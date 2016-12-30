Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

Name Description

C. Kent Jespersen Mr. C. Kent Jespersen is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Jespersen has served as Chairman of the Board and a director of the Corporation since its inception in May 2008. Mr. Jespersen has been the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of LaJolla Resources International Ltd. since 1999. He has also held senior executive positions with NOVA Corporation of Alberta, Foothills Pipe Lines Ltd., and Husky Oil Limited before assuming the presidency of Foothills Pipe Lines Ltd. and later, NOVA Gas International Ltd. (“NOVA”). At NOVA, he led the non-regulated energy services business (including energy trading and marketing) and all international activities. Mr. Jespersen is Chairman of the board and a director of Yappn Corp. and was previously Chairman of the board and a director of North American Oil Sands Corporation. Mr. Jespersen earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (1969) and a Master of Science in Education (1970), both from the University of Oregon.

Marty Proctor Mr. Marty L. Proctor is re designated as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effectively July 1, 2017. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of Baytex Energy Corp. from December 2010 until May 2014 and Chief Operating Officer of Baytex Energy Ltd. from January 2009 until December 2010. Mr. Proctor has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian and international oil and natural gas industries. Prior to joining Baytex Energy Ltd., he was Senior Vice President responsible for upstream operations for Statoil Hydro Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Proctor was Senior Vice President of North American Oil Sands Corporation and Vice President of Murphy Oil Company. Earlier in his career, he held technical and management positions with Maxx Petroleum, Central Resources (USA), BP Resources Canada and Husky Oil. Mr. Proctor received a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering (1984) and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering (1985), both from the University of Alberta. Mr. Proctor is a Professional Engineer, a practicing member of APEGA, and is a member of the Canadian Heavy Oil Association and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Christopher Law Mr. Christopher Law serves as Chief Financial Officer of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. Mr. Law has served as CFO since March 31, 2015. He joined Seven Generations in October 2008 and previously served as Vice President, Corporate Planning. Mr. Law has had diverse industry roles in corporate finance, treasury, strategic planning and business development with Seven Generations and previously with Western Oil Sands and Marathon Oil Corporation, as well as providing consulting services to Cambridge Energy Research Associates (IHS CERA). Mr. Law earned a Bachelor of Arts (with distinction) in Economics from the University of Victoria (2002) and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Corporate Strategy from the University of Calgary (2008).

Susan Targett Ms. Susan Targett serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate of the Company. Previously, Ms. Targett was named Senior Vice President in July 2016. Beforehand, Ms. Targett served as Vice President, Land since July 2008. Previously, Ms. Targett was Vice President, Land for Artemis Exploration Ltd. and prior to that served in a variety of positions at Tom Brown Resources Limited, Ranger Oil Limited and Pembina Resources Ltd. Ms. Targett has extensive experience in land negotiations, contracts, regulatory issues and stakeholder communications and is a graduate of Mount Royal College in Petroleum and Mineral Resource Land Management. Ms. Targett is also an active member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen with the designation of Professional Landman (P. Land).

Merlyn Spence Mr. Merlyn Spence serves as Senior Vice President - Marketing of the Company. Mr. Spence has been Senior Vice President, Marketing of the Company since June 16, 2015 and the President and a Director of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Seven Generations Energy (US) Corp., since it was incorporated on July 6, 2015. Previously, he was Vice President, Construction and Marketing of the Company from December 2012 until June 16, 2015. Mr. Spence has over 37 years of engineering and marketing experience in the oil and gas industry. Previously, he was General Manager, Engineering for Murphy Exploration and Production Company in Houston, Texas with primary responsibility for the engineering development in the Eagle Ford field of South Texas. Prior thereto he was the General Manger, Engineering for Murphy Oil Company in Calgary with primary responsibility for the development of Murphy’s Montney assets in British Columbia. Mr. Spence was also President of Kentrin Corporation from August 1997 until November 2007. Prior thereto he held numerous oil and gas engineering positions in Alberta and Saskatchewan after serving eight years as a Military Engineering Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. Mr. Spence earned an Honours degree in Civil Engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada (1976). He is a Professional Engineer and an active member of APEGA.

Glen Nevokshonoff Mr. Glen Nevokshonoff serves as Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Nevokshonoff previously served as Vice President, Development of Seven Generations since June 2013. Mr. Nevokshonoff is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of experience in shallow gas, carbonates and deep basin reservoirs in Canada, the United States and internationally. He previously worked as a resource-trained geologist at Encana Corporation and its predecessor, Alberta Energy Company Ltd., and has held senior geologist positions at intermediate exploration and production companies. Mr. Nevokshonoff earned a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of Victoria (2000) and is a Professional Geologist and a member of APEGA.

Timothy Stauft Mr. Timothy Stauft serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. From 2005 to 2015, Mr. Stauft was with Aux Sable, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Aux Sable, he was a principal at Purvin & Gertz, an independent energy consulting firm, and TransCanada Pipelines and Alberta Natural Gas Company. Mr. Stauft is a Professional Engineer, a member of APEGA and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University. Mr. Stauft is a director at Wood’s Homes Society, Medical Mercy Canada and has served as a director on several other community organizations in health and athletics.

Kevin Johnston Mr. Kevin Johnston serves as Vice President - Accounting, Controller of the Company. Mr. Johnston has over a decade of experience in accounting for public oil and gas companies. He previously held various positions with Athabasca Oil Corporation, culminating in the position of Manager, Consolidated Reporting. Prior thereto, he was a Manager at a large international accounting and audit firm serving public oil and gas clients. Mr. Johnston earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Calgary (2004) and a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan (2005), and is a Chartered Accountant.

Christopher Feltin Mr. Christopher Feltin serves as Vice President - Corporate Planning of the Company. Previous to joining the Company, Mr. Feltin was Managing Director and head of Canadian oil and gas equity research at Macquarie Securities and Tristone Capital. Mr. Feltin is a Professional Engineer, a member of APEGA and has 20 years of experience in various capital markets, operations and managerial roles in the Canadian oil and natural gas business. Mr. Feltin earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Systems Engineering from the University of Regina and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Queen’s University.

Barry Hucik Mr. Barry Hucik serves as Vice President - Drilling of the Company. Mr. Hucik has served as Vice President, Drilling since August 2008. Mr. Hucik has over 37 years of experience in the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Prior to joining the Company in 2008, Mr. Hucik held positions as a Senior Drilling Superintendent for Talisman Energy Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Rio Alto Exploration and Cabre Exploration Ltd. Mr. Hucik has spent a vast majority of his career drilling wells in the Deep Basin/Foothills of Alberta and northeast British Columbia. He earned a Diploma of Technology from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (1979) and is a Certified Engineering Technologist and member of the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta.

Brian Newmarch Mr. Brian Newmarch is Vice President - Capital Markets of the Company. prior to which he was Director, Capital Markets of the Company from June 2015 to July 2016 and Manager, Investor Relations from October 2014 to June 2015. Prior to joining Seven Generations, Mr. Newmarch was responsible for Canadian energy marketing at Credit Suisse and Citibank. Mr. Newmarch has also held various currency, treasury and risk management roles at ARC Resources and RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Newmarch holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Charlotte Raggett Ms. Charlotte Raggett serves as Vice President - Mid-Stream Business Development of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. Previously, she was Vice President, Supply & Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer with Aux Sable from February 2006 until November 2015. Ms. Raggett has worked in business development, marketing, logistics, economic analysis, commercial operations and commodity trading during her career at Aux Sable, the Canadian Energy Research Institute, Dow Chemical Canada, Williams Energy Canada, TransCanada Midstream and Inter Pipeline Fund. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Queen’s University (1993) and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Calgary (1994). Ms. Raggett is also a Past President of the Economics Society of Calgary and a Past Treasurer and Board Member of the Industrial Gas Consumers Association of Alberta.

Randall Hnatuik Mr. Randall Hnatuik serves as Vice President - Business Development of the Company. Mr. Hnatuik has served as Vice President, Business Development of the Company since September 2014. Mr. Hnatuik is a Professional Engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He previously held various positions at Encana Corporation, culminating in the position of Advisor, Business Development. Mr. Hnatuik earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan (1985) and has been a member of APEGA since 1987. Mr. Hnatuik is also a Certified Professional Coach, holding a Certified Professional Coach Certificate from the Demers Group (2010).

Kyle Brunner Mr. Kyle Brunner is General Counsel of the Company. prior to which he was Corporate Counsel with the Company from February 2015 until July 2016. Previously, Mr. Brunner worked as legal counsel with Athabasca Oil Corporation from June 2012 until February 2015 and before that was in private practice with the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Brunner worked as a financial analyst for Canadian Pacific Railway. Mr. Brunner earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Calgary, a Juris Doctor from Queen’s University and he is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association.

Kevin Brown Mr. Kevin D. Brown is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brown has served as a director of the Corporation since September 2010. Mr. Brown is Executive Chairman and director of ARC Financial Corp. He has been with ARC Financial Corp. since April 1989 and currently represents the ARC Energy Funds on the boards of Unconventional Resources Canada, LP, Unconventional Resources, LLC, and Kanata Energy Group Ltd. Mr. Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering (1982) and a Master of Arts in Economics (1984), both from the University of Alberta.

Avik Dey Mr. Avik Dey serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dey has served as a director of the Corporation since November 2015. Mr. Dey has been Managing Director, Head of Natural Resources, at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board since 2014. Prior to joining the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Mr. Dey was President and Chief Executive Officer of Remvest Energy Partners in Houston, Texas from October 2010 until August 2014. Previously, he was a Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Remora Energy, a private energy company. He has been active in the global energy sector since 1999 with roles across industry, private equity and investment banking. He has previously worked with a number of organizations, including First Reserve, Deutsche Bank and Encana Corporation. Mr. Dey currently represents Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on the board of Teine Energy Ltd., a private company where he is Chairman, as well as the boards of directors of Enactus Canada and the Young Professionals in Energy organization. Mr. Dey earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Calgary (1999).

Harvey Doerr Mr. Harvey Doerr serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Doerr retired in 2009 with over 29 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including broad exposure to domestic and international exploration and production, heavy oil and oilsands, offshore, refining, retail marketing, acquisition and divestiture, strategic planning and government relations. He most recently served as an Executive Vice President for Murphy Oil Corporation, responsible for worldwide refining and marketing operations and strategic planning. Prior thereto, Mr. Doerr held various positions in the upstream oil and gas industry with Murphy Oil Corporation and affiliates, primarily in Canada. Mr. Doerr currently serves as the Chairman of the board of directors of Velvet Energy Ltd. (private) and as a director of MEG Energy Corp. and Newalta Corporation. Mr. Doerr earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta (1981). Mr. Doerr is a Professional Engineer, has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Paul Hand Mr. Paul Hand is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hand retired in January 2017 from his role as a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets where he had senior responsibility for the firm’s equity capital markets group and advised corporate clients in connection with a wide range of transactions. He joined RBC Capital Markets in 1974. Mr. Hand has spent more than 43 years in the investment business with various roles in the private client, equity capital markets, and institutional equity areas. He was previously the Head of Global Equity Trading for 11 years and was directly responsible for the firm’s North American and international equity trading. Mr. Hand earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics (1969) and a Master of Business Administration (1973) from Queen’s University.

Dale Hohm Mr. Dale J. Hohm is Independent Director of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. Mr. Hohm has served as a director of the Corporation since May 2014. Mr. Hohm has been engaged by Azimuth (formerly KERN Partners Ltd.) since September 2014 and holds the title of Senior Finance and Compliance Officer with the firm. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of MEG Energy Corp. from March 2004 to July 2013 and served as a director of Lone Pine Resources Inc. from November 2011 to January 2014. Before entering the energy sector, Mr. Hohm worked in the audit and assurance practice of Deloitte LLP, where he earned his Chartered Accountant designation. Mr. Hohm earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta (1980). Mr. Hohm holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

William McAdam Mr. William J. McAdam is Independent Director of Seven Generations Energy Ltd., Mr. McAdam was President and Chief Executive Officer of Aux Sable in the United States and Canada from 2000 to year end 2013 when he retired from Aux Sable. Prior to joining Aux Sable, Mr. McAdam held progressively more senior positions with Imperial Oil and Exxon Chemical from 1974 to 1994 in the engineering, refining, fertilizer, petrochemicals, planning and natural gas liquids businesses in Sarnia, Toronto, New York, Edmonton and Calgary. He began working with Aux Sable in 1995 during its development phase until 1998, and was President of Mapco Canada Energy Inc. from 1998 until 1999. He joined Aux Sable in late 1999 to lead the start-up and development of the Aux Sable business in conjunction with the construction and commissioning of the $3.5 billion Alliance pipeline/Aux Sable rich gas system in December 2000. Mr. McAdam also serves as a director for Canexus Corporation, and is a member of that board’s Audit Committee and is Chair of the Responsible Care Committee. Mr. McAdam earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Queen’s University (1974) and a Master of Business Administration from McMaster University (1980). He has served on several industry association boards over his career. Mr. McAdam holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Kaush Rakhit Mr. Kaush Rakhit is an Independent Director of the Company since its inception in May 2008. Mr. Rakhit is a member of the Independent Advisory Board for the private equity funds that are managed by affiliates of Azimuth (formerly, KERN Partners Ltd.). Mr. Rakhit has been the President of Rakhit Petroleum Consulting Ltd. since September 1990 and the President of Canadian Discovery Ltd. since December 2004. He also held the position of Vice-President, New Initiatives with Trident Exploration Corp. from March 2006 to May 2008. Mr. Rakhit currently serves as a director of Kinwest Resources 2008 Inc., Matrix Solutions Inc., Canadian Discovery Ltd. and Petrofeed Inc. Mr. Rakhit received a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo (1983) and a Master of Science in Petroleum Hydrogeology from the University of Alberta (1987). Mr. Rakhit is a Professional Geologist and an active member of APEGA.

Jacqueline Sheppard Ms. Jacqueline Sheppard serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sheppard is Chair of the board of directors of Emera Incorporated, a publicly traded geographically diverse energy and services company that invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as gas transmission and distribution, and utility energy services. She is a director of Cairn Energy PLC, a publicly traded UK-based international oil and gas producer, and a director of the general partner of Pacific NorthWest LNG LP, which was formed for the purpose of constructing, owning and operating an LNG facility in British Columbia. Ms. Sheppard is a Founder and lead director of Black Swan Energy Inc., a private equity financed upstream natural gas producer. Ms. Sheppard is the former Executive Vice President, Corporate and Legal of Talisman Energy Inc. and she served as Chair of the Research and Development Corporation of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, a Provincial Crown Corporation, until June 2014. Ms. Sheppard has significant experience in strategic planning, business development, public markets and governance having held extensive roles as an executive in the oil and gas industry, and as a director of public, private and crown corporations. Ms. Sheppard is a Rhodes Scholar, having earned an Honours in Jurisprudence, Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Oxford University (1979). She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland (1977) and a Bachelor of Laws degree (Honours) from McGill University (1981).