Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)

Name Description

Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona Mr. Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company's Board of Directors in 2001 and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1998. He is Member of the Company's Investment and Debt and Capital Committee of this company. He is one of the co-founders of the Company. He has over 30 years experience in real estate sector. Currently, he acts as Regional Director in Latin America of Real Estate Network YPO/WP. From 2007 to 2009, he served as President of the Mexican Association of Industrial Parks. From 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1998 he served as Vice President of the National Chamber of Industry Transformation. Since 2000 he has served as Vice President of Mexico-German Business Committee of Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and completed the Administration Program at Harvard Business School in 1994.

Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui Mr. Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui serves as Chief Financial Officer of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He has experience in the capital raising and finance, accounting and treasury management, investor relations and human capital management areas. From 1987 to 1992, he served as Vice President of Citibank. From 1992 to 1997, he served as Director of Administration and Treasurer of ING Bank Mexico. From 1997 to 2001, he served as Director of Global Markets of Deutsche Bank. I addition, he acts as Counselor at Qualitas Compania de Seguros and Member of the Board of Directors of Calzado Coqueta, Grupo SIM and Laboratorios Dermatologicos Darier. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering at the Universidad Anahuac and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University.

Lorenzo Dominique Berho Carranza Mr. Lorenzo Dominique Berho Carranza serves as Director of Operations of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held this post since 2009. He is responsible for the performance of business, including property acquisitions and portfolio management, valuation and investment analysis, capital raising and financial projects, such as mergers, joint ventures and corporate structures. He has also served as Vice President of ULI, Urban Land Institute of Mexico since 2010. He is Industrial Engineer graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and holds a Master's degree in Real Estate Science from the University of San Diego.

Guillermo Diaz Cupido Mr. Guillermo Diaz Cupido serves as Chief Investment Officer of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 1, 2016. He is a highly qualified real estate executive with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He worked at Jones Lang LaSalle, where he was Director of the Investment Committee since 2008, overseeing the design and implementation of investment strategies through the Real Estate industry in Mexico. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Purdue University.

Alejandro Pucheu Romero Mr. Alejandro Pucheu Romero serves as Director of Legal Affairs and Secretary of the Board of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He was named Director of Legal Affairs in 2007. Previously, he worked approximately 9 years as International Partner at Haynes and Boone. In addition, he is Member of the Mexican Association of Lawyers and Association of Corporate Lawyers. He is the Member of Ethics Committee of this company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho, as well as a Master's degree in International Law and Economic and a diploma in Real Estate Investment Management, both from the University of Houston.

Alfredo Marcos Paredes Calderon Mr. Alfredo Marcos Paredes Calderon serves as Director of Human Resources of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources in several industries and has worked for companies such as Avantel (Telecommunications), PepsiCo, Danone (Consumer Goods) and MerzPharma (Pharmaceuticals). He holds a Business Administration degree from Intercontinental University and holds a diploma in Human Resources Strategic Management at ITAM as well as in Management Training at ITESM

Juan Carlos Cueto Riestra Mr. Juan Carloss Cueto Riestra serves as Asset Manager of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He worked for 7 years for Wal-Mart de Mexico and Central America in different positions, first as District Manager for VIPs Restaurants, then as Divisional Manager in the area of productivity attending to all the operators of the group and in the end as Deputy Director of Operational Efficiency for Suburbia carrying out the growth plan of the company, as well as issues of remodeling and maintenance. He has served as Director of Operations in Fibra Uno. He is a graduate from Universidad Anahuac and holds an Masters of Business Administration degree from the IE Business School.

Francisco Eduardo Estrada Gomez Pezuela Mr. Francisco Eduardo Estrada Gomez Pezuela serves as Regional Director of Bajio Area of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. He is President of Bernardo Quintana industrial park and leader of Parque Aeroespacial de Queretaro's project. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a diploma in Real Estate from Universidad Intercontinental (1992). He also took up courses in Negotiation (2000) and Real Estate Management (2007) at the Business School of Harvard University.

Elias Laniado Laborin Mr. Elias Laniado Laborin serves as Regional Director of Baja California Area of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. From 1972 to 1987, he participated in the installation of industrial plants in El Salvador and Costa Rica. He is the Member of Ethics Committee of this company. He also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Desarrollo Economico e Industrial de Tijuana, AC (DEITAC), where currently he serves as Member. He is also Member of Development Council of Tijuana (CDT). In addition, he has been Honorary Consul of Norway in Baja California and Sonora since 1990. He is Electrician and Mechanical Engineer graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and has postgraduate studies in Industrial Engineering from the San Diego State University.

Francisco Montoya Mr. Francisco Montoya serves as Internal Auditor of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 10 years of internal and external audit experience providing consulting and quality assurance services to support the fulfillment of business objectives, including internal control over financial reporting, operational controls and risk management, seeking efficiency and effectiveness in all business processes around companies in the United States, India and several Latin American countries. He is a Public Accountant graduated from the Banking and Commercial School and has a Master's degree in Administration and finance from the Tec Milenio.

Juan Carlos Talavera De Noriega Mr. Juan Carlos Talavera De Noriega serves as Regional Director of Chihuahua Area of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He was President of the Industrial Promotion Committee of Juarez city (2010-2012). Currently, he is President of Economic Development of Juarez city for the period 2012-2013. He holds a Bachelor's degree in International Business from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Alejandro Zarazua Menchaca Mr. Alejandro Zarazua Menchaca serves as Regional Director of Central Zone of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 24, 2014 and has been with the Company since February 1, 2014. In the past, he acted as Vice President of New Business Development for Corporate Properties of the Americas (CPA) where he spent eight years. In addition, he served as Industrial Director of Alles Group, Deputy Industrial Director of Colliers International and of CB Richards Ellis.

John Foster Mr. John Andrew Foster serves as Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company's Board of Directors in 2011. He co-founded Broadreach Capital Partners LLC in March 2002. Prior to that, he worked as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Spieker Properties (SPK). Previously, he served as chief investment officer of SPK. He was Partner of Spieker Partners. He is the Member of Investment, Debt and Capital Committee. He began his career in the real estate sector in Trammell Crow Company in 1985. He also worked for AT & T and Bain & Company. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Dolce Hotels and Resorts 137 and previously was Member of the Board of Trustees of Equity Office Properties Trust. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts from Universidad Kalamazoo and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Stanford University.

Marlene Carvajal Ms. Marlene Carvajal serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. Currently, she acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Harmon Hall Holding SA de CV. She also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Minds Matter of NYC Inc. She is the Member of Investment Committee of this company. She has worked at DEG - Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH since 2008 and currently serves as its Vice President. Previously, she served as Vice President of the Asset Management department of Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York. She was also appointed as Chartered Financial Analyst.

Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Wilfrido Javier Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He acts as Board Member of Qualitas and has served as its Director of Finance since 1996. Moreover, he has acted as General Director of Mexival Casa de Bolsa and as Executive Corporate Directors of Finance of Casa de Bolsa Mexico. He is the Member of Debt and Capital Committee of this company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Oscar Francisco Cazares Elias Mr. Oscar Francisco Cazares Elias serves as Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He is the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He holds a degree in Bachelors in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Chihuahua and a Masters of Business Management from Universidad Panamericana.

Luis de la Calle Pardo Mr. Luis de la Calle Pardo serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of De la Calle, Madrazo and Mancera, SC and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Latin America of Hill + Knowlton Strategies. From 2000 to 2002, he served as Undersecretary of International Trade Negotiations at the Ministry of Economy of Mexico. From 2002 to 2004, he served as Executive Director of Public Strategies Inc in Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from the University of Virginia.

Jose Manuel Dominguez Diaz Ceballos Mr. Jose Manuel Dominguez Diaz Ceballos serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has 29 years of experience in the financial sector, mainly in international banks, having developed management skills and implementation of business strategy and acquiring in-depth knowledge of the Mexican market and most markets in Latin America. He is the Member of Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee of this company. He holds a bachelor's degree in administration and finance from the Universidad Panamericana de Mexico and an Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin.

Enrique Lorente Ludlow Mr. Enrique Lorente Ludlow serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously he served as Director. He has more than 16 years of experience professional participating in the development of them projects, including the conceptualization and structuring; the recruitment through procedures of tender public or hiring private. Also has experience in the conceptualization and implementation of the corporate structures necessary for this type of project. He is Law graduated from la Escuela Libre de Derecho.

Francisco Uranga Thomas Mr. Francisco Uranga Thomas serves as Independent Director of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He also acts as Corporate Vice President and Head of Business Operations Officer for Latin America of Foxconn. In January 2007, he was appointed Member of the Board of Directors of Superior Industries International Inc. and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. From 1998 to 2004, he served as Secretary of Industrial Development for the Chihuahua state government. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in Marketing from University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and participated in Stanford Directors' Forum, a program of the Stanford Business School and Stanford Law School.