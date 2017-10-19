Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

Name Description

Ravi Jaipuria Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria is Chairman of the Board, Promoter of the Company. He has completed his higher secondary education from Delhi Public School Mathura Road, New Delhi, India. He has nearly three decades of experience in conceptualising, executing, developing and expanding food, beverages and dairy business in South Asia and Africa. He has an established reputation as an entrepreneur and business leader and is the only Indian company’s promoter to receive PepsiCo’s International Bottler of the Year award, which was awarded in 1997.

Kapil Agarwal Mr. Kapil Agarwal is Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Lucknow University. He holds a diploma in business management from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He has over two decades of experience in the field of Sales and marketing and has been with the group since 1991. He was inducted into the Board in 2012. He currently heads the operations and management of the Company.

Kamlesh Jain Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Jain is Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Rajasthan University. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over two decades of experience in the field of accountancy, taxation and financial management and has been with the group since 1993. His previous positions in our Company have been that of Manager (Accounts) at Greater Noida-1, Commercial Head at Kosi and executive director and chief financial officer for our subsidiary in Nepal.

Raj Gandhi Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi is Whole-time Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over three decades of experience in the field of finance and accounts. He has been with the group since 1993. He is involved in strategising our Company’s diversification, expansion, mergers and acquisitions, capex funding and relationship with institutions. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with a public sector undertaking under department of electronics, Government of India.

Varun Jaipuria Mr. Varun Jaipuria is Whole-time Director of the Company. He attended Millfield School, Somerset, England. He has seven years of experience in the soft drinks industry. He has also led the development of the Company’s new business initiatives, including implementation of tools for sales automation.

Girish Ahuja Shri. Girish Kumar Ahuja is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi. He got his Ph.D from University of Delhi. He is a qualified and practicing chartered accountant for the past 45 years and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a member of a committee on direct tax matters constituted by the government of India. He is also on the board of directors of State Bank of India as a part time non official director appointed for a period of three years with effect from January 28, 2016.

Ravindra Dhariwal Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a master of business administration from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has previously worked with PepsiCo as Vice President of Franchise for South East Asia. He was PepsiCo’s first employee in India and worked with them for over a decade.

Geeta Kapoor Ms. Geeta Kapoor is Independent Director of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from University of Delhi. She holds diploma in tourism and travel management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She has over 30 years of experience in the field of travel and hospitality. She has previously worked with Air India as an Assistant General Manager.

Sanjoy Mukerji Mr. Sanjoy Mukerji is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He has over a decade’s experience in the field of foods and beverages. He has previously worked with Vodafone India Limited as Chief Commercial Officer and with PepsiCo India as Unit Manager Sales (Mumbai Unit).

Pradeep Sardana Mr. Pradeep Sardana is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He has 19 years of experience in the field of food and beverages. He has previously worked with PepsiCo as Executive Director (Operations).