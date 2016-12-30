Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

Name Description

Edgar Ernst Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Vonovia SE from 2017. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE). He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is President of Deutsche Pruefstelle fuer Rechnungslegung (Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel). Before, he spent about 17 years with Deutsche Post where, he was Member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer. Prof. Dr Ernst holds a number of non-executive roles. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Postbank AG, DMG MORI AG and TUI AG.

Rolf Buch Mr. Rolf Eberhard Buch has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since March 1, 2013. He is responsible for acquisition, general counsel, Human Resources management, auditing, corporate communications and sales at the Company. Before joining the Company, he was Member of the Management Board at Bertelsmann SE and Chairman of the Management Board at Arvato AG. Mr. Buch began his career at Bertelsmann in 1991 after studying mechanical engineering and business management at RWTH Aachen.

Klaus Rauscher Prof. Dr. Klaus Rauscher has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since 2017. He is Member of the Executive and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a Business Consultant and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Draeger Medical GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Draeger Safety GmbH and Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG.

A. Kirsten Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten has been Member of the Management Board andVonovia SE Chief Financial Officer of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since January 1, 2011. He is responsible for finance, accounting, tax, insurance and investor relations at the Company. In his last position, he was Chief Executive Officer of the trading and real estate group Majid Al Futtaim Group LLC in the United Arab Emirates. Before that, he was, among other things, Chief Financial Officer of Metro AG and ThyssenKrupp AG. He studied business management and IT at the Hagen FernUniversitaet, a distance-learning university, and Universitatet Goettingen, obtaining his Ph.D. (earning him the title of Dr. rer. pol.) at the Universitaet Lueneburg. Since 1995, he has been lecturing at various German and foreign universities. Since 2001, he has been lecturing at the Westphalian University of Applied Science in Gelsenkirchen under an honorary professorship.

Klaus Freiberg Mr. Klaus Freiberg has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since February 1, 2010. He is responsible for product management, IT and processes, the central rental business, infrastructural FM/residential environment, the craftsmen’s organization and the local rental business in the various regions (north, south, southeast, west, central, east) at the Company. He held various leadership positions within the Arvato Group (Bertelsmann) in the period between 1995 and 2010, where he assumed responsibility for, and worked on the optimization of, the Service Centers of Deutsche Post and Deutsche Telekom, among other things. Mr. Freiberg completed his degree in history, social sciences and economics at the Westfaelische Wilhelms Universitaet Muenster in 1990.

Gerald Klinck Mr. Gerald Klinck has been Chief Controlling Officer at Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since May 2018. He is responsible for controlling, portfolio controlling, valuation, procurement and condominium administration services at the Company. He joined the GAGFAH Group in 2011 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer a year later. By this point in time, he had already clocked up 15 years of experience in the real estate sector. Mr. Klinck started his career at HSH Nordbank AG in 1997, taking over as head of the organizational unit responsible for equity investments in 2002. A year later, he was appointed to join the management team of HSH N REAL ESTATE CONSULTING GmbH as Chief Financial Officer. The business management graduate moved to GEHAG GmbH, which was incorporated into Deutsche Wohnen AG, in 2006, where he was responsible for corporate control and planning. He became Member of the Extended Management Team of Deutsche Wohnen AG in 2009. Mr. Klinck studied business management in Lueneburg, majoring in financing.

Burkhard Drescher Mr. Burkhard Ulrich Drescher has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since December 12, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Managing Director of InnovationCity Management GmbH and Managing Director of BDC Consulting GmbH & Co. KG. He also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of STEAG Fernwaerme GmbH.

Florian Funck Dr. Florian Funck has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since August 21, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Member of the Management Board at Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH since 2011. He is also on the Supervisory Board of Metro AG and TAKKT AG.

Ute Geipel-Faber Dr. Ute Geipel-Faber has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE since November 1, 2015. She is Member of the Finance Committee at the Company. She is a Business consultant. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Landesbank and Senior Advisor at Invesco Real Estate.

Hendrik Jellema Mr. Hendrik Jellema has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE since June 2, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of Stiftung Berliner Leben.

Daniel Just Mr. Daniel F. Just has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE since June 2, 2015. He is Member of the Finance Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RREEF Investment GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Universal Investment GmbH.

Hildegard Mueller Ms. Hildegard Mueller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since June 18, 2013. She is Member of the Executive and Nomination Committee at the Company. She is Former Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries. She is also Member of Management Board at Innogy SE.

Ariane Reinhart Dr. Ariane Reinhart is Member of the Supervisory Board at Vonovia SE since May 13, 2016. She is Member of Management Board at Continental AG.

Clara-Christina Streit Ms. Clara-Christina Streit has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) since June 18, 2013. She is Chairman of the Finance Committee and Member of the Executive and Nomination Committee at the Company. She is Former Senior Partner with McKinsey & Company, Inc. and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Delta Lloyd N.V. and as Member of the Administrative Board of Jeronimo Martins SGPS S.A., UniCredit S.p.A. and Vontobel Holding AG.