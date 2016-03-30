Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)

Name Description

Ramesh Chandra Mr. Ramesh Chandra is Executive Chairman of the Board of Unitech Limited. He is a graduate in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur with a masters degree in structural engineering from the University of South Hampton (UK). He was one of the founders of Unitech Group and has led it to become one of the top real estate companies in India. His immense knowledge in the real estate business and his sound technical acumen has earned him a reputation of being one of the brightest thought leaders in the real estate industry in India.

Ajay Chandra Mr. Ajay Chandra is Managing Director, Executive Director of Unitech Limited. He hold Bachelor in Civil Engineering from Cornell University, U.S.A. and a Master in Business Administration from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A. He has worked as an Equity & Finance Analyst with Jardine Fleming, India and has also been associated as the principal promoter of an apparel design and manufacturing facility. He joined Unitech Limited in 2003 as Head of Business Development and was elevated to the position of the Managing Director of the Company in 2005. He has been instrumental in Unitech expanding its geographical presence to all centres of economic activity across India. He is a Director of Unitech Amusement Parks Ltd., Bengal Unitech Universal Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata International Convention Centre Ltd., Bengal Unitech Universal Townscape Ltd., Arihant Unitech Realty Projects Ltd., Premira Fashions Limited, International Recreation Parks (P) Ltd., Unitech Valdel Valmark Pvt. Ltd., Unival Willows Estate Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Advisors (India) Pvt. Ltd., Shivalik Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sungrace Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., North Town Estates Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Corporate Park Plc., Colossal Properties Pvt. Ltd., Girnar Asthetics Exports Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Offi ce Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., Fincap Potfolio Ltd., Ivory Commodities Ltd. He is also a member of Audit Committee of International Recreation Parks (P) Ltd and also a member of Audit Committee and Shareholders & Investors Grievance Committee of Unitech Ltd.

Sanjay Chandra Mr. Sanjay Chandra is an Managing Director, Executive Director of Unitech Limited. He is a business management graduate from the University of Massachusetts and Boston University. He founded Ikon Clothing Inc. in New York, U.S.A., in the year 1996 where he was Founder President upto 2001. He joined Unitech Limited as Head of Sales & Marketing in 2002 and was subsequently elevated to the position of Managing Director of the Company in 2006. He has been instrumental in creating and launching several projects that have set a new benchmark of quality, size & performance in the Indian real estate industry. Under his leadership, Unitech was in raising capital in a challenging environment. He is a Director of Unitech Sai Pvt. Ltd., Shreeaumji Developers SEZ Pvt. Ltd., Shreeaumji Real Estate SEZ Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Advisors (India) Pvt. Ltd., Uni-Chand Builders Pvt. Ltd. and Nectrus Limited.

Minoti Bahri Ms. Minoti Bahri is Non-Executive Director of Unitech Limited. She is the founder Chairperson of ‘Shikshantar’, a Unitech School for learning, is a dynamic, young entrepreneur who has through her vision and leadership, implemented crucial reforms in the field of education in the areas of curriculum development, teacher training and school systems. Shikshantar has within a short span of 8 years established its reputation amongst the progressive schools of Delhi that has implemented new paradigms in education. Ms. Bahri is also the Managing Director of Unitech Country Club Limited which has under her guidance seen a growth in turnover from Rs. 2.75 Crores in 2002 to a collective turnover Rs. 17 Crores though its expansion in units over the years. Running three clubs , she has also been instrumental in expansion of the Club Business of Unitech group through the establishment of ‘South Patio’ at South City-II, Gurgaon and a new Club ‘Nirvana Patio’ at Nirvana City, Gurgaon.

G. Ambwani Mr. G. R. Ambwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Unitech Limited . He has done his B.Tech (Hons.) in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He had a rich experience in construction planning and management and has worked as Engineer-in-Chief with Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as a member of Planning Board, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Virender Bhutani Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Virender Kumar Bhutani is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a dynamic, multi-faceted professional with distinguished career profile spanning nearly 38 years of service in the Indian Army. A veteran of 1971 Indo-Pak War, General Bhutani, during his long career, has held some very sensitive, responsible & challenging military positions: besides military aspects, these assignments also involved intricate Strategic and Financial Planning, General Administration & Logistics, Management of Human Resources, Interpersonal Relations, Planning, Coordination and Execution of Welfare projects.

Chanderkant Jain Mr. Chanderkant Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is an industrial engineer based in Toronto and has financial & other interests in Real Estate in Toronto , Middle East and in India.