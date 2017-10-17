Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)

Name Description

Enis Erdogan Mr. Enis Turan Erdogan serves as Chairman of the Executive Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. After serving in various positions for a number of firms in Turkey, he joined the Vestel Group as Executive Board Member of Vestel Foreign Trade in 1988. Mr. Erdogan received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1976, and his Masters degree in Production Management from Brunel University in 1980.

Ahmet Zorlu Mr. Ahmet Nazif Zorlu is performing as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. He began his career in a family-owned textile business. He set up his first company, Korteks, in 1976. In the years that followed, he continued to undertake new investments in the textile industry, and founded Zorlu Holding in 1990. Mr. Zorlu purchased the rights to the Vestel trademark in 1994. He is currently performing as Chairman and/or Director of 29 companies active in different sectors.

Ali Tari Mr. Ali Akin Tari is Vice Chairman of the Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS. He is also Board Member at Diler Holding. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Law in 1969.

Ihsaner Alkim Mr. Ihsaner Alkim served as Member of the Executive Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. After serving in various positions in the electronics and communications sectors, he joined the Vestel Group in 1988, and held various duties in matters related to R&D. He left the group between 1998 and 2002, and rejoined the group with his current post in the Company. Mr. Alkim graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1977, with a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

Necmi Kavusturan Mr. Necmi Kavusturan serves as Member of the Executive Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. After serving in various positions in the banking industry, he joined DenizBank in 1997, as Assistant General Manager in the bank's Management Services Division, and became Human Resources Coordinator for Zorlu Holding in 2003. Mr. Kavusturan graduated from Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1979.

Cem Koksal Mr. Cem Koksal serves as Member of the Executive Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. He served in various positions in the banking industry between 1990 and 2001. He served as Assistant General Manager of DenizBank in 1997, and joined the Company in 2002, as Head of Finance. Mr. Koksal received his Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1988, and his Masters degree from Bilkent University in 1990.

Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu Mr. Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu is Board Member of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS. Mr. Kilicoglu performed as Vice Chairman of the Board of Denizbank A.S. He started his career in 1979 and worked at Turkiye Is Bankasi between 1979 and 1980, at Kutlutas Sanayi Tic. A.S. in 1981 and 1982, at United Nations Development Program in 1984 and 1985, and at Tusas Motor Sanayii between 1985 and 1987. He joined Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi in 1987 and left this company as General Manager in 2010. Mr. Kilicoglu graduated from University of Essex with Major in Economics and received his Masters degree from the same university.

Mumin Ultav Mr. Mumin Cengiz Ultav is performing as Member of the Board of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. He began his career at the Philips International Institute, and subsequently served in the Information Technology and Research and Development Department of electronics companies in Turkey and abroad. Mr. Ultav joined the Company in 1997, as Head of Technology. Mr. Ultav has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degrees in Electronics Engineering from Middle East Technical University.

Selen Zorlu Melik Ms. Selen Zorlu Melik is Board Member of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS. She is also performing as Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. She began her career in Denizbank in 1998, and joined Management Trainee Program in 1999, at the same bank. After carrying out various duties at the Denizbank Head Office, she enrolled on the Marketing Diploma Program at California University (Berkeley, USA) in 2001. Starting to work at the Korteks Weaving Plant in 2002, Selen Zorlu Melik was appointed as a Board Member of Korteks in 2004. She is performing as Vice General Manager and Board Member of Zorlu Energy Group. Ms. Zorlu Melik graduated from Uludag Universitesi with a degree in Business Administration.