Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,315.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.35
Open
Rs1,328.80
Day's High
Rs1,329.80
Day's Low
Rs1,306.15
Volume
2,327
Avg. Vol
43,254
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shri Paul Oswal

75 2010 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rajeev Thapar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Karan Walia

2014 Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Neeraj Jain

47 2014 Joint Managing Director

Sachit Jain

49 2014 Joint Managing Director

Suchita Jain

47 2010 Executive Director

Suresh Khatanhar

2014 Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited

Darshan Sharma

66 2010 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Rajender Malla

64 2015 Independent Director

Prafull Anubhai

77 1980 Non-Executive Independent Director

Subhash Bijlani

72 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Devendra Jain

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashok Kundra

72 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Shravan Talwar

45 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shri Paul Oswal

Shri S. Paul Oswal is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd., since June 1, 2010. He has business experience of more than 12 years in Textile Industry.Directorships of Other Companies held are : Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Threads Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Adinath Investment & Trading Company , Devakar Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , The Ludhiana Industries Power Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited.

Rajeev Thapar

Shri. Rajeev Thapar is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Karan Walia

Ms. Karan Kamal Walia is the Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Neeraj Jain

Mr. Neeraj Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He Holds B.Com and CA. He is a business executive having experience of more than 18 years in Finance and Yarn Business.

Sachit Jain

Shri. Sachit Jain is Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. He is a Business Executive having experience of more than 18 years in Textile Industry. His Directorships of other companies are Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Limited , Vardhman Acrylics Limited , VMT Spinning Company Limited , Vardhman Apparels Limited , Auro Fabriks Limited , Adinath Investment and Trading Company , Devakar Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Textile Processors (P) Limited , Plaza Trading Company (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited , Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Marshall Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance and Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance and Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance and Investment Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited , Syracuse Investment and Trading Company (P) Limited , Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited and Punjab Tractors Limited.

Suchita Jain

Smt. Suchita Jain is Executive Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since April 1, 2010. She has Business experience of 19 years in Textile Industry. Directorships of Other Companies are : VMT Spinning Company Limited , Srestha Holdings Limited Anklesh Investments (P) Limited , Pradeep Mercantile Company (P) Limited Plaza Trading Company P) Limited , Marshall Investment & Trading Company (P) Limited , Santon Finance & Investment Company Limited , Flamingo Finance & Investment Company Limited , Ramaniya Finance & Investment Company Limited , Syracuse Investment & Trading. Company Pvt. Limited, Panchsheel Textile Manufacturing & Trading Company (P) Limited.

Suresh Khatanhar

Shri. Suresh Khatanhar is the Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the company.

Darshan Sharma

Shri. Darshan Lal Sharma is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited. He has Business Executive having experience of 38 years in Textile and Sewing Thread Business. He is Director of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd., VTL Investments Limited, VMT Spinning Company Limited, Vardhman Yarns & Threads Limited, Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Company Limited.

Rajender Malla

Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla is Independent Director of the company.

Prafull Anubhai

Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since July 26, 1980. He is a industrialist and business consultant having experience of 35 years. His Directorships of other companies are Gruh Finance Limited, Soma Textiles & Industries Limited, The EMSAF -Mauritius, The H.K. Finechem Limited, Torrent Cables Limited, Unichem laboratories Limited, Management Structure & Systems Private Ltd., BOTIL Oil Tools India Pvt. Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co.Pvt. Ltd. and Centre for science, technology and policy (CSTEP).

Subhash Bijlani

Shri. Subhash Khanchand Bijlani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since March 30, 2005. He has Industrial & Business experience of 33 years. His other directorships are Magnus Engineers Private Limited , Chandigarh Indutsrial & Tourism Development Corporation Limited , Punjab Information & Communication Technology Corporation Limited.

Devendra Jain

Shri. Devendra Bhushan Jain is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Ashok Kundra

Shri. Ashok Kumar Kundra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Shravan Talwar

Shri. Shravan Talwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vardhman Textiles Limited, since January 29, 2010. He is a business executive having experience of more than 12 years in the field of Strategic Planning, Marketing and Restructuring of Business Operations. He holds BA (Computational and Applied Math and Economics), MBA. He holds directorships with Destiny Healthcare (P) Limited and Destiny Health (P) Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Shri Paul Oswal

95,984,704

Rajeev Thapar

3,595,400

Karan Walia

673,850

Neeraj Jain

6,511,090

Sachit Jain

7,574,460

Suchita Jain

4,682,190

Suresh Khatanhar

--

Darshan Sharma

3,751,000

Rajender Malla

--

Prafull Anubhai

--

Subhash Bijlani

--

Devendra Jain

--

Ashok Kundra

--

Shravan Talwar

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

