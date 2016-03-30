Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

Name Description

Gerard Kleisterlee Mr. Gerard J. Kleisterlee is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Vodafone Group Plc. He has extensive experience of senior leadership of global businesses in both the developed and emerging markets. He brings to the Group a deep understanding of the consumer electronics, technology and lifestyle industries gained from his career with Philips Electronics spanning over 30 years and continues to use this experience to oversee the development of Vodafone’s strategy and the effectiveness of its operations as a total communications company.

Vittorio Colao Mr. Vittorio Colao is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Vodafone Group Plc. He has over 20 years’ experience working in the telecoms industry, Vittorio has extensive leadership skills developed within both Vodafone and the wider industry and is widely recognised as an outstanding leader in the telecoms sector.

Nicholas Read Mr. Nicholas Jonathan Read is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Vodafone Group Plc., effective April 1, 2014. He combines strong operational leadership with a detailed understanding of the industry and its challenges and opportunities. Nick has wide-ranging experience in senior finance roles at both Vodafone and other multinational companies including United Business Media plc and Federal Express Worldwide.

Hannes Ametsreiter Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter is Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Germany of the company. Previous roles include: aaTelkom Austria Group, group chief executive officer (2009–2015) aaA1 Telekom, chief executive officer (2009) aaMobilkom Austria/Telkom Austria, chief marketing officer (2001–2009).

Vivek Badrinath Mr. Vivek Badrinath has been appointed as Chief Executive, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific of the Company, effective 15 October 2016. Vivek Badrinath joins Vodafone Group from the international hospitality group AccorHotels where he is the Deputy Chief Executive responsible for marketing, digital solutions, distribution and information systems. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive with Orange and has a long career in telecommunications and technology. Prior roles include Executive Director responsible for Orange's Business Services division, leadership of Orange's global networks and operators division and Chief Technology Officer for Orange's mobile activities. He is a former Chief Executive of the consumer electronics firm Thomson India.

Aldo Bisio Mr. Aldo Bisio is Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Italy of the company. Previous roles include: Ariston Thermo Group, chief executive officer/managing director (2008–2013) McKinsey & Company, senior partner (2007–2008) aaRCS Quotidiani, managing director (2004–2006).

Antonio Coimbra Mr. Antonio Coimbra is Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Spain of the company. Previous roles include: Vodafone Portugal, Chief Executive Officer (2009–2012). Vodafone Portugal, Executive Committee member (1995–2009). Apritel (on behalf of Vodafone Portugal), President (2005–2007). Vodafone Japan, Chief Marketing Officer (2004).

Ahmed Essam Mr. Ahmed Essam is the Chief Executive of Vodafone Egypt of the Company. He was previously the Commercial Director for Vodafone's Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific region and has held a number of senior roles within Vodafone's Group Commercial function. He joined Vodafone Egypt in 1999 and served in a number of local market senior leadership roles including Consumer Business Director and Customer Care Director.

Jeroen Hoencamp Mr. Jeroen Hoencamp is appointed as Chief Executive of Vodafone Netherlands of the Company. effective 1 September 2016. He is currently the Chief Executive of Vodafone UK. A Dutch citizen, he has led Vodafone's UK business since September 2013 and was previously Chief Executive of Vodafone Ireland. Before that, he spent 12 years in a number of senior executive roles (including Sales Director and Enterprise Business Unit Director) with Vodafone Netherlands. Earlier in his career he worked in senior marketing and sales positions with Canon Southern Copy Machines, Inc. in the USA and Thorn EMI/Skala Home Electronics in The Netherlands. He is a former officer in the Royal Dutch Marine Corps.

Nicholas Jeffery Mr. Nicholas Simon Jeffery is Chief Executive of Vodafone UK of Vodafone Group PLC., since January 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive of Cable & Wireless Worldwide. Nick joined Vodafone in 2004 and was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Global Enterprise in 2006. He began his career with Cable & Wireless plc (Mercury Communications) in 1991 and led the company’s UK and international markets business units.

Johan Wibergh Mr. Johan Wibergh is Group Technology Officer of the Company. He has responsibility for defining and leading Vodafone’s global technology organisation which includes the organic investment programme and Project Spring. He is integral to developing Vodafone’s convergence strategy on a global scale.

Rosemary Martin Ms. Rosemary E. S. Martin is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Vodafone Group Plc., since March 2010. She previously served as CEO of the Practical Law Group, having previously spent 11 years with Reuters Group Plc in various company secretary and legal roles, with the last five years as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. Before joining Reuters, she was a partner with Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw. Rosemary was admitted as a solicitor in 1984 and holds a degree in Philosophy and Literature and an MBA in Legal Practice. She is a director of several UK institutions including the Legal Services Board and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales Corporate Governance Committee. She is also a non-executive director of HSBC Bank Plc (European arm of HSBC Group), and a former member of the Financial Services Authority’s Listing Group Advisory Committee.

Ronald Schellekens Mr. Ronald Adrianus Wilhelmus Schellekens is Group Human Resources Director of Vodafone Group Plc. He has responsibility for leading Vodafone’s people and organisation strategy which includes developing strong talent and leadership, effective organisations, strategic capabilities and an engaging culture and work environment, thereby building strong capabilities in Vodafone to deliver growth.

Paolo Bertoluzzo Mr. Paolo Bertoluzzo is Group Chief Commercial Operations & Strategy Officer of Vodafone Group Plc. he was Group Chief Commercial and Operations Officer, was appointed to the Executive Committee with effect from 1 August 2012, when he became Chief Executive Officer, Southern Europe. He became Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Italy in 2008, a role he continues to hold. He has also been a member of the Board of Vodafone Italy since 2006. He joined Vodafone in 1999, and held the post of Chief Commercial Officer (2007), Chief Operating Officer (2006), and led the Consumer Division of Vodafone Italy (2005). He was a member of the Board of Vodacom from January 2010 to September 2012 and served as a Board member of Vodafone Ireland between November 2005 and February 2007. Paolo is Deputy Chairman of Asstel, the trade association representing the interests of telecommunications companies members of Confindustria (the Confederation of Italian Industry), and sits on the Board of Confindustria Digitale, the industrial federation promoting digital economy in Italy. After graduating in 1990 in Management Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano, he obtained an MBA from INSEAD at Fontainbleau in France in 1994 and began his career in management consulting, working in Italy and the United States.

Brian Humphries Mr. Brian Humphries is the Group Enterprise Director of the Company. He is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Solutions Group with Dell EMC. He was previously with Hewlett-Packard where prior roles included Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive. He also served as Chief Financial Officer with HP Services. Brian Humphries began his career with Compaq and Digital Equipment Corporation and is a graduate of the University of Ulster.

Matthew Kirk Mr. Matthew Kirk is Group External Affairs Director of Vodafone Group Plc. He leads Vodafone’s engagement with external stakeholders (including governments, regulators, international institutions, the media and industry commentators) in order to project Vodafone’s position on the contribution of our industry to broader policy objectives and on issues of importance to our customers and to the communities in which Vodafone operates. Matthew is also responsible for security, and for the Vodafone Foundation, of which he is a Trustee.

Rob Shuter Mr. Rob Shuter is Chief Executive Officer – Netherlands and Europe Cluster of the company. His responsibilities: As Chief Executive Officer for Netherlands and Europe cluster, Rob oversees Vodafone’s operations in the Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Albania and Malta. Previous roles include: Vodafone Netherlands, Chief Executive Officer (2012–2015). Vodacom Group, Finance Director (2009–2012). Nedbank Retail, managing director (2000–2009).

Serpil Timuray Ms. Serpil Timuray has been appointed as Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer of Vodafone Group PLC, effective 15 October 2016. She was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Turkey in 2009. She was appointed as a Director on the Board of Vodacom Group in South Africa in September 2012. Previously General Manager with Danone Turkey, Serpil Timuray began her career with Procter and Gamble. She will be succeeded as Vodafone Turkey Chief Executive by Gokhan Ogut who is currently Vodafone Turkey Chief Commercial and Operations Officer.

Maria Martinez Ms. Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Amparo Moraleda is a Non-Executive Director of Airbus Group, CaixaBank, Solvay and Faurecia and was previously a Non-Executive Director of Alstom and Meliá Hotels International. Amparo Moraleda received a degree in Industrial Engineering from Comillas Pontifical University in Madrid and is also an IESE AMP graduate. She joined IBM in 1988 and spent more than 20 years with the company, becoming President of IBM Southern Europe (Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel and Turkey) in 2005. In 2009, Amparo Moraleda joined Iberdrola where she was Chief Operating officer of the International Division till 2012. She is a member of the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Services and was inducted into the Women in Technology International Hall of Fame in 2005.

Crispin Davis Sir Crispin Henry Lamert Davis is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective July 28, 2014. He has broad-ranging experience as a business leader in international content and technology markets from his roles as chief executive of Reed Elsevier and the digital agency Aegis Group plc and group managing director of Guinness PLC (now Diageo plc). He was knighted in 2004 for services to publishing and information. He brings a strong commercial perspective to Board discussions.

Mathias Dopfner Dr. Mathias Dopfner is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vodafone Group Plc., since 1 April 2015. He brings wide-ranging experience within the global digital media industry to his role. Having led his business, Axel Springer SE, through a highly successful transition into digital and international markets, he provides a digital perspective to the Board’s strategy.

Clara Furse Dame Clara H. F. Furse DBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective September 1, 2014. She brings to the Board a deep understanding of international capital markets, regulation, services industries and business transformation developed from her previous roles as chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and Credit Lyonnais Rouse Ltd. Her financial proficiency is highly valued as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. In 2008 she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Valerie Gooding Ms. Valerie Frances Gooding has been appointed as the Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective July 28, 2017. She brings a wealth of international business experience obtained at companies with high levels of customer service including British Airways and as chief executive of BUPA which, together with her focus on leadership and talent, is greatly valuable to Board discussions.

Renee James Ms. Renee J. James is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vodafone Group Plc., since January 1, 2011. She brings comprehensive knowledge of the high technology sector developed from her long career at Intel Corporation where she was appointed president. Her extensive experience of international management and the development and implementation of corporate strategy is an asset to the Board and Remuneration Committee.

Samuel Jonah Sir Samuel Esson Jonah (Sam) KBE, OSG is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vodafone Group Plc., since April 1, 2009. He brings experience and understanding of business operations in emerging markets, particularly Africa. Previously executive president of AngloGold Ashanei Ltd and member of the Advisory Council of the President of the African Development Bank, he provides an international, commercial perspective to Board discussions.