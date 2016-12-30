United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

Name Description

Gregory Hayes Mr. Gregory J. (Greg) Hayes, CPA, serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was elected Chairman of UTC in September 2016. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and director since November 2014. Mr. Hayes previously served for more than six years as UTC’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, which included responsibility for UTC’s Corporate Strategy Group. In that position, he played a critical strategic and operational role in reshaping the Company’s portfolio to focus on its core aerospace and building systems businesses. During this time, UTC successfully acquired and integrated Goodrich Corporation and a majority interest in International Aero Engines (IAE), streamlined its Carrier and fire and security businesses, and divested more than $8 billion of non-core businesses. Mr. Hayes came to UTC through the 1999 merger with Sundstrand Corporation, where he served in a number of leadership positions. Mr. Hayes has been a director of Nucor Corporation since 2014, where he is Audit Committee Chair, and serves on the Compensation and Executive Development Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Akhil Johri Mr. Akhil Johri is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, United Technologies Corporation, since November 2015. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - United Technologies Corporation. He will have global responsibility for UTC's Finance function and for financial communications and investor relations. He will report to UTC President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory J. Hayes. Mr. Johri returns to UTC after serving as Chief Financial Officer for Port Washington, N.Y.-based, publicly traded Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification solutions for customers across a broad spectrum in life sciences and industry. Prior to joining Pall Corporation, Johri enjoyed a 26-year career at UTC in various executive positions of increasing responsibility. His most recent role was Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems, which includes Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems. Before that, he led UTC's Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis groups. Mr. Johri also had senior financial roles at UTC Fire and Security, and Carrier Corporation, including 12 years in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Johri is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is a Chartered Accountant.

David Gitlin Mr. David L. Gitlin is President of the Company, since January 2015. Previously, he served as President - UTC Aerospace Systems - Aircraft Systems of United Technologies Corp. He served as Senior Vice President of Aircraft Systems. Prior to that, he led the integration of Goodrich Corp. with United Technologies Corp. to form UTC Aerospace Systems. Gitlin worked for UTC’s Hamilton Sundstrand division as President, Aerospace Customers & Business Development, where he oversaw aerospace customers, business development activities, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Prior to this role, he was President of Hamilton Sundstrand’s Auxiliary Power, Engine & Control Systems (APECS) business. From August 2007 to January 2009, Gitlin served as Vice President and General Manager of Hamilton Sundstrand Power Systems (HSPS), based in San Diego, Calif. Previous to HSPS, he served as Vice President of Pratt & Whitney programs for Hamilton Sundstrand. Gitlin also was General Manager of Rolls-Royce/General Electric programs and the Energy & Marine business. Prior to joining Hamilton Sundstrand in January 2002, Gitlin served as Executive Assistant to then-President & COO of United Technologies Corp., Karl Krapek. Gitlin began his UTC career in the Legal department in 1997, working on antitrust issues and mergers & acquisitions, followed by two years with Pratt & Whitney’s Legal department, working on acquisitions and joint ventures. Gitlin holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law and an MBA from the Sloan Fellows program at the MIT Sloan School of Business.

Robert Leduc Mr. Robert F. Leduc is President of Pratt & Whitney of the Company. He is no longer President of Sikorsky Aircraft of United Technologies Corporation., at the end of February. He was Executive Vice President, Pratt & Whitney. enjoyed a successful 35-year career at United Technologies. He held numerous senior leadership roles at Pratt & Whitney, Hamilton Sundstrand and UTC Aerospace Systems, including leading the Large Commercial Engines business at Pratt & Whitney, as well as the Boeing Programs and the Space Systems business at Hamilton Sundstrand.

Judy Marks Ms. Judy F. Marks serves as President of Otis of the Company. Marks joins UTC from Siemens, where she serves as Chief Executive Officer of Siemens USA and as CEO of Dresser-Rand, a Siemens business. Before joining Siemens, Marks held leadership roles at Lockheed Martin and IBM, where she built a distinguished career serving customers and creating solutions for global businesses and national government entities. Marks serves as a Director of Hubbell Incorporated and is on the Board of Visitors for the University of Maryl and College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. She earned a degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University.

Robert McDonough Mr. Robert (Bob) J. McDonough is President - UTC Climate, Controls & Security of United Technologies Corp. Mr. McDonough was Chief Operating Officer, Americas, UTC Building & Industrial Systems; Chief Operating Officer, Americas, UTC Climate, Controls & Security; President, UTC Climate, Controls & Security, Americas.

Elizabeth Amato Ms. Elizabeth B. Amatois Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, United Technologies Corporation. She has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Organization, United Technologies Corporation; Vice President, Human Resources, UTC Climate, Controls & Security.

Charles Gill Mr. Charles D. Gill is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, United Technologies Corporation, since November 2015. He has served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of United Technologies Corp. He previously served as Vice President and General Counsel of Carrier Corporation from 2005-2007 and as Executive Assistant to the Chairman and CEO of UTC from 2002–2005. He joined UTC in 1994, and has held various legal positions throughout the company, including Vice President, Legal Affairs for Carrier’s Asia Pacific Operations based in Singapore and Sydney, Australia, Assistant Counsel for Pratt & Whitney, and as Assistant Counsel for Pratt & Whitney Group in East Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to joining UTC, he was an Associate in the Trial and Appellate Department at the law firm of Robinson & Cole based in Hartford, Connecticut. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School, where he was an Editor of the Boston College Law Review. He clerked for Justice Robert D. Glass on the Connecticut Supreme Court. He is a member of the Connecticut Bar and is a James W. Cooper Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation.

Michael Dumais Mr. Michael R. Dumais is a Executive Vice President - Operations and Strategy of United Technologies Corporation. He served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, United Technologies Corporation: President, Power, Controls & Sensing Systems, UTC Aerospace Systems; President, Hamilton Sundstrand.

Robert Bailey Mr. Robert J. Bailey serves as Corporate Vice President, Controller of the Company. Mr. Bailey joined UTC in 1992 and has held positions of increasing responsibility across several finance disciplines at UTC headquarters and in the aerospace divisions. Most recently, Mr. Bailey served as Pratt & Whitney's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since May 2012. Prior UTC positions included Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for the former Hamilton Sundstrand division and Vice President, Finance for Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines and aftermarket businesses. Prior to joining UTC, Mr. Bailey worked for the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hartford, Connecticut. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

David Whitehouse Mr. David R. Whitehouse is Corporate Vice President, Treasurer, of the company. He has served as Vice President, Treasurer, United Technologies Corporation; Director, Capital Markets, United Technologies Corporation; Senior Vice President & Treasurer, Frontier Communications.

Edward Kangas Mr. Edward A. Kangas serves as Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company. He has served as its non-executive Chairman from November 2014 to September 2016. He is the former Chairman & CEO of Deloitte, Touche, Tohmatsu (audit and tax services), a position he held from 1989 to 2000. Mr. Kangas is currently a director of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., Intelsat S.A., Tenet Healthcare Corporation (he was also non-executive Chairman of Tenet from 2003 to 2015) and Deutsche Bank USA Corp. (non-public, Chairman). He is a former director of Intuit Inc. (2007 to 2016), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (2010 to 2012) and Eclipsys Corporation (2004 to 2010). Mr. Kangas is the former Chairman of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Lloyd Austin Gen. Lloyd J. Austin, III is an Independent Director of the Company, effective as of September 1, 2016. He is a retired U.S. Army General with nearly 41 years of military service. As the Commander of U.S. Central Command from March 2013 through March 2016, he was responsible for the 20-country Central Region that includes Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He was also the Combined Forces Commander in Iraq and Syria. General Austin has extensive operational experience, having commanded troops in combat at the 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-star levels. During his last deployment, General Austin served as a 4-star general and commander of United States Forces-Iraq from September 2010 through December 2011. He later served as the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. General Austin is the Class of 1951 Leadership Chair for the Study of Leadership in the Department of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, for the academic years 2016-17 and 2017-18. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Guest Services, Inc. (non-public). General Austin is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and holds master’s degrees from Auburn University (Education) and Webster University (Business Management). General Austin’s many awards and decorations include five Defense Distinguished Service Medals, the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.

Diane Bryant Ms. Diane M. Bryant is an Independent Director of the company effective January 1, 2017. She is Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Group for Intel Corporation (high technology products and services). Ms. Bryant leads the worldwide organization that develops the data center platforms for the digital services economy. In her current role, she manages the data center P&L, strategy and product development for cloud service and communications service providers, enterprise and government infrastructure, spanning server, storage and network solutions. Previously, Ms. Bryant was Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Intel, where she was responsible for corporate-wide information technology solutions and services. A tireless advocate for women and underrepresented minorities, Ms. Bryant has served as the executive sponsor of the Network of Intel African American Employees and on the technical board of the Anita Borg Institute. She was named among Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, World Affairs and its Global Philanthropy Forum honored Ms. Bryant with its Global Citizen Award. Business Insider ranked Bryant #32 in the list of “Silicon Valley 100” of 2016. She is an Intel spokesperson for STEM education and established the Diane Bryant Endowed Scholarship Fund for Diversity in Engineering at the University of California, Davis.

John Faraci Mr. John V. Faraci is an Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chairman & CEO of International Paper (paper, packaging and distribution) from 2003 to 2014. Earlier in 2003, he was elected as President and director of that company, and served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2003. From 1995 to 1999, Mr. Faraci was CEO and managing director of Carter Holt Harvey Ltd., a former New Zealand subsidiary of International Paper. He first joined International Paper in 1974. Mr. Faraci is a director of PPG Industries, Inc. and ConocoPhillips and an Operating Partner at Advent International (global private equity). He serves on the boards of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Denison University, and he is a trustee of the American Enterprise Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Jean-Pierre Garnier Dr. Jean-Pierre Garnier, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman of Actelion Ltd. (biopharmaceuticals) and an Operating Partner at Advent International (global private equity). He served as CEO of Pierre Fabre SA from 2008 to 2010, and as CEO and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline plc from 2000 to 2008. He served as CEO of SmithKline Beecham plc in 2000 and as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Directors from 1996 to 2000. Dr. Garnier is a director of Radius Health, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Alzheon, Inc. (non-public). He served as Chairman of NormOxys, Inc. (biopharmaceuticals) and as a director of Renault S.A. He serves on the Advisory Board of the Newman’s Own Foundation and is a former board member of the Stanford Advisory Council on Interdisciplinary Biosciences, Weill Cornell Medical College and the Dubai International Capital Advisory Board. In 2009, he was made a Knight Commander of the British Empire and in 2007 was named Officier de la Légion d’Honneur of France.

Ellen Kullman Mrs. Ellen J. Kullman serves as an Independent Director of the Company. She served as Chair & CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (basic materials and innovative products and services for diverse industries) from 2009 to 2015. She was first elected to the Board of DuPont in 2008. Mrs. Kullman served as President of DuPont from October 2008 to December 2008 and as Executive Vice President from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, she was Group Vice President-DuPont Safety & Protection. Mrs. Kullman is a past chair of the U.S.-China Business Council, and a member of the Business Council and the National Academy of Engineering, where she co-chaired the Committee on Changing the Conversation: From Research to Action. She serves on the Board of Directors of Amgen Inc., Goldman Sachs, Dell Technologies (non-public), Carbon3D, Inc. (non-public) and the North American advisory council of Temasek Holdings (non-public). Mrs. Kullman is also a member of the Board of Overseers of Tufts University School of Engineering and a Trustee of Northwestern University.

Marshall Larsen Mr. Marshall O. Larsen serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chairman, President & CEO of Goodrich Corporation (aerospace and defense) from 2003 until July 2012 when Goodrich was acquired by UTC. He had been President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of Goodrich since 2002. From 1995 through 2002, Mr. Larsen served as Executive Vice President of Goodrich, and President and Chief Operating Officer of Goodrich Aerospace. He joined Goodrich in 1977. Mr. Larsen is a director of Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company and Air Lease Corporation. He is a former Chairman of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association and is active in numerous community activities.

Harold McGraw Mr. Harold W. McGraw, III, serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman Emeritus of S&P Global Inc. (formerly McGraw-Hill Financial, Inc.—ratings, benchmarks, and analytics for financial reports), having served as that company’s Chairman from 1999 through April 2015 and as McGraw-Hill’s CEO from 1998 to 2013. From 1993 to 2013, he was McGraw-Hill’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. McGraw is a director of Phillips 66 and a former director of ConocoPhillips (2005 to 2012). He is Chairman of the U.S. Council for International Business, a member of the U.S. Trade Representative’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, is the Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, and former Chairman of the Business Roundtable. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Asia Society, the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy, Carnegie Hall Society and the New York Public Library.

Fredric Reynolds Mr. Fredric G. Reynolds is an Independent Director of the Company. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Corporation (media) from 2005 until his retirement in 2009, following a long career with CBS and its predecessor companies. This included serving as President and CEO of Viacom Television Stations Group from 2001 to 2005, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Viacom, Inc. from 2000 to 2001, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Corporation and its predecessor, Westinghouse Electric Corporation from 1994 to 2000. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reynolds spent twelve years at PepsiCo, Inc., where he held a number of senior positions, including serving as Chief Financial Officer and Financial Officer of several of that company’s major businesses. Mr. Reynolds is a director of Mondelez International, Inc. (formerly Kraft Foods Inc.), Hess Corporation, MGM Holdings, Inc. (non-public), NEP Group, Inc. (non-public) and a former director of AOL, Inc. (2009 to 2015).

Brian Rogers Mr. Brian C. Rogers is an Independent Director of United Technologies Corporation. He has been Chairman of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (investment management) since 2007 and Chief Investment Officer since 2004. He has been a director of the Price Group since 1997. In addition, he was portfolio manager of one of the firm’s largest funds, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, from its inception until October 2015. Mr. Rogers has held a variety of other senior leadership roles and has been involved in investment management with T. Rowe Price since beginning his career there in 1982. Mr. Rogers is on the Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine Boards of Trustees, is Chairman of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s finance committee, and is a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee board and the Maryland Economic Development Commission.