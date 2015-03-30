Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.35
Rs1,316.35
Open
Rs1,328.80
Rs1,328.80
Day's High
Rs1,329.80
Rs1,329.80
Day's Low
Rs1,306.15
Rs1,306.15
Volume
2,327
2,327
Avg. Vol
43,254
43,254
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Rs1,026.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shri Paul Oswal
|75
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajeev Thapar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Karan Walia
|2014
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Neeraj Jain
|47
|2014
|Joint Managing Director
|
Sachit Jain
|49
|2014
|Joint Managing Director
|
Suchita Jain
|47
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Suresh Khatanhar
|2014
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited
|
Darshan Sharma
|66
|2010
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Rajender Malla
|64
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Prafull Anubhai
|77
|1980
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Subhash Bijlani
|72
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Devendra Jain
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashok Kundra
|72
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shravan Talwar
|45
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shri Paul Oswal
|Shri S. Paul Oswal is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd., since June 1, 2010. He has business experience of more than 12 years in Textile Industry.Directorships of Other Companies held are : Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Threads Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Adinath Investment & Trading Company , Devakar Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , The Ludhiana Industries Power Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited.
|
Rajeev Thapar
|Shri. Rajeev Thapar is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
|
Karan Walia
|Ms. Karan Kamal Walia is the Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.
|
Neeraj Jain
|Mr. Neeraj Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He Holds B.Com and CA. He is a business executive having experience of more than 18 years in Finance and Yarn Business.
|
Sachit Jain
|Shri. Sachit Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. He is a Business Executive having experience of more than 18 years in Textile Industry. His Directorships of other companies are Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Acrylics Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Vardhman Apparels Limited , Auro Fabriks Limited , Adinath Investment and Trading Company , Devakar Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Syracuse Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited and Punjab Tractors Limited.
|
Suchita Jain
|Smt. Suchita Jain is Executive Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since April 1, 2010. She has Business experience of 19 years in Textile Industry. Directorships of Other Companies are : VMT Spinning Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited Plaza Trading Company P) Limited , Marshall Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance & Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance & Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance & Investment Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading. Company Pvt. Limited, Panchsheel Textile Manufacturing & Trading Company (P) Limited.
|
Suresh Khatanhar
|Shri. Suresh Khatanhar is the Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the company.
|
Darshan Sharma
|Shri. Darshan Lal Sharma is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He has Business Executive having experience of 38 years in Textile and Sewing Thread Business. He is Director of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd., VTL Investments Limited, VMT Spinning Company Limited, Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited, Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Company Limited.
|
Rajender Malla
|Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla is Independent Director of the company.
|
Prafull Anubhai
|Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since July 26, 1980. He is a industrialist and business consultant having experience of 35 years. His Directorships of other companies are Gruh Finance Limited, Soma Textiles & Industries Limited, The EMSAF -Mauritius, The H.K. Finechem Limited, Torrent Cables Limited, Unichem laboratories Limited, Management Structure & Systems Private Ltd., BOTIL Oil Tools India Pvt. Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co.Pvt. Ltd. and Centre for science, technology and policy (CSTEP).
|
Subhash Bijlani
|Shri. Subhash Khanchand Bijlani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since March 30, 2005. He has Industrial & Business experience of 33 years. His other directorships are Magnus Engineers Private Limited , Chandigarh Indutsrial & Tourism Development Corporation Limited , Punjab Information & Communication Technology Corporation Limited.
|
Devendra Jain
|Shri. Devendra Bhushan Jain is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
|
Ashok Kundra
|Shri. Ashok Kumar Kundra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
|
Shravan Talwar
|Shri. Shravan Talwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since January 29, 2010. He is a business executive having experience of more than 12 years in the field of Strategic Planning, Marketing and Restructuring of Business Operations. He holds BA (Computational and Applied Math and Economics), MBA. He holds directorships with Destiny Healthcare (P) Limited and Destiny Health (P) Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shri Paul Oswal
|95,984,704
|
Rajeev Thapar
|3,595,400
|
Karan Walia
|673,850
|
Neeraj Jain
|6,511,090
|
Sachit Jain
|7,574,460
|
Suchita Jain
|4,682,190
|
Suresh Khatanhar
|--
|
Darshan Sharma
|3,751,000
|
Rajender Malla
|--
|
Prafull Anubhai
|--
|
Subhash Bijlani
|--
|
Devendra Jain
|--
|
Ashok Kundra
|--
|
Shravan Talwar
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shri Paul Oswal
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Thapar
|0
|0
|
Karan Walia
|0
|0
|
Neeraj Jain
|0
|0
|
Sachit Jain
|0
|0
|
Suchita Jain
|0
|0
|
Suresh Khatanhar
|0
|0
|
Darshan Sharma
|0
|0
|
Rajender Malla
|0
|0
|
Prafull Anubhai
|0
|0
|
Subhash Bijlani
|0
|0
|
Devendra Jain
|0
|0
|
Ashok Kundra
|0
|0
|
Shravan Talwar
|0
|0