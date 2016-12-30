Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Name Description

Vincent Bollore Mr. Vincent Bollore serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since June 24, 2014. Previously served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and before that Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on December 13, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategic Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bollore group. He began his career in 1970 as a representative of the Banque de l'Union europeenne before joining La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild in 1976. In 1981, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bollore group's paper business. He also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board at Studiocanal; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Bollore; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Bollore Participations; Chairman of the Board of Directors (separate management)at Financicre de l’Odet; Chairman of the Board of Directors (separate management) at Blue Solutions; Chairman of Somabol; Chief Executive Officer and Director of Omnium Bollore; Chief Executive Officer and Director pof Financicre V; Director of Financicre Moncey; Chairman and Deputy Director of Nord-Sumatra Investissements; Chairman and Deputy Director of Financicre du Champ de Mars; Chairman of the Board of Directors of BB Groupe; Director of Plantations des Terres Rouges; Vice Chairman of Societe des Caoutchoucs de Grand Bereby (SOGB); Vice Chairman pf Bereby Finances; Director of Plantations Nord-Sumatra Ltd; Director of Socfi nasia; Director of Socfi n KCD, amongst other positions. Mr. Bollore holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Law from Universite Paris X - Nanterre.

Arnaud Nicolas de Puyfontaine Mr. Arnaud Nicolas Philippe Maxime Georges Roy de Puyfontaine has served as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi SA since June 24, 2014. He has been Member of the Company's Management Board since January 2014. Between January 2014 and June 24, 2014 he also acted as the Company' Senior Executive Vice President in charge of media and content activities. He started as a consultant at Arthur Andersen and later on, in 1989, as project manager at Rhone-Poulenc. In 1990, he joined Le Figaro as Executive Director. In 1995, as a member of the founding team of the Emap Group in France, he headed Tele Poche and Studio Magazine, managed the acquisition of Tele Star and Tele Star Jeux, and started up the Emap Star Division before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Emap France in 1998. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emap France in 1999, he served from 2000 to 2005 as Chairman of EMW, the Emap/Wanadoo digital subsidiary. In 2006, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Editions Mondadori France and headed all digital business for the Mondadori Group in 2007. In 2009, he became Chief Executive Officer of Hearst UK. He became a Director of Telecom Italia on December 15, 2015, and was appointed Vice-Chairman on April 27, 2016. On June 1, 2017, he was appointed Executive Chairman of the telecoms operator. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Universal Music France (SAS); Member of the Supervisory Board of Canal+ Group; Executive Chairman of Telecom Italia SpA (Italy); Non-Executive Chairman of Gloo Networks plc; Independent Director of Schibsted Media Group; Member of the Advisory Committee of Innit and Chairman of French-American Foundation. Mr. de Puyfontaine is a graduate of ESCP-EAP with an MBA degree (1988).

Philippe Benacin Mr. Philippe Benacin is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since 2015. On June 24, 2014 he became Chairman of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Since 1983, as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Benacin has spearheaded the development of a portfolio of brand licenses, the supply chain, international distribution, and more generally, the strategy, the company’s IPO in 1995 and its continuing growth. Apart from his current duties at the Company he serves as Co-Founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Holding; ), President (non-executive) and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Inc. (United States); President (non-executive) and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Luxury Brands (United States); Director of Inter Espana Parfums & Cosmetiques SL (Spain); Director of Interparfums Srl (Italy); Director and Manager of Interparfums Switzerland; Director of Interparfums Singapore Pte Ltd; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Parfums Rochas Spain S.L. Mr. Philippe Benacin graduated from the French business school, ESSEC, in 1983, the year he created the company Interparfums with Jean Madar.

Herve Philippe Mr. Herve Philippe has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Vivendi SA since June 24, 2014. He has served as Vivendi’s Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2014. He began his career with Credit National in 1982 as a business manager for company financing in the Ile-de-France region. He then joined the COB (Commission des operations de bourse, stock market operations commission) in 1989 as a manager of the sector including French companies registered on the official stock exchange list. From 1992 to 1998, he served as Head of the Operations and Financial Information Department. In 1998, he joined the Sagem group, where he served as Director of Legal and Administrative Affairs for Sagem SA (1998-2000), Administrative and Financial Director of Sfim (1999-2000), and Communications Director at Sagem SA (2000-2001). In 2001, he took over the position of Chief Financial Officer, becoming Director of Sagem SA in 2003. In November 2005, Mr. Philippe was named Chief Financial Officer and, in May 2010, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Havas Group. He currently is Director of Jean Bal, Sifraba, Harvest and of Telecom Italia SpA (Italy), as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Universal Music France (SAS); Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Dailymotion and Chairman of Compagnie Financière du 42, avenue de Friedland (SAS). Mr. Philippe obtained a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Stephane Roussel Mr. Stephane Roussel is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of Vivendi SA since November 2015. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Director of Development and Organisation. Previously, after having served as Senior Executive Vice President of Human Resources of the Company from May 2009 to August 20, 2012, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SFR at Vivendi SA. Until March 1, 2009, he was SFR's Managing Director, Human Resources, having joined that company in July 2004. From 1997 to 2004, he worked for the Carrefour Group. First, he was appointed Director of Human Resources for hypermarkets in France from 1997 to 2000 before becoming Director of Human Resources Development for the international business from 2000 to 2002 and then Director of Human Resources France for the whole of the Carrefour Group from 2002 to 2004. From 1985 to 1997, he was employed by Xerox. He currently also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft SE; Member of the Supervisory Board of Canal+ Group; Director of Dailymotion; Member of the SupervisoryCommittee of Banijay Group (SAS); Director of IMS; President of Cercle de l’Excellence RH; President of Wetechcare; Member of the Supervisory Board Entreprises pour la Cite and Spokesman of Charte de la Diversite. Mr. Stephane Roussel is a graduate of the Paris College of Psychology (Ecole des Psychologues Praticiens).

Simon Gillham Mr. Simon Gillham is Member of the Management Board, Chairman of Vivendi Village and Senior Executive Vice President, Communications of Vivendi SA since November 10, 2015. Between 2015 and November 10, 2015 he served as Director of Communication, Chairman of Vivendi Village. FromSeptember 2012 until 2015 he was the Company’s Senior Executive Vice President - Communications and Public Affairs, Chairman of Digitick and See Tickets. He joined Vivendi in 2007, serving as Senior Executive Vice President, Communications & CSR and held this post until September 2012. He began his professional career in 1981 at Thomson where he was responsible for language and management training. In 1985 he formed his own training and communication company York Consultants. In 1991 he was appointed Vice President, Communications of Thomson Consumer Electronics and subsequently joined the CarnaudMetalbox group in 1994. In early 1999, he became Vice President, Global Communications of the Valeo group before assuming the position of Vice President, Communications at Havas in April 2001. He has been Chairman of CA Brive Rugby Club since November 2016. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Universal Music France (SAS); Director of Dailymotion; Director of Vivendi Ticketing US LLC (USA); Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Canal+; Chairman of MyBestPro (SAS); Chairman of UBU Productions (SAS); Chairman of the Board of Directors of UK Ticketing Ltd (UK); Chairman of the Board of Directors of Watchever; Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Way Ahead Group (UK). Mr. Simon Gillham holds degrees from the Universities of Sussex and Bristol. In 2010, he was awarded the OBE (Officer of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II.

Frederic Crepin Mr. Frederic Raymond Crepin has served as Member of the Management Board, General Counsel, Company Secretary of Vivendi SA since June 2014. Between August 20, 2012 and June 2014 he Senior Vice President, Head of the Legal Department, Secretary of the Supervisory and Management Boards. Between August 2005 and August 20, 2012 he was Senior Vice President, Head of the Legal Department of the Company. From July 2000 to August 2005, he acted as Special Advisor to the General Counsel and at the Legal Department of Vivendi Universal. Prior to joining the group, he was Attorney at Law and Associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LP in New York from 1999 to 2000 and at Simeon & Associes in Paris between 1995 and 1998. He is Attorney at Law admitted to the Bars of Paris and New York. He is Member of the Bureau of the MEDEF Business Law Committee. In September 2015, he became General Counsel and Company Secretary of Canal+ Group. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Studiocanal; Member of the Supervisory Board of Universal Music France (SAS); Director of Vivendi Holding I LLC. (United States), Dailymotion, Wengo, CanalOlympia, L’Olympia (SAS), as well as Chairman of SIG 116 SAS, SIG 117 SAS, SIG 119 SAS,among others. Mr. Crepin holds a Master degree in Anglo-American Law (LLM) from the New York University School of Law. He also graduated from the University of Paris II (Master in European Business Law) and Paris X (Master in Labor and Employment Law). Additionally, he has a Master in Public Affairs from the Institute of Political Sciences in Paris.

Gilles Alix Mr. Gilles Alix holds the position of Member of the Management Board at Vivendi SA. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Bollore Group since 2006.. Mr. Alix began his career as an auditor at BEFEC in 1982. He joined the Bolloré Group in 1987 as Chief Financial Officer for the Plastic Films Division based in Brittany. His duties were subsequently expanded to cover all of the group’s industrial divisions before he was appointed Group Director of Management Control. Since 1997, Mr. Alix has held various management positions within the group’s Transportation and logistics business, including at SAGA and DELMAS, two companies he chaired from 1999 to 2006.

Cedric de Bailliencourt Mr. Cedric de Bailliencourt holds the position of Member of the Management Board at Vivendi SA. Mr. de Bailliencourt has served as Chief Financial Officer of Bollore Group since 2008. He is also Vice-Chairman of Bollore and, since 2002, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Financière de l’Odet. He joined Bollore Group in 1996 as Director of Shareholdings. Mr. de Bailliencourt is a member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec, a Director of the Musee national de la Marine and a permanent representative of Compagnie du Cambodge on the Supervisory Board of Hottinguer Bank. Mr. Cedric de Bailliencourt is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux and holds a postgraduate degree (DESS) in Social and Political Communications from Paris University I Sorbonne.

Tarak Ben Ammar Mr. Tarak Ben Ammar is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since April 17, 2015. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He started his career in 1974 in the film industry and participated in many international productions, including the blockbuster "Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark". He was producer and co-producer of over 70 films. Apart from his current duties at the Company he is Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Quinta Communications SA (France); Member of the Supervisory Board of A Prime Group SAS (France); Manager of Teleclair SARL (France); shareholder and Managing Director of Holland Coordinator & Service Company B.V. (Netherlands); Supervisory Director of A1 International Investment B.V. (Netherlands); Director of Nessma SA (Luxembourg); Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Z Andromeda Tunisie SA (Tunisia); Manager of Quinta Communications Distribution Tunisie SARL (Tunisia); Manager of Quinta Communications LTC Gammarth SARL (Tunisia); Manager of Carthago Films Services SARL (Tunisia); Manager of Empire Productions SARL (Tunisia); Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Holland Coordinator & Service Company Italia SpA (Italy); Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Eagle Pictures SpA (Italy); Director of Europa Network Srl (Italy); Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Prima TV SpA (Italy); Managing Director of Delta Films Limited (UK); Managing Director of Delta (The Last Legion) Limited (UK); Managing Director of Delta (Young Hannibal) Limited (UK); Board Member of The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC (USA); Director of Telecom Italia SpA (Italy); Member of the Supervisory Board of Mediobanca SpA (Italy). Mr. Tarak Ben Ammar graduated from Georgetown University department of International Relations.

Yannick Bollore Mr. Yannick Bollore holds the position of Member of the Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Havas Group. He co-founded the production company WY Productions in 2002 (Hell, Yves Saint Laurent). In 2006, he joined his family group, Bollore Group. He also joined the Havas Group in 2011 and became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2013. He initiated a major restructuring of the group to make it the most integrated and forward-thinking in its industry. In 2015, the Bollore Group obtained majority control of the Havas Group. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HA Pole Ressources Humaines; Director of Havas Media France and HA Pole Ressources Humaines; permanent representative of Havas on the Board of Directors at Mediametrie; permanent representative of Havas on the Board of Directors at W & Cie; Member of the Supervisory Board of MFG R&D; Member of the Executive Board of Havas Media Africa; President of Havas North America, Inc; President and Executive Vice President of Havas Worldwide LLC; Director of Havas Worldwide Middle East FZ, LLC; Vice Chairman and Director of Bollore SA; Director of Financicre de l’Odet; Director of Bollore Participations; Director of Financicre V; Director of Omnium Bollore; Member of the Executive Board of JC Decaux Bollore Holding and Member of the Supervisory Board of Z Sofi bol. Mr. Yannick Bollore is a graduate of Paris Dauphine University.

Paulo Cardoso Mr. Paulo Cardoso is Employee Representative on the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since October 16, 2014. He is Chairman of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. He has an accounting background. He joined Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1997 as Administrative Manager at the Communication Department. In 2001, he joined the Finance Department and in 2002 he joined the Treasury Department.

Dominique Delport Mr. Dominique Delport is Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since April 17, 2015. He had three distinct professional experiences: television journalist, internet entrepreneur and ownership of a media agency. He began his career as an assistant editor at the television channel M6 Lyon and then became editor of M6 Lille. Apart from his current duties at the Company he acts as Chairman of Studio+; Global Managing Director and Chief Client Officer of Havas; Chairman and Member of the Executive Board of Havas Media Africa; Chairman of the Management Board of MFG R&D SA; Manager of Havas Productions SNC; Co-Manager of Arena Media Communications; Director of Havas Media Belgium; Chairman of Ze Cake Group Ltd, Ze Ais Group Ltd, Havas Sports Limited, Arena Blm Ltd, Arena Quantum Ltd, Cake Group Ltd, Elisa Interactive Ltd, Cake Media Ltd, Media Planning Ltd, Ais Group Ltd, Arena Blm Holdings Ltd (United Kingdom), and Director of BLM Cliverd Ltd, Forward 1 UK Ltd, BLM Two Ltdm, BLM Azure Ltd, BLM Red Ltd (United Kingdom), among others. Mr. Dominique Delport graduated from EM Lyon and obtained an MBA from the University of Texas.

Veronique Driot-Argentin Ms. Veronique Driot-Argentin has held the position of Member of the Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, since April 27, 2017. She is Member of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. She joined Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1989 where she began her career in the press services group of the Corporate Communications department. In 1991, she joined the Ile de France Regional Water Authority and then, in 1995, moved to the Human Resources department of GenErale des Eaux as special assistant to the Group Head of Human Resources working in employee relations, a position she continues to hold at Vivendi. In 2011, she began working with Vivendi’s Head of Training, and has been a Training Manager in the Human Resources department since 2016. She sat on the Employment Tribunal in Paris from 2008 to 2015. Since 2014, she has been a town councillor in Villecresnes (Val-de-Marne département) and Vice President of the Social Housing and Action Management Committee.

Aliza Jabes Ms. Aliza Jabes has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since April 29, 2010. She is also a Member of the Company’s Corporate Governance, Nomination and Remunerations Committees. Ms. Jabes was a Financial Analyst at Eli Lilly from 1986 to 1988. Since 1989, she has managed Nuxe laboratory. In 2009, she founded Nuxe Groupe where she currently serves as Chairwoman. She is Chairwoman of NUXE Developpement and NUXE Inc. (United States); Managing Director of NUXE Hong Kong Limited and NUXE Australia Pty Ltd: Manager of Z NUXE GmbH (Germany); Chairwoman of NUXE Polska sp. Zoo (Poland); Managing Director of NUXE UK Ltd; Chairwoman of NUXE Istanbul Kozmetik Urunleri Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkey); Manager of Laboratoire NUXE Portugal Unipessoal Lda, Laboratoire NUXE Espana S.L.; Director of NUXE Suisse SA, NUXE Belgium SA, Laboratoire NUXE Italia S.r.l.; Chairwoman of NUXE Dubai Middle East FZE and NUXE Shangai Cosmetic Co Ltd. Ms. Jabes graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques and holds a Master of Business Administration from University of New York.

Katie Jacobs Stanton Ms. Katie Jacobs Stanton is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since June 24, 2014. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She has been Vice President of Global Media at Twitter since July 2014. She was previously Vice President of International Market Development at Twitter, where she is responsible for partnerships, driving user growth, and other key efforts in strategic markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. She has helped establish a number of Twitter’s international offices, including those in UK, Japan, France, Spain, Brazil and Germany. Prior to Twitter, she worked for the White House, State Department, at Google and at Yahoo!. Ms. Katie Jacobs Stanton is a 1991 graduate of Rhodes College and holds a Masters Degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Cathia Lawson-Hall Ms. Cathia Lawson-Hall is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi SA since September 2, 2015. She is a Chairwoman of the Company's Audit Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Since 2015, she has been a Senior Banker at Societe Generale, in charge of the overall relationship and strategic consulting with corporations and financial institutions in Africa. Ms. Lawson-Hall is also Head of Financial Institutions Group for Africa at Societe Generale. Previously she was Managing Director, Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets for corporations in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Cathia Lawson-Hall joined Societe Generale in 1999 as a sales-side credit analyst covering the telecommunications and media sectors before heading into financial advising. She has over 20 years’ experience in the Corporate and Investments Banking business. Ms. Cathia Lawson-Hall holds a postgraduate degree (DEA) in Finance from the Universite Paris Dauphine in France.

Sandrine Le Bihan Ms. Sandrine Le Bihan has sertved as Member of the Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, since April 25, 2017. She is representing Employee Shareholders. She is Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. She is a trained accountant, joined Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1992 as manager in the Securities department. In 2003, she became Group Company Directory and Database Manager within Vivendi’s legal department. She works in corporate law, securities law and employee share ownership. She is Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Vivendi Epargne; alternate member of the Supervisory Board representing the fund’s unit holders of Opus Vivendi and Member of Group Works Council.