Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

Name Description

Phil White Mr. Phil M. White, CBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of The Unite Group PLC. He was appointed Chairman in May 2009. The majority of his executive career was spent in the public transport sector, during a period of deregulation and privatisation. He was Chief Executive of National Express Group plc from 1997 to 2006, leading the business through considerable growth both in the UK and overseas. Phil is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Kier Group plc and Lookers plc, and Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc and Vp plc.

Richard Smith Mr. Richard S. Smith is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of The Unite Group PLC., effective from 1 June 2016. Richard was appointed as Managing Director of Operations for Unite in 2011. His role involves leading the service provided to our 43,000 customers, and managing the maintenance and facilities management across the Group’s portfolio. Richard joined Unite as Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2010. Prior to this he spent 18 years in the transport industry, working in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Richard spent 13 years at National Express Group where he held a range of senior finance, strategy and operations roles, including Group Development Director and Chief Financial Officer, North America.

Joe Lister Mr. Joe J. Lister is Chief Financial Officer - Managing Director of People and Communications, Executive Director of The Unite Group PLC. Joe joined Unite in 2002. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in January 2008 having previously held a variety of roles, including Investment Director. Joe is responsible for the Group’s finances and investment strategy, the company secretarial function, and chairs the Group’s Major Investment Approval meetings and the Group Risk Committee. Prior to joining Unite, Joe qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Richard Simpson Mr. Richard C. Simpson is Group Property Director of The Unite Group plc., with effect from 1 January 2012. He sets the strategic direction for all aspects of the property portfolio, oversees the fund management of Unite’s co-investment vehicles and leads the property development activities. Richard joined Unite in 2005 and has held a variety of senior roles within the Group. He is chair of the British Property Federation’s cross-sector Student Accommodation Committee, and is a qualified chartered surveyor and a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. Prior to this, Richard served for six years in the British Army.

Christopher Szpojnarowicz Mr. Christopher Szpojnarowicz is Company Secretary - Head of Legal of the Company. Chris was appointed Company Secretary and Head of Legal in 2013, following General Counsel roles at GE, MTV Networks and other multinationals and previously an M&A/corporate and commercial lawyer at Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie. Chris uses his general counsel and corporate/commercial legal experience to fuse our corporate and risk governance with our business activity. In this way, Chris links his Company Secretary and governance leadership role with that of Head of Legal.

Ross Paterson Mr. Ross Paterson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ross Paterson is a member of the Board of Stagecoach Group plc with responsibility for finance, technology and compliance. He has extensive experience of managing finance in complex operational environments. Ross is currently Finance Director and has also previously held the role of Company Secretary. In addition, he is a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair of Virgin Rail Group Holdings Limited, and a member of the Business Policy Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Andrew Jones Mr. Andrew Jones is Non-Executive Independent Director of The UNITE Group Plc., effective February 1, 2013. Andrew Jones is Chief Executive Officer of LondonMetric Property, following the 2013 merger of London & Stamford and Metric. Andrew was a co-founder of Metric and Chief Executive Officer since its inception in March 2010. Andrew’s previous roles include Executive Director and Head of Retail at British Land. He joined British Land in 2005 following the acquisition of Pillar Property where he was on the main Board, with responsibilities for their retail portfolio and the Hercules Unit Trust. Andrew was appointed to the Board in 2013.

Ms. Elizabeth (Liz) McMeikan is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Unite Group PLC., effective February 1, 2014. Liz is currently Senior Independent Director at FTSE 250 pub group JD Wetherspoon and family-owned wine merchants Direct Wines. She is also a Non-Executive Director at import/export fruit and vegetable company, Fresca Group Ltd, and CH & Co Ltd, a privately-owned catering company. In November 2012 Liz was appointed Chair of Moat Homes Ltd, a leading housing association working in the South East. Liz has significant experience in customer-focused businesses, Tesco and Colgate Palmolive, where she was successful in driving growth through a thorough understanding of customer needs and an innovative marketing approach.

Tim Wilson Professor. Sir. Tim Wilson is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Unite Group PLC. Sir Tim was appointed Knight Bachelor for services to Higher Education and to business in the 2011 New Year’s Honours list. He is a strong advocate of the role of Universities in economic development and acknowledged as one of the leading thinkers in University business collaboration. He is the author of the government commissioned Wilson Review of University Industry collaboration, published in March 2012. Formerly Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, Tim served on the Board of the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), was Deputy Chair of the CBI Innovation, Science and Technology Committee and a trustee of the Council for Industry and Higher Education (CIHE). He has extensive experience in both UK and international Higher Education. Tim was appointed to the Board in 2010.