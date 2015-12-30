Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

Name Description

Marie-Helene Dick Ms. Marie-Helene Dick is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Virbac SA as of April 2006. She is also Chairwoman of the Company's Remuneration Committee. Ms. Dick also serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Okelen SA, Permanent Representative of Okelen, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Panpharma SA, associate manager of the societe civile immobiliere Ilouet (France), executive officer of the Panpharma Australia Pty Limited company (Australia), executive officer of the Panpharma UK Limited company (United Kingdom), co-manager of the societe civile immobiliere Samakeur (France), and manager of the societe civile immobiliere Investec (France). She was Permanent Representative of Investec on the Supervisory Board of the Company. Ms. Dick is a Veterinarian and gained an MBA from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Eric Maree Mr. Eric Maree has been Chairman of the Management Board of Virbac SA since December 1999. He joined the Company in October 1999. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Interlab SAS and Virbac Corporation, and Director of Virbac Limited. Mr. Maree is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and holds an MBA from Cornell University.

Jeanine Dick Ms. Jeanine Dick has been Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Virbac SA since April 2006. She previously served as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. She is also Manager of Investec (France).

Christian Karst Mr. Christian Karst serves as Executive Vice President Corporate Development, General Manager, and Member of the Management Board of Virbac SA. He has been Member of the Company’s Management Board since December 1996 and general manager since September 9, 2013. He is a doctor of veterinary medicine and joined Virbac in 1984. He holds several other mandates, including Director of Virbac Limited, Holding Salud Animal S.A. and Bioanimal Corp. S.A.

Jean-Pierre Dick Mr. Jean-Pierre Dick has been Head of Special Projects and Member of the Management Board for Virbac SA since December 1996. He is a veterinarian. Mr. Dick holds an MBA from Hautes Etudes Commerciales. He is also Chairman of the Fondation d'Entreprise Virbac, Manager of Absolute Dreamer and Co-Manager of Terre du Large.

Sebastien Huron Mr. Sebastien Huron is Head of Global Business Operations, Member of the Management Board of Virbac SA. He previously was Area Director for Europe and a Member of the Management Board at the Company from December 21, 2012. He is a veterinarian and was Area Director for Europe within the Company from September 2008. He joined Virbac in 2006 as Managing Director for Spain and Portugal, and previously worked in Brazil at Roussel-Uclaf from 1994. He held various roles in Latin America and in the United States. Prior to Virbac, he was Director of the Animals division of Intervet in the United States. He currently holds various mandates, including Chairman of Virbac Hellas SA, Bio Veto Test, and Director of Virbac Animal Health India Private Limited and Holding Salud Animal S.A.

Olivier Bohuon Mr. Olivier Bohuon has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board at Virbac SA as of June 28, 2011. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is a Doctor of Pharmacy and graduated with an MBA from HEC. Mr. Bohuon is also a member of the National Academy of Pharmacy and Academy of technologies. He also serves as Director of Smith&Nephew Plc, Health-Care Promise Investments partners SA and Shire PLC company.

Philippe Capron Mr. Philippe Gaston Henri Capron is a Member of the Supervisory Board of Virbac SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is a graduate from Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). Mr. Capron is a former Treasury Inspector and serves as He serves as Director of Transdev Group, Veolia Energie International (France), director representing the founding members of Fondation d’Entreprise Veolia Environnement (corporate foundation) (France), chairman of Veolia Environnement Services RE (France), member of the supervisory board of Veolia Eau – Compagnie Generale des Eaux (France), director of the Institut Veolia (France), Veolia Environnement UK Ltd (United Kingdom), chairman of the board of Veolia North America Inc (United States), and deputy general manager of Veolia Environnement (France).

Grita Loebsack Ms. Grita Loebsack has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Virbac SA since 2014. She is also Member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. She holds a degree from London School of Economics and an MBA from INSEAD.