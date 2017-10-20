Vale SA (VALE5.SA)

Name Description

Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Mr. Gueitiro Matsuo Genso serves as the Chairman of the Board of Vale S.A. since February 24, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He is Member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Interbank Payment Chamber since August 2014; Member of the Audit Council of insurance group BB Mapfre since June 2011; Executive Director (Private Clients) of Banco do Brasil from 2014 to 2015; Executive Director (Home Loans) of Banco do Brasil from 2011 to 2014; Executive Director (Loans) of Banco do Brasil from 2010 to 2011; Executive Director (Products) of Banco Nossa Caixa S.A. from 2009 to 2010. He holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Sociedade Paranaense de Ensino e Informatica (Spei), Curitiba; MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV); MBA in Agribusiness from Escola Superior de Agricultura Luiz de Queiroz - ESALQ.

Murilo Pinto de Oliveira Ferreira Mr. Murilo Pinto de Oliveira Ferreira serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of VALE S.A. since May 22, 2011. He joined the Board in 2005, heading the Shareholdings and New Business Department. He began his professional career at Vale in 1977 as a financial and economic analyst. He subsequently took on important roles such as CEO of Vale Inco, currently part of Vale operations in Canada. Graduate in Business Administration at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), he obtained post-graduation in administration and finance at the Rio de Janeiro branch of the same institution, and Financial Administration specialization (Senior Executive) at IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes Mr. Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Vale S.A. He is Director of the company since April 15, 2015. He is currently a full member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Brennand Cimentos S.A.; Smartia Corretora de Seguros S.A.; smr Grupo de Investimentos e Participacoes S.A.; Log Commercial Properties S.A.; Sete Brasil S.A.; and 2b Capital S.A. Also a director of the Bradesco Group’s Private Equity area. He joined Chase Manhattan Bank in 1978, where he led areas including Corporate Finance, Merchant Banking and International Capital Markets. Director of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at BBVA Brazil from 1999 to July 2003 and Corporate Director at Bradesco Bank between 2003 and 2006. He was the former member of the Board of Directors of BR Towers S.A. and CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A. He holds a degree in Economics from Centro Universitario Metodista Bennett, and a variety of specialist and development courses, including the Chase Manhattan Credit Training Program.

Luciano Siani Pires Mr. Luciano Siani Pires serve as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Vale S.A. From 2008 to July 2012, he held the positions of global director of Strategic Planning and global director of Human Resources and Governance at the company. He has extensive professional experience in the areas of finance, capital markets and strategic planning. In 2007 and 2008, he was chief of Staff and executive secretary to the president at Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES), where he previously worked from 2005 and 2006 as chief of the Holding Management Department (Capital Markets), and head of the Export Finance Department in 2001 and 2002. Also at BNDES, between 1992 and 1999 he held positions in the areas of financial planning, investor relations and capital markets. For two years, from 2003 to 2005, he worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, focusing on the basic materials sector. He has served on the boards of Tele Norte Leste (Telemar), Suzano Bahia Sul Papel e Celulose, and Vale/Valepar. He has also taught for MBA programs at COPPEAD at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA, with a Finance specialization, from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

Roger Downey Mr. Roger Allan Downey serves as Executive Officer - Fertilizers, Coal and Strategy of Vale S.A. He has wide experience in mining, the capitals market, marketing and new business. Roger was an partner-director partner of CWH Consultoria Empresarial SC Ltda., a company providing consultancy and representation of private interests on the boards of large corporations, including Vale. Between 1996 and 2002, he held the post of commercial manager, Marketing and New Business at Rio Tinto. He graduated in Management from the University of Western Australia and in Business Administration at the Australian National Business School, with an MBA from University of Western Australia.

Jennifer Anne Maki Ms. Jennifer Anne Maki serves as Executive Officer Base Metals of Vale S.A. since November 2015. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Vale in Canada; President commissioner of PTVI; Member of the board of directors of Vale New Caledonia and Vale’s Global Pension Committee; Chairwoman and member of the Canadian pension committee since 2009 and 2007, respectively. She served as Chief financial officer of Vale Canada from 2007 to 2013, prior to which she held positions in the base metals treasury and controllership areas. From 1993 to 2003, she worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in roles of increasing responsibility. She holds a Degree in Business from Queen's University; Masters degree in Accounting from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Humberto Ramos de Freitas Mr. Humberto Ramos de Freitas serves as Logistics and Mineral Research Officer of Vale S.A. since November 24, 2011. He is head of the Vale Technological Institute and Valia, a private pension fund for Vale employees. He has headed several other Vale departments, such as Logistics Operations, Ports and Shipping, Port and Shipping Operations and the Port Logistics Operations Department. He is graduate in metallurgical engineering at Escola de Minas de Ouro Preto, Brazil. He also participated in the MIT Senior Leadership Program and the Executive Development Program at J.L. Kellogg, Northwestern University. He also completed the Management Course at the Association for Overseas Technical Scholarship in Japan.

Gerd Poppinga Mr. Gerd Peter Poppinga serves as Executive Officer for Ferrous Minerals, Member of the Executive Board at VALE S.A. since November 2014. Previously, he was Executive Officer for Base Metals Operations and Information Technology, Member of the Executive Board at the firm from November 24, 2011 to November 2014. He worked at Samitri, acquired by Vale in 2000. He was Commercial Officer of Iron Ore, having worked in the United States, Belgium and Switzerland, where he was for two years President of Vale Internacional. He has performed several roles in Vale Canada since 2007, such as Strategy, Human Resources, Sustainability, New Business Development and Mineral Technology. Since 2009, he has been Vice President of Operation of Base Metals in Asia-Pacific. He graduated in Geology from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1980. He also obtained Masters degrees in Geology and Mining Engineering from Technische Universitaet Clausthal in 1984.

Lucio Azevedo Mr. Lucio Azevedo serves as the Director at Vale S.A. since April 17, 2015. He was Alternate member of PASA’s Audit Council from 2013 until now, and full member of the same council between 2011 and 2013. His main professional experience includes the following positions: (i) President of the Railway Company Labour Union for the States of Maranhão, Pará and Tocantins (STEFEM) from 2013 until now; (ii) Finance Director of this same union from 1997 to 2013; (iii) various functions in the Train Operation area of the Carajás Railway, part of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, from December 1985 to October 2001.

Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Mr. Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado serves as Director of Vale S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the company until February 2016. He was Chairman of Valepar’s board of directors since October 2012; Alternate member of the board of directors of Mapfre BBSH2 Participacoes S.A., a publicly-held insurance company, since June 2011; Chairman of Vale’s Board of Directors from October 2012 to February 2016; Chief executive officer of Valepar from October 2012 to April 2015; Member of the Strategic Committee of Vale from October 2012 to April 2015; Member of the Strategic Committee of Vale from June 2015 to February 2016; Alternate member of the board of directors of Petrobras from July 2015 to November 2015; Member of the board of directors of Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., a private company wholly-owned by Petrobras, from July 2015 to November 2015; Member of the board of directors of FRAS-LE S.A., a publicly-held friction materials manufacturer, from April 2010 to March 2013; Member of the board of directors of Alianca do Brasil S.A., a publicly-held insurance company, from June 2010 to June 2011; Member of the board of directors of BRASILPREV S.A. (“BRASILPREV”), a publicly-held pension fund, from January 2010 to March 2010; Member of the fiscal council of Centrais Elétricas de Santa Catarina S.A. (“CELESC”), a publicly-held electric utility company, from April 2000 to April 2002; Member of the fiscal council of WEG S.A., a publicly-held engines manufacturer and full industrial electrical systems provider, from April 2002 to April 2005. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Federal de Mato Grosso do Sul; MBA from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro; MBA from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa em Administracao of Universidade Federal de Mato Grosso UFMT.

Oscar Augusto de Camargo Mr. Oscar Augusto de Camargo, Filho serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Vale S.A. since September 2003. He was Director of Valepar since 2003; partner of CWH Consultoria Empresarial, a business consulting firm since 2003; Chairman of the Board of Directors of MRS from 1999 to 2003 and chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors of CAEMI—Mineracao e Metalurgia S.A. (CAEMI), a mining holding company that was acquired by Vale in 2006, from 1990 to 2003, where he also held various positions from 1973 to 2003; various positions at Motores Perkins S.A., including commercial officer and sales and services manager, from 1963 to 1973. He Holds a Degree in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and Masters degree in International Marketing from Cambridge University.

Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Mr. Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo serves as Director at VALE S.A. He served as Fertilizers and Coal Operations Marketing Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Vale SA from November 24, 2011 to 2012. He had been Executive Officer of Integrated Operations of Vale SA since December 22, 2006. He started his career at COSIPA - Cia Siderurgica Paulista, as Trainee in 1988 and was promoted to Head of the Slab Conditioning and Conversion department, in 1989, where he stayed until 1991. From 1994 to 2003, he worked for AMBEV - Cia De Bebidas das Americas, where he held a variety of positions, including Regional Plant Director. He served as Logistics Operations Director at Vale from January 2004 to July 2006, and worked as Chief Executive Officer of PETROFLEX from August to December 2006. He holds a Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense and a Masters of Business Administration from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.

Marcel Juviniano Barros Mr. Marcel Juviniano Barros serves as Director of Vale S.A. since October 16, 2012. He served as Member of the Executive Development Committee of Vale since February 2013; Officer of securities of Previ since 2012; Member of the board of directors of Valepar since 2012; Member of the board of PRI – Principles for Responsible Investment of the UN since 2012; Between 1987 and 2012 held several positions at Banco do Brasil, a publicly-held financial institution, including the position of union auditor; General secretary of the National Confederation of Financial Branch Workers, where he coordinated international networks from 2008 to 2011. He holds a degree in history from Fundacao Municipal de Ensino Superior de Braganca Paulista.

Alberto Ribeiro Guth Mr. Alberto Ribeiro Guth serves as the Director of Vale S.A. since April 25, 2016. He is a founding partner of Angra Partners since 2003 and has more than 20 years of experience in fund management. At Angra Partners he led the management of a private equity fund for institutional investors, which involved complex negotiations between shareholders, involvement in invested companies, and negotiations to dispose of companies of the size of Brasil Telecom, Telemig Celular and the Rio de Janeiro subway operator. He is also the director of the Angra Infrastructure Fund and manager of its Institutional Investor Funds 2 and 3. Working for Angra Partners, he also participated in a number of financial restructurings and led merger and acquisition negotiations. He was previously a partner director of fund manager Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos for 10 years, and an Esso Brasileira executive for nine years. He has extensive experience as a board member and audit council member of public and private corporations. He has an MBA from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia (IME) in Rio de Janeiro.

Motomu Takahashi Mr. Motomu Takahashi serves as the Director of Vale S.A. since April 27, 2016. His professional experience include : Executive Vice President; (April 2015) Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Business Unit; (April 2014) Senior Executive Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Business Unit; (April 2011) Executive Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Iron & Steel Products Business Unit; (April 2010) Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Iron & Steel Products Business Unit; (April 2009) Managing Officer, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Americas Business Unit Senior Executive Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer; (July 2005) General Manager, Flat Steel Products Global Trading Division, Iron & Steel Products Business Unit; (April 2004) Senior Vice President, Steel Products Business Group, MITSUI & CO., LTD. Americas Business Unit. He graduated in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1977 and has done AMP (Advanced Management Program) 2001 from Harvard Business School, Cambridge, MA.