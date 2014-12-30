Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

Name Description

Jacques Merceron-Vicat Mr. Jacques Merceron-Vicat has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Vicat SA since March 7, 2008. He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from March 27, 1984 until March 7, 2008. He joined the Company in 1962 and was first appointed on the Board of Directors on February 3, 1968. He also holds the following positions in Vicat Groupe: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Beton Travaux, Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Cement Company, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vicat Egypt for Cement Industry, Member of the Board of Directors of Aktas, Konya Cimento and Bastas Hazir Beton, amongst others. He graduated from Ecole Superieure des Travaux Publics.

Guy Sidos Mr. Guy Sidos has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Vicat SA since March 7, 2008. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on June 11, 1999. He also holds several other mandates, including Chief Executive Officer of Beton Travaux and National Cement Company, Chairman of Papeteries de Vizille and Parficim, and Director of Cementi Centro Sud, amongst others. Mr. Sidos served in the French National Navy and joined the Company in 1999. He graduated from Ecole Navale.

Raoul de Parisot Mr. Raoul de Parisot serves as Advisor to the Chairman of the Board at Vicat SA. He joined the Company in 1982 and before that, worked at British Petroleum. He graduated from Ecole des Mines de Nancy and holds a degree in Economic Sciences and a Masters degree in Sciences from Stanford University.

Sophie Fegueux Ms. Sophie Fegueux is Board Member of Vicat SA. She is a hospital doctor at the Bichat hospital and Health Advisor to the Interministerial Delegate for Road Safety. She previously held positions at the Health Ministry.

Louis Merceron-Vicat Mr. Louis Merceron-Vicat has served as a Director of Vicat SA since June 11, 1999. He joined the Company in 1996. He holds several mandates, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BCCA, Member of the Board of Directors of Bastas Baskent Cimento, Konya Cimento, Aktas, Bastas Hazir Beton, Tamtas, Sococim Industries and Sinai Cement Company. Mr. Merceron-Vicat is also the Company's Permanent Representative on the Board of Directors of Beton Travaux. He is a graduate of Ecole des cadres and Ecole de Management in Lyon.

Sophie Sidos Ms. Sophie Sidos has been a Director of Vicat SA since August 29, 2007. She held various functions within the Group until 1997. She also holds various posts within the Group such as Director of Beton Travaux, BCCA, Aktas, Konya Cimento, Bastas Baskent Cimento, Tamtas, Sococim Industries and Vigier Holding AG.

Pierre Breuil Mr. Pierre Breuil has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Vicat SA since May 15, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He was Prefect of the Alpes-Maritime region from 2002 to 2006 and General Administration Inspector from 2006 and 2007. Mr. Breuil has a Law degree and graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He also served as a Director of Groupe Emera.

Xavier Chalandon Mr. Xavier Chalandon has been an Independent Director of Vicat SA since April 28, 2010 and is also a Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon and has a Masters degree in law. He held management positions with various financial institutions. He was Deputy CEO of Banque Martin Maurel from 1995 to 2003 and Deputy CEO of Financiere Martin Maurel until 2009. He is a member of the Strategy Committee and Ethics Committee of Groupe Siparex. His other mandates include Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel, Chairman of Financiere Saint Albin and Permanent Representative of Banque Martin Maurel at SIPAREX Croissance.

Raynald Dreyfus Mr. Raynald Dreyfus has served as an Independent Director of Vicat SA since June 5, 1985. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He worked as a Senior Manager within Societe Generale until 1996. He holds a Banking diploma (CES) and graduated also from Harvard University.

Jacques Le Mercier Mr. Jacques Le Mercier has served as an Independent Director of Vicat SA since August 29, 2007. He is also Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. He previously worked as Manager and Chairman of various financial institutions and was notably Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Rhone-Alpes from 1996 to 2006. He served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Institut ASPEN-France and President of the Banque Rhone-Alpes Foundation. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Paris University and also graduated from Institut d’Administration des Entreprises of Universite Paris-Dauphine.