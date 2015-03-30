Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

Name Description

Noel Tata Mr. Noel Naval Tata has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1st September, 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Director of Voltas Limited. He holds B.A. (Economics) from University of Sussex and IEP, INSEAD, France. He is a Director of Voltas Limited for the past over 14 years, since January 2003. In addition, he is the Chairman of Tata Investment Corporation Limited and Trent Limited and Managing Director of Tata International Limited. He is also on the Board of several other companies, including Titan Company Limited and Smiths Group plc.

Pradeep Bakshi Mr. Pradeep Bakshi:is re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 10th February, 2018. He is currently serves as Chief Executive Officer - Designate, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company with effect from 16th October, 2017. Mr. Pradeep Bakshi is a Science graduate from Delhi University and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management. During his career spanning over 3 decades, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi has worked with various reputed Multinational and Indian companies in the Consumer Appliances domain - Godrej, General Electric, Electrolux Kelvinator before joining Voltas in November 2001. Mr. Pradeep Bakshi grew to the position of President & Chief Operating Officer — Unitary Products Business Group (UPBG) in August 2013 and took additional responsibility of Mining & Construction Equipment business with effect from 1 s' April, 2014. Mr. Pradeep Bakshi was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1" September, 2017 for a period of 3 years. Mr. Pradeep Bakshi has strategized various initiatives to drive high levels of Revenue and Profitability of Unitary Cooling Products business of the Company, including meticulous channel expansion and pioneering the concept of energy efficient ACs in India. Mr. Pradeep Bakshi is on the Board of Universal Comfort Products Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voltas Limited and a newly incorporated Joint Venture company for White Goods business — Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited.

Sanjay Johri Mr. Sanjay Johri is re-designated as Executive Director of the Company He is currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Voltas Limited. He has experience in Business Management and Marketing. He holds Masters degree in Economics – Delhi School of Economics (University of Delhi). He is Director of Simto Investment Company Limited.

Abhijit Gajendragadkar Mr. Abhijit Gajendragadkar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1st September, 2017. He is currently serves as Chief Financial Officer - Designate of the Company. He joined Voltas on Stn December 2016 as Chief Financial Officer (Designate) and is a member of the Corporate Management Group of Voltas. Prior to joining Voltas, Mr.Abhijit Gajendragadkar was with Tata Motors as Senior Vice President Business Planning & Control. 3. Mr. Abhijit is a professional with over 30 years of experience in Business Planning, Management Accounting, Product Profitability Project Finance, Corporate Finance and Business Strategy. He has done BE Electrical from University of Mumbai and Masters in Management Science from S P Jain Institute of Management & Research and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

Anil George Mr. Anil George is re-designates as Deputy Managing Director of the Company with effect from 10th February, 2018. He is currently serves as Deputy Managing Director - Designate of the Company. Mr. Anil George, a qualified Chartered Accountant, joined Voltas in July 2010 as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and CFO (designate). He was appointed as the CFO of the Company in May 2011 and promoted as President (Corporate Affairs) & CFO in August 2013. Mr. Anil George was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1" September, 2017 for a period of 3 years. Overall, he has wide experience in strategic planning, finance management, supply chain, logistics, resource management, treasury, audit, risk management, cost control, projects and human resources. Mr. Anil George is also on the Board of various subsidiary / joint venture companies of Voltas Limited, in India as well as overseas.

Hemant Bhargava Mr. Hemant Bhargava serves as Additional Director - Life Insurance Corporation of India of the Company, effective since May 23rd, 2017. Mr. Hemant Bhargava is a Managing Director of LIC. He did his Masters in Economics and Masters in Financial Management and joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1981. During his rich tenure of 36 years, he has worked across various departments in diverse roles, both in India and abroad. He had the privilege of heading two big zones of LIC covering more than 15 States which gave him exposure and knowledge in Marketing, Finance, Personnel, Pension & Group Scheme, Estate and Office Services, HRD, IT, etc. As Managing Director of LIC, he is responsible for Investment (Monitoring & Accounting), Investment (Risk Management and Research), Corporation Planning (New Projects), New Business and Reinsurance, Health Insurance - to name a few. He is on the Board of LIC Pension Fund Limited, LIC of Bangladesh Limited and member of National Insurance Academy, Pune.

Vinayak Deshpande Mr. Vinayak Kashinath Deshpande is Non-Executive Director of Voltas Limited, since February 14, 2012. He is a B. Tech. (Chemical Engineering) from IIT, Kharagpur and has over 30 years work experience in different roles in diverse industries, in the domains of engineering, project management strategy and business development. In his 20 years association with the Tata Group, he has been the Managing Director of Tata Honeywell and Executive President – Operations in Tata Teleservices. Mr. Deshpande is presently the Managing Director of Tata Projects Limited.

Anjali Bansal Ms. Anjali P. Bansal was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 9th March, 2015. In accordance with the provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Anjali Bansal holds office upto the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and is eligible for appointment as a Director. Notice under Section 160 of the Act has been received from a member proposing her appointment as Director of the Company. Ms. Anjali Bansal was also appointed as Independent Director for a term of 5 years upto 8th March, 2020, subject to approval of Shareholders at the forthcoming AGM. Ms. Anjali Bansal satisfies the test of independence as stipulated under Section 149(6) of the Act. The Resolution seeking approval of the members for appointment of Ms. Anjali Bansal as a Director and as Independent Director forms part of the Notice of AGM of the Company.

Nani Javeri Mr. Nani Javeri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Voltas Limited. He has experience in Finance and Banking. He holds B.A. History (Hons.). List of other public limited companies in which Directorship held: ARI Consolidated Investments Limited, Inarco Limited, Universal Comfort Products Limited.