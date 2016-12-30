Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)

Name Description

Vivienne Cox Ms. Vivienne Cox, CBE, has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 30, 2013. She was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 31, 2010. She is also Chairman of the Strategy Committee at the Company. She graduated from INSEAD with a Masters of Business Administration degree and from the University of Oxford. She is also an Honorary Doctor of the University of Hull. She spent 28 years with BP and served as Managing Director of BP Gas, Electricity and Renewable Energy division from 2004 until 2009. From 2009 to 2012 she was Non-executive Chairman and Director of the consulting of the advisory and investment firm Climate Change Capital Ltd. and from 2003 till 2014 she was Director and member of the Appointments Committee and Sustainable Development Committee of Rio Tinto Plc. From 2012 until 2016 she served as Director and member of the Sustainable Development Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Appointments Committee of BG group Plc. She has been Director, Chairman of the Governance Committee (since 2017), member of the Reputation and Responsibility Committee, the Audit Committee, the Appointments Committee, and the Compensation Committee (since 2012) and Senior Independent Director (since 2013) of Pearson Plc. Moreover, she has been Director of GlaxoSmithKline Plc (since 2016), Lead Independent Director of the Department for International Development of the British government (since 2010), Commissioner of the Airport Commission of the Department of Transport of the British government (since 2012), Manager B of Stena International SARL (Luxembourg) (since 2014) and Member of the Consulting Board and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Montrose Associates.

Philippe Crouzet Mr. Philippe Crouzet has been the Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Vallourec S.A. since April 1, 2009. Prior to that, he has served as an Independent Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board from April 10, 2008. A graduate of Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA) and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, he is also a former Counsel (Maitre des Requetes) to the Conseil d’Etat. He joined Groupe Saint-Gobain in 1986 as Director of Planning and then served as Managing Director of Papeteries de Condat from 1989 to 1992, General Delegate to Spain and Portugal from 1992 to 1996 and President of the Ceramics Division from 1996 to 2000. In 2000, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance, Purchasing and Information Systems, and then became in charge of Building Distribution in May 2005. He is also Member of the EDF Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee.

Pierre Pringuet Mr. Pierre Pringuet has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Lead Director of VALLOUREC S.A. since May 28, 2015. He was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 24, 2015. He is Chairman of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. He is agGraduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Engineer for the French Mines Inspectorate (Corps des Mines). He began career in public service, from 1976 to 1987: In charge of an industry and mining engagement with the prefect of the Lorraine region (1976-1978); Head of financial procedures and social relations with the Managing Director of Industry (1979-1982); Chief Engineer of Mines (1981); Technical Consultant to Michel Rocard, Minister of Land Management and Planning, and later the Minister of Agriculture (1981-1985); Director of Agricultural and Food Industries with the French Ministry of Agriculture (1985-1987). Since 1987 he has been with the Pernod Ricard Group: Director of Development of the Pernod Ricard Group (1987-1989); Managing Director of Societe pour l’Exportation de Grandes Marques (1989-1996); Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard Europe (1997-2000); Deputy CEO of Pernod Ricard (2000-2005); Director of Pernod Ricard (since 2004); COO of Pernod Ricard (2005-2008); Managing Director of Pernod Ricard (2008-2015). He is Vice Chairman of the Pernod Ricard Board of Directors, Director of Iliad, Avril, Cap Gemini and Chairman of AFEP.

Olivier Mallet Mr. Olivier Mallet has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee at VALLOUREC S.A. since April 1, 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Legal Affairs, Member of the Management Board and of the Executive Committee from September 30, 2008. He previously worked at Areva, which he joined in 2004, initially as Executive Vice President of the subsidiary Areva T&D. He was then appointed Deputy Financial Director for the group and subsequently Senior Executive Vice President of the Mining, Chemistry and Enrichment Sector. Prior to joining Areva, Mr. Mallet was Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Pechiney from 2001 to 2004, having occupied a similar position at Thomson Multimedia from 1995 to 2001, which he originally joined in 1993. A graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Mr. Mallet occupied a number of positions at the French Ministry of Finance and in the cabinet offices of the French Prime Minister and Finance Minister until 1993, having begun his career at the French General Inspectorate of Finance in 1981. He has also held several other mandates, including Chairman and CEO of V & M Services, and CEO and Member of the Board of Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes, among others.

Philippe Carlier Mr. Philippe Carlier has been Senior Vice President Technology & Industry, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since April 3, 2017. After graduating from the Centrale Paris school of engineering, Mr. Carlier began his career at EADS in 1988 and moved to Vallourec as a management controller in 1995. He held various positions such as plant manager, subsidiary Chief Operating Officer, and industrial director, before being appointed Director of Upstream activity (steel mills and rolling mills) in 2012. He was in charge of Upstream and Industry activities (tubular products for mechanical engineering, construction and the automotive industry) until 2014.

Nicolas de Coignac Mr. Nicolas de Coignac has been Senior Vice President North America, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since 2015. He studied at the Centrale Paris engineering school and also followed an executive program at INSEAD graduate business school. He began his career at Vallourec in 1992. He was plant manager, then management controller at corporate level. He later moved to the position of Purchasing Director then Director of Vallourec in Argentina. He also worked as Director of OCTG Europe before creating and running the Drilling Products division. Since 2014, he has been in charge of the Group's Powergen activities (tubular solutions for conventional and nuclear power plants) and Pipe Project (subsea flowlines, specialist tubes for umbilicals, process tubes and fittings for hydrocarbon processing plants).

Edouard Guinotte Mr. Edouard Guinotte has been Senior Vice President Middle East/Asia, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since April 3, 2017. After graduating from Ecole des Mines in Paris, Mr. Guinotte joined Vallourec in 1995 as Logistics and Production Manager for Vallourec Composants Automobile Vitry. He has spent his whole career with the Group, undertaking various roles. Between 1998 and 2000, he was a Group Corporate Controller, then he transferred to VAM Mexico, to manage the Protectors Business Unit for 3 years. In 2004, he returned to the Automobile division as Director of Marketing before becoming Director of Strategy and Development for the Group's Oil and Gas Division in 2007. From 2011 to 2014, he ran Vallourec USA Corp. out of Houston, TX. and in 2014, he was appointed VP of Commerce and Development for the OCTG Division in Eastern Hemisphere Region.

Didier Hornet Mr. Didier Maurice Francis Hornet has been Senior Vice President Development & Innovation, Member of the Executive Committee at VALLOUREC S.A. since April 3, 2017. He studied at the ENSMA mechanical and aeronautical engineering school in Poitiers and the IAE business school in Paris, and later took an executive MBA at Harvard Business School. He joined Vallourec as Marketing and Development Director in 1993, coming from Dassault Aviation, where he began his career. Later, he headed the North Sea Oil and Gas business based in Aberdeen, then became Director of the Oil and Gas division in North America, based in Houston. In 2009, he took over the Oil and Gas activity at Group level, and has been running the Group's OCTG (production and casing tubes, threading of oil and gas tubing) and Drilling Products (oil and gas drilling) activities since 2014. In 2015, he became Eastern Hemisphere Director.

Alexandre Lyra Mr. Alexandre Lyra has been Senior Vice President South America, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since 2015. A graduate from the Instituto Militar de Engenharia (Rio, Brazil) and the Aachen University of Technology (Germany), Mr. Lyra joined Vallourec as a research engineer in 1991. He has spent all his career at Vallourec Tubos do Brasil (VBR), where he became Chief Operating Officer for Brazil in 2009.

Hubert Paris Mr. Hubert Paris has been Senior Vice President Europe/Africa, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since April 3, 2017. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique Palaiseau and ENSTA ParisTech. He has a Master of Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an executive MBA from the CPA Paris. He began his career at SGN (COGEMA subsidiary) and joined Vallourec in 1998 as a management controller. He spent five years in Brazil, first as Controlling department director at Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, then as a director of the Automobile business unit of the Brazilian subsidiary. After returning to France, he worked as Marketing & Sales director, then Chief Operating Officer of the Automobile division. In 2007, he joined Salzgitter AG to support sales of Vallourec Precision Etirage, worked as CEO of the Salzgitter precision tubes business, and was a member of the management board of MRW, the German group tubes business holding. Back at Vallourec in 2013, he was named Group Quality Director. Since 2014, he has been responsible for the Valens competitiveness plan.

Francois Curie Mr. Francois Curie has been Vice President Corporate Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee at Vallourec S.A. since April 3, 2017. A lawyer by training, Mr. Curie began his career in the Human Resources function of the Philips Group. He then joined the Alcan Group where he assumed various Human Resources responsibilities, at both corporate and country level, in France, Switzerland and Canada. Prior to joining Vallourec, he was Director of Human Resources, Environment, Health and Safety at Rio Tinto Alcan, the aluminum division of Rio Tinto, based in Montreal, Canada. He has been Director of Human Resources for the Vallourec Group since 2010.

Stephanie Fougou Ms. Stephanie Fougou has been Group General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee of VALLOUREC S.A. since 2014. From 2011 to 2013, she was General Counsel of Club Mediterranee and also in charge of the legal, health & safety department, public affairs and real estate management contracts compliance. Before that she had worked during 13 years for the France-Telecom/ Orange group, lastly as Deputy Group Legal Counsel in charge of international matters and strategic partnerships. She started her career with the TF1 audiovisual group. Ms. Fougou, obtained her Bar Exam - ‘Certificat d’Aptitude a la Profession d’Avocat’ (CAPA) - in Paris in 2002. She also holds a degree in European competition law (DEA, Paris II, 1997) and in media law and management (DESS, Paris I, 1998).

Jean-Pierre Michel Mr. Jean-Pierre Michel has been Member of the Executive Committee, Advisor to the Management Board at VALLOUREC S.A. since April 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee at the Company from February 25, 2009 till March 31, 2017 and Member off the Management Board and Executive Committee, Vice President Controlling and Quality, Marketing and Purchasing from April 1, 2006. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and studied Business Administration at Institut Francais de Gestion. He has held several other mandates, including Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes and Director of V & M do Brasil SA. He joined the Company in 1978 and notably served as Plant manager of the Aulnoye threaded tubes plant from 1990, Industrial Policy Manager of Tubular Industries Scotland Ltd from 1994, Research and Development and Technical Sales Promotion Manager of OCTG from 1997, Sales manager of the OCTG Division of V & M Tubes from 2000 and Chairman of the OCTG Division of V & M Tubes from 2001.

Maria Albiac-Murillo Ms. Maria Pilar Albiac-Murillo has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 28, 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Zaragoza (Spain), and the holder of an MBA from Central Michigan University (the United States). She spent twenty-six years at General Motors, sixteen of which were spent in the United States. She was fifteen years in Operations, Plant Director in Saginaw, Michigan (1991-1993), and Plant Director in Logrono, Spain (1993-1996). Moreover, she was Chairman and CEO of Saginaw Deutschland GmbH (1996-1999) and also spent seven years at Delphi Corporation as Site Manager (Delphi Alabama Operations), Plant Manager, Site Director (Delphi Flint East Operations) and Director of Product Line (Delphi Troy Headquarters). She acted as Vice President in charge of operations in Mexico for Remy (2006-2007) and was eight years at the Airbus Group as Executive Vice-President of Operations and Head of Transformation at Airbus Defence and Space, and A400M Industrialization (2008-2016). She is Head of Product and Innovation to Market Excellence of Philips, among others.

Philippe Altuzarra Mr. Philippe J. Altuzarra has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 28, 2015. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of Sciences Po Bordeaux and of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He began his career at the Ministry of Finance in 1973 and was Technical advisor at the Office of the Secretary of State for Defense (1973-1975), Economic Attache at the French Embassy in London (1975-1978), Civil Administrator, French Trade Directorate (1981-1986), Economic Advisor at the French Embassy in Tokyo (1986-1989). Moreover, he was Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy CFO of the Havas Group (1989-1993) and spent twenty-one years at Goldman Sachs (1993-2014). He is Director of Altuzarra LLC. and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of La Redoute, among others.

Laurence Broseta Ms. Laurence Broseta has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Vallourec S.A. since April 6, 2016. She is Member of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. She graduatef from Ecole Polytechnique, Telecom Paris and Auditor at Institut des Hautes Etudes de l’Entreprise (IHEE). She was Head of Transport Operations for RATP (1994-1999), Lead Engineer for Control & Communication at SYSTRA (joint venture between RATP and SNCF) in London (1999-2001), Director of the “Point du Jour” Bus Center (2002-2005), Chairman of Bombela, a subsidiary of RATP Dev in Johannesburg, South Africa (2005-2007), Director of the International Business Unit and Vice Chairman in charge of international strategy for RATP Dev (2008-2012), CEO of Fives Stein (2012-2013) and CEO, France, of Transdev, traveler transport activity (2013-2016). She is International Director of Transdev, traveler transport activity in 10 countries, and a Member of the Executive Committee of Transdev, Director of subsidiaries of the Transdev Group and Director of Thales.

Cedric de Bailliencourt Mr. Cedric de Bailliencourt serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Vallourec S.A. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux and holds postgraduate degree in Political and Social Communication. He has spent twenty-one years with the Bollore Group as Director of Shareholding (since 1996), CEO (since 2002) and Vice-Chairman of Financiere de l’Odet, Vice-Chairman of Bollore (since 2002), CFO of the Bollore Group since 2008, Permanent Representative of Compagnie du Cambodge on the Supervisory Board of Hottinguer bank and Director of the Musee national de la Marine.

Jose Grubisich Mr. Jose Carlos Grubisich has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Vallourec S.A. since May 31, 2012. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. A Chemical Engineering graduate of the Faculdades Oswaldo Cruz - FOC, 1979 and INSEAD, he began his career at Rhone-Poulenc, then at the Rhodia Group, where he occupied a number of executive positions, including Chief Executive Officer of Rhone-Poulenc in Brazil, Vice President and member of the Rhodia Group Worldwide Executive Committee. In 2002, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Braskem S.A. company of Brazil, which under his leadership spearheaded the consolidation process in the Brazilian petrochemicals sector. From 2008 to 2012, he was Chief Executive Officer of ETH Bioenergia, an Odebrecht Group company specializing in the integrated production of ethanol and electricity from biomass. Since February 2012, he has been Chairman of Eldorado Brasil Celulose, a paper-pulp specialist subsidiary of the J&F (JBS-Friboi) Group.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 28, 2014. He is Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique (1988), the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and the Massachussetts Institute of Technology. He was a Deputy in the Treasury Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and later a Technical Adviser in the office of the Minister of Economy and Finance (1994-1997). Since 1998 he has served at the Alstom Group and has held such positions as: Head of Investor Relations (1998-1999), Head of Management Control (1999-2000), Senior Vice President in charge of Finance for the Transmission and Distribution sector (2000-2004), Group CFO (2004-2010), President of the Alstom Grid sector (2010-2011), Group Executive Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Transportation sector (2011-2016) and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom (since February 2016).

Alexandra Schaapveld Ms. Alexandra Schaapveld has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 31, 2010. She is Member of the Finance and Audit Committee and Member of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. She graduated in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and is a and holder of a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Erasmus University. She has 25 years’ experience with the ABN AMRO Group. She was Head of Sector expertise for the ABN AMRO Group (2001-2004), Head of Investment Banking for the ABN AMRO Group (2004-2007) and Head of Europe for Royal Bank of Scotland (2007-2008). She has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bumi Armada Berhad and Societe Generale.

Pascale Chargrasse Ms. Pascale Chargrasse has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Shareholders Representative of Vallourec S.A. since December 13, 2010. She is Member of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. She graduated from the Orsay Technology Institute (Universite Paris-Sud 11) with a University technical diploma (DUT) in Computer Science. She has been Employee of the Vallourec Group since 1985 and is currently Business Development Manager at Valinox Nucleaire, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vallourec. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec Actions Corporate Mutual Fund (FCPE) and Union representative on the Group’s Works Council.

Yuki Iriyama Mr. Yuki Iriyama has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec S.A. since May 2017. He graduated from the University of Tokyo (Faculty of Law, 1970) and College of Europe at Bruges in Belgium (Advanced European Study in Law, 1977). He began his career in 1970 in the legal department of Nippon Steel Corporation (currently Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation - NSSMC) and assumed different operational positions in Japan and internationally for NSSMC until 2009. He managed the Electronics & Information Business Division from 1990 to 1993, when he became General Manager of Semi-conductor Business Division, and then General Manager of Overseas Business Development Division. He was appointed Director, Member of the Board in 2002 and Managing Executive Officer in 2006. Then, he assisted NSSMC as Executive Advisor until 2014. Mr. Iriyama is admitted in Japan as an attorney-at-law and is currently, Of Counsel of Kajitani Law Offices in Tokyo.