Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

Anuradha Desai Mrs. Anuradha J. Desai is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Venky's India Limited. She is a Director of the Company since 1988. She is the Chairperson of VH Group of Companies. She has been instrumental in consolidating the group’s pre-eminent position in the Country’s poultry sector. She has received many accolades, which include the “Udyog Rattan Award” by institute of Economic Studies - Delhi, “Best Women Entrepreneur Gold Award” from the Institute of Marketing Management and the “Best Woman Entrepreneur Award” from Yuva Bharati and Honorary Doctorate from Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. Mrs. Anuradha J. Desai is the first woman to be elected as President of World Poultry Science Association (IB) for four years from 1996. Mrs. Anuradha J. Desai is Chairperson and Managing Director of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited and Chairperson of Agrocorpex India Limited, National Egg Co-ordiantion Committee, Venco Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited, Venkateshwara Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited, Bala Industires and Entertainment Private Limited, Venkateshwara Engineering Industries Private Limited and Centre for International Trade in Agriculture and Agro Based Industries and Director in Bala Entertainment International Private Limited, B.V. Bio-Corp Private Limited, Srivenk Investment and Finance Private Limited, Venka Investments Private Limited, Lavasa Corporation Limited, National Agricultural And Foods Analysis And Research Institute, Bharat Eggs Producers Association, Poultry Development Promotion Council, Uttara Biosciences Private Limited, Uttara Impex Private Limited.

B. Venkatesh Rao Mr. B. Venkatesh Rao is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Venky's India Limited. He is a Director of the Company since 1995. He has by his proactive approach lifted performance of the Company to high level of efficiency and productivity especially in operations and marketing of poultry feed. Mr. B. Venkatesh Rao is Joint Managing Director in Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, Managing Director of Uttara Foods and Feeds Private Limited, Uttara Biosciences Private Limited and Uttara Impex Private Limited and Director in Venco Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited, Venkateshwara Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited, All India Poultry Development and Services Private Limited, B. V. Bio-Corp Private Limited, Bala Industries and Entertainment Private Limited, Bharat Egg Producers’ Association, Eastern Hatcheries Private Limited, Srivenk Biological Laboratories Private Limited, Uttara Masala Products Private Limited, Uttara Hatcheries and Agri-Farms Private Limited, Uttara Poultry and Agri-Farms Private Limited and Uttara Bakers Private Limited. Mr. B. Venkatesh Rao is a member of “Share Transfer and Investors’ Grievances Committee” of Venky’s (India) Limited and Committee of Directors of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited.

Jiwan Handa Mr. Jiwan Kumar Handa has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of VENKY'S (INDIA) LTD., with effect from 1st April, 2017.

Rohan Bhagwat Mr. Rohan Ajay Bhagwat has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 1st April, 2017.

B. Balaji Rao Mr. B. Balaji Rao is Managing Director, Director of Venky's India Limited, since 1997. He was re-appointed as Managing Director by the Board of Directors for a period of five (5) years with effect from 1st November, 2012. Mr. B. Balaji Rao, aged 40 years, is a Director of the Company since, 1995 and holds the position of Managing Director of the Company since 1997. Mr. B. Balaji Rao is a Wholetime Director in Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited and Director in B. V. Bio - Corp Private Limited, Bala Industries and Entertainment Private Limited, Eastern Hatcheries Private Limited, Srivenk Biological Laboratories Private Limited, Uttara Foods and Feeds Private Limited, Uttara Hatcheries and Agri - Farms Private Limited, Uttara Poultry and Agri - Farms Private Limited, Uttara Bakers Private Limited, Uttara Masala Products Private Limited, Uttara Biosciences Private Limited and Uttara Impex Private Limited.

Jitendra Desai Mr. Jitendra M. Desai is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Venky's India Limited, since 1993. He is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has expertise in corporate structuring, financial management and taxation. Mr. Jitendra M. Desai is Managing Director of Venkateshwara Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited and Whole-time Director of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited. He is Director in B.V. Bio-Corp Private Limited, Bala Industries and Entertainment Private Limited, Eastern Hatcheries Private Limited, Srivenk Investments and Finance Private Limited, Srivenk Biological Laboratories Private Limited, Uttara Masala Products Private Limited, Uttara Hatcheries and Agri-Farms Private Limited, Uttara Poultry and Agri Farms Private Limited, Uttara Biosciences Private Limited and Uttara Impex Private Limited. He is alternate Director in Venco Research and Breeding Farm Private Limited. Mr. Jitendra M. Desai is member of Operations Committee, Share Transfer & Investors Grievances Committee and Audit Committee of Venky’s (India) Limited and member of Committee of Directors of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited.

Surinder Kumar Colonel (Retired) Surinder Kumar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of VenkyS India Limited, since August 23, 2012. He had a distinguished career in the Indian Army and has handled several assignments in the army at various locations. He has experience in Administration, Management of Industrial Units, Human Resource Development and Training and Administration and monitoring of different sectors. He is a graduate from the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, dand Indian Military Academy, Dehradhun.