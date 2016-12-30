UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

Name Description

Stephen Hemsley Mr. Stephen J. Hemsley has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective September 1, 2017. He is Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealth Group, has served in that capacity since November 2006, and has been a member of the Board of Directors since February 2000. From May 1999 to November 2014, Mr. Hemsley also served as President of UnitedHealth Group.

David Wichmann Mr. David Scott Wichmann has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective September 1, 2017. He has served as President of UnitedHealth Group since November 2014. From January 2011 to June 2016, Mr. Wichmann also served as Chief Financial Officer. From April 2008 to November 2014, Mr. Wichmann also served as Executive Vice President of UnitedHealth Group and President of UnitedHealth Group Operations.

John Rex Mr. John F. Rex is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. From March 2012 to June 2016, Mr. Rex served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Optum. Prior to joining Optum in 2012, Mr. Rex spent over a decade at JP Morgan, a global financial services firm, and its predecessors, concluding his tenure as a Managing Director.

Larry Renfro Mr. Larry C. Renfro is Vice Chairman of UnitedHealth Group, Chief Executive Officer of Optum of the Company. He has served as Vice Chairman of UnitedHealth Group since November 2014 and Chief Executive Officer of Optum since July 2011. From January 2011 to July 2011, Mr. Renfro served as Executive Vice President of UnitedHealth Group.

Marianne Short Ms. Marianne D. Short is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of the Company. She is Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of UnitedHealth Group and has served in that capacity since January 2013. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, Ms. Short served as the Managing Partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, an international law firm, from January 2007 to December 2012.

D. Ellen Wilson Ms. D. Ellen Wilson is Executive Vice President - Human Capital of the Company. She is Executive Vice President, Human Capital of UnitedHealth Group and has served in that capacity since June 2013. From January 2012 to May 2013, Ms. Wilson served as Chief Administrative Officer of Optum. Prior to joining Optum, Ms. Wilson served for 17 years at Fidelity Investments concluding her tenure there as head of Human Resources.

Thomas Roos Mr. Thomas E. Roos is Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the company. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, Mr. Roos was a Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered accounting firm, from September 2007 to August 2015.

Richard Burke Mr. Richard T. Burke, Sr. has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective September 1, 2017. He is Chair of the Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group, has been a member of our Board since 1977, and was CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Inc., our predecessor corporation, until 1988. From 1995 until 2001, Mr. Burke was the owner, CEO and Governor of the Phoenix Coyotes, a National Hockey League team. Mr. Burke currently serves as a director of Meritage Homes Corporation. Mr. Burke’s 40 years’ experience broadly in health care and managed care will continue to inform the Company’s innovative response to the evolution of the health care system.

William Ballard Mr. William C. Ballard, Jr. is Independent Director of the Company. He served as Of Counsel to Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP (formerly Greenebaum Doll & McDonald PLLC), a law firm in Louisville, Kentucky, from 1992 until 2008. In 1992, Mr. Ballard retired from Humana, Inc., a company operating managed health care facilities, after serving with Humana in various roles for 22 years, including as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and a director. In the past five years, he also served as a director of Welltower, Inc. (formerly Health Care REIT, Inc.).

Timothy Flynn Mr. Timothy P. Flynn is Independent Director of the Company. He was the Chairman of KPMG International ("KPMG"), a global professional services organization that provides audit, tax, and advisory services, from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011. From 2005 until 2010, he served as Chairman and from 2005 to 2008 as Chief Executive Officer of KPMG LLP in the U.S., the largest individual member firm of KPMG. Prior to serving as Chairman and CEO of KPMG LLP, Mr. Flynn was Vice Chairman, Audit and Risk Advisory Services, with operating responsibility for Audit, Risk Advisory and Financial Advisory Services practices. He has been a director of the International Integrated Reporting Council since September 2015, and he previously served as a trustee of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, a member of the World Economic Forum's International Business Council, and was a founding member of The Prince of Wales' International Integrated Reporting Committee. Mr. Flynn currently serves as a director of Alcoa, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. He served as a member of the board of directors of The Chubb Corporation from September 2013 until its acquisition in January 2016.

Michele Hooper Ms. Michele J. Hooper is Independent Director of the Company. She is President and CEO of The Directors' Council, a private company she co-founded in 2003 that works with corporate boards to increase their independence, effectiveness and diversity. She was President and CEO of Voyager Expanded Learning, a developer and provider of learning programs and teacher training for public schools, from 1999 until 2000. Prior to that, she was President and CEO of Stadtlander Drug Company, Inc., a provider of disease-specific pharmaceutical care, from 1998 until Stadtlander was acquired in 1999. Ms. Hooper is a nationally recognized corporate governance expert. Ms. Hooper currently serves as a director of PPG Industries, Inc.

Rodger Lawson Mr. Rodger A. Lawson is Independent Director of the Company. He currently serves as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, and has served in that capacity since September 2016. Mr. Lawson previously served as Chair of the Board of E*TRADE from May 2014 to September 2016. Prior to joining E*TRADE, Mr. Lawson was President of Fidelity, a mutual fund and financial services company, from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Lawson was Vice Chairman of Prudential Financial from 2002 to 2007 where he was responsible for the International Operating Division and for Global Marketing Communications. Mr. Lawson served as Executive Vice President of Prudential from 1996 to 2002. Prior to joining Prudential, Mr. Lawson was President and CEO of VanEck Global from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Lawson was Managing Director and Partner-in-Charge of Private Global Banking and Mutual Funds at Bankers Trust from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Lawson was a Managing Director and CEO at Fidelity Investments-Retail from 1985 to 1991, and President and CEO at Dreyfus Service Corporation from 1982 to 1985.

Glenn Renwick Mr. Glenn M. Renwick is Independent Director of the Company. He is Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation, an auto insurance holding company, and has served in that capacity since July 2016. Mr. Renwick previously served as Chair of the Board of Progressive from 2013 to 2016 and as President and CEO of Progressive from 2001 to 2016. Before being named President and CEO in 2001, Mr. Renwick served as CEO-Insurance Operations and Business Technology Process Leader at Progressive from 1998 to 2000. Prior to that, he led Progressive's Consumer Marketing group and served as President of various divisions within Progressive. Mr. Renwick joined Progressive in 1986 as Auto Product Manager for Florida. Mr. Renwick also currently serves as a director of Fiserv, Inc.

Valerie Rice Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice serves as Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the President and Dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine, a medical school in Atlanta, Georgia, and has served in that capacity since 2014, and as the EVP and Dean from 2011 to 2014. Prior to joining Morehouse School of Medicine, she served as dean of the School of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs at Meharry Medical College from March 2006 to June 2009, and the director of the Center for Women’s Health Research, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color, from 2005 to 2011. Montgomery Rice also serves as a Council Member of the National Institute of Health (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Science. Montgomery Rice is a Member of the National Academy of Medicine and a renowned infertility specialist and women’s health researcher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a medical degree from Harvard School of Medicine. Montgomery Rice completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Hutzel Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Kenneth Shine Dr. Kenneth I. Shine, M.D. is Independent Director of the Company. He has been Professor of Medicine at the Dell Medical School within the University of Texas System (the "UT System"), which consists of nine academic campuses and six health institutions, since June 2015. He served as the Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Health Affairs of the UT System from September 2013 to June 2015, as Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the UT System from 2003 to September 2013, and as interim Chancellor of the UT System from 2008 to February 2009. Dr. Shine served as President of the Institute of Medicine at the National Academy of Sciences from 1992 until 2002. From 1993 until 2003, Dr. Shine served as a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Georgetown University School of Medicine. From 1971 until 1992, Dr. Shine served in several positions at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine, with his final position being Dean and Provost, Medical Sciences, and he continues to hold the position of Professor of Medicine Emeritus. Dr. Shine also served as Chair of the Council of Deans of the Association of American Medical Colleges from 1991 until 1992 and as President of the American Heart Association from 1985 until 1986. He is a nationally recognized cardiologist.

Gail Wilensky Dr. Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. is Independent Director of the Company. She has been a senior fellow at Project HOPE, an international health foundation, since 1993. From 2008 to 2009, Dr. Wilensky was President of the Department of Defense Health Board and chaired its sub-committee on health care delivery. From 2006 to 2008, Dr. Wilensky co-chaired the Department of Defense Task Force on the Future of Military Health Care. During 2007 she also served as a commissioner on the President's Commission on Care for America's Returning Wounded Warriors. From 2001 to 2003, she was the Co-Chair of the President's Task Force to Improve Health Care for our Nation's Veterans. From 1997 to 2001, she was also Chair of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. From 1992 to 1993, Dr. Wilensky served as the Deputy Assistant to President George H. W. Bush for policy development, and from 1990 to 1992, she was the Administrator of the Health Care Financing Administration (now known as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) directing the Medicaid and Medicare programs for the United States. Dr. Wilensky is a nationally recognized health care economist. Dr. Wilensky currently serves as a director of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.