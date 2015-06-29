Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

Name Description

Philippe Aymard Mr. Philippe Aymard has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Vilmorin & Cie SA since December 12, 2012 and was appointed as Director of the Company in 2006. As Member of the Groupe Limagrain Board since 1995, Mr. Aymard is Chairman of the Garden products division. In addition to that, Mr. Aymard holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Clause SA, as well as Director of Cooperative Agricole Limagrain, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA and Clause SA, among others.

Emmanuel Rougier Mr. Emmanuel Rougier has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Vilmorin & Cie SA as of 2013. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Garden Products Activity and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from 2009. He worked for over 15 years within the Company and served as Divisional VP and VP for Strategy and Development. He also holds other mandates, including President and CEO of Vilmorin USA Corp, Chairman of the Board of Limagrain (Beijing) Business Consulting CO Ltd, of GLH Do Brasil Servicos De Consultoria E Participacoes Ltda, Limagrain Genetics Inc (Canada) and of Atash Seeds Private Limited. Additionally, he is General Manager of Limagrain Genetics Inc, among others. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Bisco Bio Sciences Private Ltd.

Bruno Carette Mr. Bruno Carette has been Vice President for Field Seeds Activity and Member of the Executive Committee of Vilmorin & Cie SA as of 2012. He joined the Group more than 20 years ago and previously held positions of Operational General Management in the Vegetable seeds and Field seeds divisions, both in France and the United States.

Joel Arnaud Mr. Joel Arnaud has served as Director of Vilmorin & Cie SA since 2006. He became Director of Groupe Limagrain in 1990, then Vice Chairman in 1992, and is Chairman of the Field seeds division. Furthermore, his national responsibilities in France involve chairing the FNPSMS (National Federation of Corn and Sorghum Seed Producers) and a position on the Board of the AGPM (General Association of Corn Producers). Mr. Arnaud also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Limagrain Europe SA and Limagrain Central Europe SE, Chairman of the Board of Brasmilho AS, Limagrain Iberica and Limagrain Italia Spa, and he was previously appointed as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Limagrain UK Ltd, Limagrain GmbH and Limagrain A/S, among others.

Daniel Cheron Mr. Daniel Cheron has served as Director of Vilmorin & Cie SA since February 2007. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company from 2004 until February 2007. He is a graduate in Economics (University of Orleans) and joined Groupe Limagrain in 1976. He held various operational roles within subsidiaries of the company and then became Deputy CEO in 1996 and CEO in 2006. He also holds other mandates, including Chief Executive Officer of Agence Momagri SAS, Cooperative Agricole Limagrain and Mouvement pour une Organisation Mondiale de l'Agriculture SAS, Director of Genoplante Valor SAS and Member of the Strategic Committee of Biogemma SAS. He previously held the functions of: General Manager of Cereales Vallee and Groupe Limagrain Holding SA and of Chief Executive Officer of Selia SA, among others.

Mary Dupont-Madinier Ms. Mary Dupont-Madinier is Board Member of Vilmorin & Cie SA. Ms. Dupont-Madinier has served as a Director of Ipsos SA since January 10, 2013. She is a Partner in Valtus Transition. She began her professional career with Thales in New York and then in Paris, as Deputy Director and then Commercial Director. She went on to join Cable & Wireless in London, where she became Vice President, Desktop & Intranet Services. In 2002, she joined EDS (Hewlett Packard) in Chicago as Vice President, Client Executive. On returning to France in 2007, she was appointed by Thales Raytheon Systems as Vice President, Business Development. In 2011, she acted as an Advisor and business angel to two start-ups, and then joined Valtus Transition in January 2012. She holds a BA from Rutgers University in the United States and a Master's degree from George Washington University.

Jean-Yves Foucault Mr. Jean-Yves Foucault has served as Director of Vilmorin & Cie SA since 2006. He started his career as an Advisor and Teacher specialized in agriculture and then took charge of his own farming business. He has served as Director of Groupe Limagrain since 2000 and became Chairman of the group in December 2011. He was also appointed as a member of the board of a local Credit Agricole bank. Mr. Foucault holds various other functions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, Director of a number of companies, including Jacquet Belgium SA, Jacquet Brossard SA, Etablissements Tardif & Fils SA Selia SA and Vilmorin Jardin SA. Among his other appoontments, he holds the post of Member of the Supervisory Board of Limagrain Cereales Nederland BV, Member of the Strategic Committee of Biogemma SAS and Member of the Board of Management of Semillas Limagrain de Chile Ltda, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Genective SA and Selia SA.

Francois Heyraud Mr. Francois Heyraud has served as Director of Vilmorin & Cie SA since 2000. He became Director of Groupe Limagrain in 1984 after having held various mandates within different companies of the group. More specifically, Mr. Heyraud supervises the Bakery Products division of Groupe Limagrain. Mr. Heyraud also holds various other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacquet Brossard SA and Savane Brossard, Milcamps SA, Director of Cooperative Agricole Limagrain, Limagrain Meunerie SA and Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, among others. He previously was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saveurs de France Brossard SA.

Pascal Viguier Mr. Pascal Viguier has served as Director of Vilmorin & Cie SA since 2007. He previously served as Director of the Company until 2005. He became Director of Groupe Limagrain in 1999 and also held roles within the vegetable and cultivation branch. He was also a Member of the Committee of young farmers of the Puy-de Dome region. He currently follows the activities of Limagrain Cereal Seeds and Limagrain South America. Mr. Viguier holds several other mandates, including Director of Cooperative Agricole Limagrain, Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, Jacquet Belgium SA, Limagrain Central Europe SE, Limagrain Europe SA, Limagrain Iberica, Limagrain Italia Spa, Limagrain Meunerie SA and Selia SA, and Member of the Board of Management of Semillas Limagrain de Chile Ltda.