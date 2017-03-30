Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)

Name Description

Navin Agarwal Mr. Navin Agarwal is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is associated with the Group from its founding days. He has over 25 years of strategic management experience within the group and is widely credited for creating a culture of business excellence delivering superior benchmark performance. Mr. Agarwal pursues a vision to partner India’s journey for industrial regeneration and socio-economic well-being through the Company’s sustainable approach and value-focused strategy. He seeks to leverage the potential of India’s natural resources sector. He plays a key role in the strategic and governance framework of the Vedanta group and has led the growth of the Company, through organic projects, as well as, acquisitions.

Thomas Albanese Mr. Thomas Albanese is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the company effective April 1, 2014. He brings a wealth of mining experience of around 40 years. He was appointed as Co-Chair of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Mining in 2016 and continues to Co-Chair the committee for the year 2017–18. He was conferred with the ‘Mining Foundation of the Southwest’ 2009 American Mining Hall of Fame Award, for his dedication, knowledge, leadership and inspiration to his peers in the mining industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mineral Economics and a Master's in Mining Engineering from the University of Alaska.

Arun Kumar G.R. Mr. Arun Kumar G.R. is Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Director of the Company. He has over 22 years of experience at global multinationals Hindustan Unilever and General Electric. Prior to his joining Vedanta, he was the CFO for General Electric’s Asia-Pacific Lighting & Appliances businesses based out of Shanghai. He is responsible for overall health of balance sheet, driving performance in profit and cash, treasury, investor relations, credit ratings, tax, secretarial, controllership, recording & reporting and other key strategic matters from time to time. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Tarun Jain Mr. Tarun Jain is Director of Finance, Whole-Time Director of the company. He has over 34 years of experience in the corporate finance, audit and accounting, tax, mergers and acquisitions and corporate secretarial function. He is responsible for our strategic financial matters, including corporate finance, corporate strategy, business development and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Jain is a graduate of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India, a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Samir Cairae Mr. Samir Cairae is Chief Executive Officer - Diversified Metals (India) of the Company. He provides operational and strategic leadership for the Group’s Aluminium, Copper India, Power and Iron Ore divisions in addition to the commercial and asset optimisation functions. He has extensive and varied experience in a number of corporate roles in India, China, Philippines and France including strategy, M&A, industrial operations and managing industrial operations in both growth and turnaround situations. Prior to joining Vedanta, Mr. Cairae headed the global industrial function for Lafarge’s 150 cement operations in over 45 countries. He has previously also held various senior leadership positions at Lafarge and Schlumberger. He holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Masters in Management from the Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) School of Management, Paris.

Sunil Duggal Mr. Sunil Duggal is Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Zinc subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2010 and has been a significant driver of Hindustan zinc‘s growth. His dedication to sustainability has enhanced safety awareness and helped to embed culture of safety at HZL. He has led the value adding adoption of best-in-class mining and smelting techniques, machineries, state of art environment friendly technologies, mechanisation and automation of operational activities. Mr. Duggal has over 20 years of prior experience in leadership positions, nurturing business, evaluating opportunities and risks and successfully improving efficiency and productivity. He is an electrical engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala and is an Alumni of IMD, Lausanne — Switzerland and IIM, Kolkata.

Kuldip Kaura Mr. Kuldip Kumar Kaura is President - Chairman’s Office of Sesa Sterlite Ltd. He was appointed as a President, Chairman’s Office in May 2016. He has over four decades of experience across engineering and mining roles having previously served at senior levels in various reputable companies including as Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Resources Plc, Managing Director at ABB, India and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a cement major in India, ACC Limited. Mr. Kaura holds a degree in mechanical engineering, BE (Hons.) from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani and an Executive education at London Business School & Swedish Institute of Management Stockholm, Sweden.

Rajagopal Kishore Mr. Rajagopal Kishore Kumar is Chief Executive Officer - Iron Ore of the company. He joined the Group in April 2003 and has over 32 years of experience covering accountancy, commerce, marketing, supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions human capital development, business turnaround, and policy advocacy. Since his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Iron Ore in February 2015, he has been leading the revival of the Group’s iron ore mining operations in Goa/ Karnataka/Jharkhand and Liberia. He currently also leads the Group’s Port business. Mr. Kumar has previously held various executive roles in the Group including Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite Copper from 2007 to 2008, Chief Executive Officer of KCM from 2008 to 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Zinc International from 2011– 2013 and Chief Executive Officer, Africa (Base Metals) from 2013 to 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kumar worked at Hindustan Lever Limited for 12 years.

Sudhir Mathur Mr. Sudhir Mathur is Acting Chief Executive Officer - Oil and Gas Business of the company. He joined the Group in September 2012 as chief financial officer of Cairn India Limited and was its Acting chief executive officer from June 2016 until the merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited. He has over 31 years of experience working in various industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, infrastructure and consulting. Prior to joining the Group, he was chief financial officer of Aircel Cellular Ltd. and was responsible for strategy, finance, supply chain management and regulatory affairs. He has substantial expertise, knowledge and experience in several key areas of finance and strategic planning, with a proven track record. He has previously also held senior executive positions in Delhi International Airport Ltd., Idea Cellular, Ballarpur Industries Limited and Price Waterhouse Coopers India. Mr. Mathur has a Bachelors degree in Economics from Delhi University and a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Deshnee Naidoo Ms. Deshnee Naidoo is Chief Executive Officer of Zinc International subsidiary of the company. She joined the Group in 2014 and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Zinc International and CMT since February 2015. Ms. Naidoo has over 20 years of experience in the natural resources industry, including platinum, thermal coal, manganese and zinc. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Naidoo held various senior and executive roles at Anglo American such as the strategic long-term planning manager, corporate finance manager and deputy head of the CEO’s office. She was appointed as the CFO of Anglo American Thermal Coal in 2011, where she managed thermal coal and manganese across South Africa, South America and Australia. Ms. Naidoo holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Natal and Certification in Finance and Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

Suresh Bose Mr. Suresh Bose Head — Group Human Resources of the company. He joined Vedanta in February 2002 and following a long career within various HR specialist roles at several of the Group’s businesses including Aluminium, Copper and corporate, was appointed as Head- Group Human Resources in September 2015. Mr. Bose has over 24 years of experience in the HR function and has formerly held key HR roles at HMT, Larsen &Toubro, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra and AGRC Armenia. He has a dual Masters in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and Institute of Social Studies from Hague, Netherlands.

Dilip Golani Mr. Dilip Golani is Director, Management Assurance of the company. He joined the Group in April 2000 and currently heads the Group’s Management Assurance function. He has over 25 years of operational experience and previously headed the Sales and Marketing function at Hindustan Zinc Limited and the Group Performance Management function. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Golani was a member of Unilever’s corporate audit team responsible for auditing the Unilever group companies in Central Asia, Middle East and Africa region. He was also formerly responsible for managing the operations and marketing functions for one of the export businesses at Unilever India and has worked at Union Carbide India Limited and Ranbaxy Laboratories. Mr. Golani has a degree in mechanical engineering and a post graduate degree in industrial engineering and management from NITIE.

M. Siddiqi Mr. M. Siddiqi is Group Director of Projects of the company. He joined the Group in 1991 and having risen through various operational roles has 40 years of industry experience. He was formerly chief executive officer, Aluminium and led the setting up of the Group’s large aluminium and power projects including BALCO smelters and captive power plants. He also played a key role in setting up the Group’s copper smelter at Tuticorin and copper refinery at Silvassa. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Siddiqi held senior positions in Hindustan Copper Limited. Mr. Siddiqi has a mechanical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi and a PG Diploma in Management from AIMA, New Delhi.

Phillip Turner Mr. Phillip Turner is Head — Group Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability of the company. He joined the Group in September 2014 and currently heads the Group HSE and Sustainability function. Mr. Turner has over 35 years’ of experience within mining, heavy engineering and manufacturing organisations. He was previously General Manager Risk & Sustainability of JK Tech. He has also held a number of senior corporate and operational roles at Rio Tinto in Australia, Canada and the UK including responsibility for HSE and sustainability assurance. Mr. Turner has held senior roles at mining company, North Limited and at BHP Petroleum’s offshore operations. Mr. Turner has a Master of Applied Science degree in Risk Engineering from Ballarat University; Graduate Diploma in Occupational Hygiene from Deakin University; and Graduate Diploma in Occupational Hazard Management from Ballarat C.A.E.

Priya Agarwal Ms. Priya Agarwal is Additional Non-Executive Director of the company. She brings with her experience in Public Relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in Human Resources with Korn Ferry International, Vedanta Resources and HDFC Bank and in Strategic Planning with Rediffusion Y&R. She has done B.Sc. Psychology with Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK.

Lalita Gupte Mrs. Lalita Dileep Gupte is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has more than three decades of experience in the financial sector and has held various leadership positions in areas of project finance, leasing, planning and resources and corporate banking. She is the former Joint Managing Director of ICICI Bank and was the Chairperson of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited till October 2016. Ms. Gupte holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in management studies. She did her advanced management programme from INSEAD.

Ravi Kant Mr. Ravi Kant is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He brings with him experience of around five decades. He is an Hon Industrial Professor at the University of Warwick, the U.K., a Distinguished Professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and a visiting Leader at China Europe International Business School, Shanghai. He served as the Managing Director and Vice Chairman in Tata Motors. He is the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad. He had completed his education at Mayo College, Ajmer; Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Aston University, Birmingham, UK from where he did his Masters in Management in Industry. He was conferred with an Honorary D.Sc. by the Aston University, in Birmingham in July 2008.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He has over 39 years experience in various positions with the HSBC Group from where he retired in January 2004 as CEO Asia Pacific. Mr. Mehta occupies himself primarily with and advisory roles in a range of companies and institutions in India as well as overseas. Formerly, he has been a Supervisory Board member of ING Group NV and a Director of Raffles Holdings, Singapore. He is also a member of the governing board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and a member of the International Advisory Board of Prudential of America. Mr. Mehta is an economics graduate from Delhi University.