Tax matters, Financial due diligence, Idea Validation & Project feasibility reports and mergers and acquisitions. He has travelled around the globe to acquire and strengthen his knowledge and capabilities. He has gained specialisation in fi nancial planning of real estate and hospitality projects. Shri Misra was also Honorary Secretary of Backward Area Industries Development Association. He is a member of Working Committee of Sanatan Dharam Mahamandal.