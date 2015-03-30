Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

Name Description

Shri Paul Oswal Shri S. Paul Oswal is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd., since June 1, 2010. He has business experience of more than 12 years in Textile Industry.Directorships of Other Companies held are : Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Threads Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Adinath Investment & Trading Company , Devakar Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , The Ludhiana Industries Power Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited.

Rajeev Thapar Shri. Rajeev Thapar is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Karan Walia Ms. Karan Kamal Walia is the Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Neeraj Jain Mr. Neeraj Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He Holds B.Com and CA. He is a business executive having experience of more than 18 years in Finance and Yarn Business.

Sachit Jain Shri. Sachit Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. He is a Business Executive having experience of more than 18 years in Textile Industry. His Directorships of other companies are Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Acrylics Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Vardhman Apparels Limited , Auro Fabriks Limited , Adinath Investment and Trading Company , Devakar Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Syracuse Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited and Punjab Tractors Limited.

Suchita Jain Smt. Suchita Jain is Executive Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since April 1, 2010. She has Business experience of 19 years in Textile Industry. Directorships of Other Companies are : VMT Spinning Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited Plaza Trading Company P) Limited , Marshall Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance & Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance & Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance & Investment Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading. Company Pvt. Limited, Panchsheel Textile Manufacturing & Trading Company (P) Limited.

Suresh Khatanhar Shri. Suresh Khatanhar is the Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the company.

Darshan Sharma Shri. Darshan Lal Sharma is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He has Business Executive having experience of 38 years in Textile and Sewing Thread Business. He is Director of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd., VTL Investments Limited, VMT Spinning Company Limited, Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited, Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Company Limited.

Rajender Malla Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla is Independent Director of the company.

Prafull Anubhai Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since July 26, 1980. He is a industrialist and business consultant having experience of 35 years. His Directorships of other companies are Gruh Finance Limited, Soma Textiles & Industries Limited, The EMSAF -Mauritius, The H.K. Finechem Limited, Torrent Cables Limited, Unichem laboratories Limited, Management Structure & Systems Private Ltd., BOTIL Oil Tools India Pvt. Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co.Pvt. Ltd. and Centre for science, technology and policy (CSTEP).

Subhash Bijlani Shri. Subhash Khanchand Bijlani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since March 30, 2005. He has Industrial & Business experience of 33 years. His other directorships are Magnus Engineers Private Limited , Chandigarh Indutsrial & Tourism Development Corporation Limited , Punjab Information & Communication Technology Corporation Limited.

Devendra Jain Shri. Devendra Bhushan Jain is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Ashok Kundra Shri. Ashok Kumar Kundra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.