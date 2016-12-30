Venture Corporation Ltd (VENM.SI)

Name Description

Ngit Liong Wong Mr. Wong Ngit Liong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Corporation Limited. He is the Chairman and CEO of the Group. He is also a member of the Nominating Committee and chairs the Investment Committee. He was last re-appointed as Director of the Company on 27 April 2016. He sits on the board of the various Group subsidiaries. Mr Wong was instrumental in the growth of the Venture Group since its inception. From its humble beginnings as a start-up in the EMS Business, Venture is today transformed into a leading global provider of technology services, products and solutions, with strong emphasis on innovative design and engineering, advanced manufacturing and order fulfilment and product marketing, field and sales distribution. In recognition of his leadership and business acumen, Mr Wong has been accorded numerous accolades including Businessman of the Year in 1998 awarded by DHL Worldwide Express/Business Times, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Singapore) in 2002 and Asiamoney’s Best CEO Award (Singapore) in 2004. In 2012, Mr Wong was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at the National Day Awards for his contributions to Singapore in the Education, Trade & Industries and Research, Innovation and Enterprise sectors. Mr Wong spent the first 12 years of his career with Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) holding various management positions at HP headquarters in Palo Alto, United States. He was actively engaged in the start-up of HP Singapore. He was also the founding Director and General Manager of HP Malaysia. Mr Wong holds a 1st Class (Honours) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Malaya, and a Master’s degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in the United States where he was a Fulbright Scholar. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree with distinction from McGill University under the Canadian Commonwealth Fellowship.

Chee Kwoon Ng Mr. Ng Chee Kwoon is Chief Financial Officer of Venture Corporation Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s finance and accounting function encompassing financial and statutory reporting, corporate and financial planning, treasury, tax, risk management and investor relations. Mr Ng is also a member of the Group’s Investment Committee. Mr Ng brings with him more than 20 years of finance experience spanning from multinational corporations to SGX-listed companies. Prior to joining Venture, Mr Ng had held senior finance positions in various organisations including WBL Corporation Limited, Popular Holdings Limited, Delphi Automotive Systems, BHP Limited and the Singapore Civil Service. Mr Ng graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and completed a management problem solving and decision making programme conducted by Kepner-Tregoe International, Princeton, U.S.A. Mr Ng is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Sita Lim Mr. Lim Sita is Chief Human Resource Officer of Venture Corporation Limited. He joined the Group in September 2014. He is responsible for the Group’s human resource (HR) function and provides strategic leadership to drive Group-wide HR policies, practices, systems and processes and build employee engagement. Mr Lim has more than 20 years of extensive experience in human resource management and industrial relations having worked with multinational corporations in the marine and offshore, advanced semiconductor manufacturing and the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Mr Lim has also amassed considerable cross-border experience given his previous regional roles covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, as well as Australia and the South Asian region. Mr Lim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore.

Ghai Keen Lee Mr. Lee Ghai Keen is Executive Vice President -Technology Products & Solutions of Venture Corporation Limited. He joined the Group in March 1998 and was appointed to his current position in 2012. He provides key leadership to Group-wide R&D efforts and programmes and leads a large group of R&D engineers across the Group’s design centres in Singapore, Malaysia, China and the United States. He is also responsible for the Group’s Retail Store Solutions & Industrial Products business and operations in Singapore, Malaysia and China. Mr Lee has amassed considerable experience in research, engineering and design development in the electronics sector. He holds seven US design patents. Prior to 1998, Mr Lee was employed by the Hewlett-Packard Company. He held various R&D positions within the company. Mr Lee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom and a Master of Business in IT degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.

Dharma Nadarajah Mr. Dharma Nadarajah is Executive Vice President - Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions of Venture Corporation Limited. He joined the Group in February 2001. He is responsible for the Group’s Advance Manufacturing & Design Solutions businesses across the globe covering a full spectrum of high value-added services including product design and engineering, supply chain and supplier management, advanced manufacturing and test process development, order management and optimisation, product development and manufacturing, new product introduction management, as well as high-precision multi-cavity tool design and fabrication and clean room medical-grade injection moulding. Prior to joining Venture, he gained extensive experience in the disk drive industry as an Engineering Manager and a Senior Process Engineer at Quantum and Seagate respectively, specialising in Magnetic Heads manufacturing technology and processes. He had cross-border working exposure in Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, and Indonesia in those companies. Mr Nadarajah was also trained in the United Kingdom as a Field Engineer for Schlumberger Wireline, and was deployed on various offshore oil platforms around the world. Mr Nadarajah holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, which he attended as a Malaysia Public Service Department scholar. He also holds an MBA from the Nanyang Business School, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, where he was the Institute of Engineers’ Gold Medallist.

Lee Boon Koh Mr. Koh Lee Boon is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Venture Corporation Limited. He serves as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee. He was last re-appointed as Director of the Company on 27 April 2016 and appointed as the Lead Independent Director on 25 April 2014. Mr Koh has more than 13 years of managerial experience in two companies within the electronics manufacturing industry, where he served as Executive Director. Until 1996, Mr Koh was Senior Vice President and Partner of SEAVI International Fund Management Pte Ltd and up to July 2012, he was a Director of SEAVI International Fund Management Pte Ltd and SEAVI Venture Management Pte Ltd. Mr Koh holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Malaya. Date of first appointment as a Director: 1 August 1996.

Kok Loon Goon Mr. Goon Kok Loon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Venture Corporation Limited. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and is a member of the Investment Committee and the Remuneration Committee. He was last re-appointed as Director of the Company on 27 April 2016. Currently, Mr Goon is the Executive Chairman of Global Maritime & Port Services Pte Ltd, a port management and design consultancy company. Mr Goon currently also sits on the Board of various companies which include Regal International Group Ltd, Yongnam Holdings Ltd and IPLaboratories Pte Ltd. Mr Goon has accumulated more than 38 years of experience in senior management with the Port of Singapore Authority and PSA Corporation Limited. For his contributions to the maritime sector, he was awarded the Silver and Gold Public Administration Medals by the Singapore Government in 1976 and 1989 respectively. Mr Goon previously served on the Boards of Jaya Holdings Ltd, Singapore Petroleum Company Limited and Jurong Port Pte Ltd. Mr Goon holds a 1st Class (Honours) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom and attended the Postgraduate Study Programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport. Date of first appointment as a Director: 27 February 2004.

Thong Kwang Han Mr. Han Thong Kwang is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from 1 January 2016. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Investment Committee. He was last re-elected as Director of the Company on 27 April 2016. Mr Han has a strong background, global experience and depth of knowledge in the technology industry. He has held various senior management roles in Operations and had worldwide product line responsibilities. He was the Vice President of the Business Printing Division of Hewlett-Packard Company for about 14 years. He was involved in the development, execution and management of the worldwide business, and product and solution strategies for the printing business. Mr Han holds a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering (Hons) and a Master of Science in Management of Technology from the National University of Singapore.

Jonathan Huberman Mr. Jonathan S. Huberman is Independent Non-Executive Director of Venture Corporation Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Investment Committee. He was last re-elected as Director of the Company on 29 April 2015. Mr Huberman has extensive technology industry knowledge and global operations expertise, having held positions as President and CEO of NewNet Communication Technologies, CEO of Syncplicity, President and CEO of Tiburon, Inc, Managing Director of Operations at The Gores Group and Chairman of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. Prior to that, he was the President and CEO of Iomega Corporation (now known as LenovoEMC) and played a key role in driving the organisation towards profitability. Mr Huberman currently serves on the Board of Aculon, Inc. He previously held directorships on the Boards of International Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation and Breitling Energy Corporation. Mr Huberman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Princeton University in New Jersey and an MBA majoring in Entrepreneurial Management and Strategic Planning from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Cecil Vivian Wong Mr. Cecil Vivian Richard Wong, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Venture Corporation Limited. He was last re-appointed as Director of the Company on 27 April 2016, is the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Mr Wong serves on the Boards of Pan-United Corporation Ltd, Chartered Asset Management Pte Ltd and John K Young Pte Ltd. Mr Wong had retired as partner of Ernst & Young International after spending more than 30 years there and in its predecessor companies. He continues to be actively involved in social work, serving several non-profit organisations. In recognition of his contributions to Singapore, he was awarded the Public Service Medal and the Public Service Star by the President of Singapore in 1992 and 2000 respectively. Mr Wong’s past directorships include British & Malayan Trustees Ltd, CK Tang Ltd, Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited and other Malaysian and Singapore public companies. Mr Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam College. He is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. Date of first appointment as a Director: 6 May 1992.