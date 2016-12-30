Vossloh AG (VOSG.DE)

Name Description

Volker Kefer Dr. Volker Kefer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since May 24, 2017. He is Member of the Personnel Committee and of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Bahn AG and has been Board Member of Bombardier Transportation (Global Holding) UK Limited.

Andreas Busemann Mr. Andreas Busemann has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2017. He is in charge of the Core Components and Transportation divisions along with the corporate departments Human Resources, M&A, and Corporate Development. From 2007 to 2017 he served at Deutsche Bahn (Chief Technology Officer/Chief Information Officer Infrastructure DB Netz AG; Member of the Board and Chief Operating Officer at DB Fernverkehr AG as well as Member of the Board Sales & Marketing at DB Cargo AG. From 1996 to 2007 he worked for Siemens AG as Head of Rail Automation Business Unit USA, Managing Director Mass Transit Subdivision as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rail Automation Division. In 1995 he completed his graduation in aerospace engineering.

Ulrich Harnacke Mr. Ulrich M. Harnacke has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since May 20, 2015. He is Member of the Personnel Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is tax consultant and auditor. Moreover, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of Elexis AG, Member of the Shareholders’ Committee of Thuega Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA and Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Brenntag AG.

Volker Schenk Mr. Volker Schenk has been Member of the Executive Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2014. He is in charge of the Customized Modules division along with Sales, R&D, Production, Quality Assurance, Environmental Protection, and Occupational Safety as well as liaising with trade and industry associations. From 2011 to 2014 he served at Thales Transportation Systems GmbH as Executive Director. Since 2011 he has been Member of the Presiding Board of the German Railway Industry Association (VDB) and Vice President infrastructure. From 2008 until 2010 he served at Vossloh Kiepe GmbH as General Manager and from 1992 to 2007 he held various positions within the Siemens Group in Germany and abroad (1995 - 2001 P.T. Siemens Indonesia, 2001 - 2005 Siemens Thailand Ltd.). From 1984 to 1992 he studied Electrical Engineering in Erlangen

Oliver Schuster Mr. Oliver Schuster has been Member of the Executive Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2014. He is in charge of the Lifecycle Solutions division and the corporate departments Legal, Compliance, IT, Accounting, Controlling Communications, Investor Relations, Internal Auditing, and Treasury. From 2012 to 2013 he served at SKW Stahl- Metallurgie Holding AG as Executive Board Member and from 2000 until 2012 at Infineon Technologies AG in the group controlling and commercial management of various business segments. From 1996 to 2000 he served at PwC Deutsche Revision AG and from 1994 to 1995 at Burret & Burret. From 1988 till 1994 he studied Business Administration at the University of Mannheim and at the University of Applied Science of Rhineland-Palatinate in Ludwigshafen.

Andreas Kretschmann Mr. Andreas Kretschmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since 2017. He is a Certified Social Security Professional.

Wolfgang Schlosser Dr. Wolfgang Schlosser has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since May 28, 2014. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a consultant and former Managing Director of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH.

Michael Ulrich Mr. Michael Ulrich has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft since April 20, 2007. He is Member of the Personnel Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a machinist.