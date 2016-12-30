Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)

Name Description

Hans Poetsch Mr. Hans Dieter Poetsch is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since October 7, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board, Finance and Controlling since September 5, 2003 till October 7, 2015 and prior to that he was Member of the Management Board at the company from January 1, 2003 till September 5, 2015. He is also Chief Financial Officer of Porsche Automobil Holding SE. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board at Allianz Versicherungs-AG, Porsche Ges.m.b.H. as well as Porsche Holding GmbH. Mr. Poetsch studied Industrial Engineering at Technische Universitaet Darmstadt, Germany. He started his professional career at BMW, where he worked from 1979 until 1987, lastly as Head of Group Controlling. After this, he was appointed General Manager for Finance and Administration at Trumpf GmbH & Co in Ditzingen, Germany. From 1991 until 1995, Mr. Poetsch was the Chairman of the Board of Management of Traub AG, Reichenbach, Germany. In July 1995, Mr. Poetsch moved to Duerr AG in Stuttgart, Germany, where, until the end of 2002, he was the Chairman of the Board of Management, and also responsible for the central function Quality Management, Planning, Internal Auditing and Company Communications.

Matthias Mueller Mr. Matthias Mueller is appointed as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of Volkswagen AG effective September 26, 2015. Currently he serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board since March 1, 2015.

Klaus Liesen Dr. Klaus Liesen is as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. from May 3, 2006, he was Member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

Joerg Hofmann Mr. Joerg Hofmann is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since November 20, 2015. He serves as Chairman at IG Metall AG and also serves at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Frank Witter Mr. Frank Witter has been appointed Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling of Volkswagen AG as of October 7, 2015. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. In his new function, He holds a degree in business administration and has been with the Volkswagen Group since 1992. After training as a qualified savings bank officer, he studied economics at the University of Hannover. He joined Volkswagen AG in 1992, heading the capital markets business section at the Group Treasury until 1998. He subsequently became Treasurer at Volkswagen of America Inc., Volkswagen Canada Inc., VW Credit Inc. and their subsidiaries in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. From 2001 to 2002 he served as Corporate Treasurer at SAirGroup in Zurich, Switzerland. In 2002 he became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Volkswagen of America Inc., Volkswagen Canada Inc., VW Credit Inc. and their subsidiaries. From the beginning of 2005 he held the function of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Volkswagen of America Inc. and Volkswagen Canada Inc. He was the Group's Executive Manager and Chief Representative for the region of North America from July 2006 to September 2007. From October 2007 to mid-September 2008, Mr. Frank Witter served as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of VW Credit Inc. and was Regional Manager for the American markets of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. Mr. Frank Witter was Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG from September 2008.

Herbert Diess Dr. Herbert Diess is Chairman of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars at Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2015. He also serves at Infineon Technologies AG.

Francisco Garcia Sanz Dr. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz has been Member of the Board of Management responsible for Procurement of Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2001. He also serves at Hochtief AG and Criteria CaixaHolding S.A. He left school with a general certificate of education in 1974 and trained as Wholesale and Export Clerk with Rewe Handelsgesellschaft mbH in Mainz-Hechtsheim, completing this training in 1976. He then studied business management at the Betriebswirtschaftsakademie in Wiesbaden. Dr. Garcia Sanz started his career as Purchasing Clerk at Adam Opel AG in Ruesselsheim in 1979. In 1980, he was appointed Purchasing Coordinator at GM Espana in Zaragoza, Spain, and three years later Group Leader Purchasing M and E at Adam Opel AG in Ruesselsheim. From 1986 to 1988, he served as Chemicals Purchasing Agent at Adam Opel AG, subsequently holding the post of Director Supply and Export at GM Turkey in Izmir, Turkey, for two years. In 1990, Dr. Garcia Sanz was appointed Purchasing Executive GM Europe (Electric) at GM Europe. From 1992 to March 1993, he was Executive Director World Wide Purchasing, GM Corporation in Detroit, the United States. At the Company, he was appointed Head of Electric/Electronic Purchasing on March 22, 1993. He became Member of top Management on September 1, 1993. Dr. Garcia Sanz served as Head of Group Procurement Electrics/Electronics from December 1993 to the end of 1996. In addition, he served as Member of the Management Board of SEAT SA, Spain, from September 8, 1995 to December 31, 1996. He received his Honorary Doctorate title from the Institute of Business Administration at Universitaet Stuttgart on November 19, 2008.

Jochem Heizmann Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann is Member of the Management Board, China at Volkswagen AG since 2012. He has served on the Management Board since February 1, 2007 and has been responsible for Commercial Vehicles since October 1, 2010. From February 1, 2007 until October 1, 2010 he was also responsible for Group Production at the Company. In addition, Prof. Dr. Heizmann acts as Board Member of Lufthansa Technik AG. Until 1975 he studied Industrial Engineering at Universitaet Karlsruhe (TH) and was awarded his Doctorate (Dr. rer. pol) in 1980. Prof. Dr. Heizmann continued working at the Universitaet Karlsruhe, until early 1982, in the position of Senior Engineer with various lecturing posts and as Freelance Management Consultant. Prof. Dr. Heizmann entered the automotive industry in 1982 when he joined Audi NSU AUTO UNION AG in Ingolstadt where he was initially responsible for managing the Work Systems Department. Further managerial functions followed up until 1991: Prof. Dr. Heizmann managed the Main Department of Technological Development, for example, and later the Main Assembly Department (vehicle production). In October 1991 he moved to Volkswagen AG where he was initially in charge of Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain in Wolfsburg. In August 1993, he was appointed Head of Manufacturing Engineering for the Volkswagen brand. In this position Prof. Dr. Heizmann was responsible worldwide for the planning, production application preparation and start-up of production facilities for new vehicles and assemblies. Toolmaking and the construction of jigs and fixtures for Volkswagen Wolfsburg was also assigned to this area of responsibility. On January 1, 2000, Prof. Dr. Heizmann was appointed Technical Director and Management Spokesman of Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH and Volkswagen Sachsen Immobilienverwaltung GmbH. Prof. Dr. Heizmann was responsible in this position for the vehicle plant in Mosel/Zwickau and the engine plant in Chemnitz.

Andreas Renschler Mr. Andreas Renschler has been Member of the Management Board, responsible for commercial vehicles of Volkswagen AG since January 2, 2015. He also sits on the board of Deutsche Messe AG, among others.

Rupert Stadler Prof. Rupert Stadler is Member of the Management Board at Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2010. He studied Business Management, Financing, Banking and Investment in Augsburg. In addition, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Management at AUDI AG. After graduating in Business Management, he started his career at Philips Kommunikation Industrie AG in Nuremberg. In 1990, he joined Audi AG in Ingolstadt, where he assumed various controlling tasks in the sales and marketing area. In 1994, Prof. Stadler was appointed Commercial Director at Volkswagen/Audi Espana SA, Barcelona. In this capacity, he was responsible for controllership, accounts, human resources and organization. From 1997, Prof. Stadler was Head of the Board of Management’s Office for the Volkswagen Group and, from January 2002, also Head of Group Product Planning. He became the Audi AG Board Member responsible for the Finance and Organization Division in 2003.

Hussain Al-Abdulla Dr. Hussain Ali Al-Abdulla is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since April 22, 2010. He is also Deputy Chairman of Qatar Holding. Moreover, Dr. Al-Abdulla occupies the position of Chairman of the Board at Masraf Al Rayan as well as Quatar Exchange. He serves as Member of the Board at Quatar Investment Authority, Quatar Financial Centre, Quatar Airways as well as Gulf Investment Corporation.

Annika Falkengren Ms. Annika Falkengren is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since May 4, 2011. She is President and Group Chief Executive of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Muenchener Rueckversicherungsgesellschaft AG and Securitas AB. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Hans-Peter Fischer Dr. Hans-Peter Fischer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Management Association (VMA) and serves at the board of Volkswagen Pension Trust e.V., Wolfsburg.

Uwe Fritsch Mr. Uwe Fritsch is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Volkswagen AG since April 19, 2012. He is Chairman of the Works Council at the Volkswagen AG Braunschweig plant. He sits on the boards of Eintracht Braunschweig GmbH & Co KGaA and Phantoms Basketball Braunschweig GmbH.

Uwe Hueck Mr. Uwe Hueck is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since July 1, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the General and Group Works Council of Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche AG, Chairman of the Zuffenhausen / Ludwigsburg / Sachsenheim Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG.

Johan Jaervklo Mr. Johan Jaervklo is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since November 22, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of IF Metall at Scania AB and Scania CV AB.

Louise Kiesling Dr. Louise Kiesling Ph.D. is Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG since April 30, 2015. She studied fashion design from Universitaet fuer angewandte Kunst Wien (University of Applied Arts, Vienna) and vehicle design (Royal College of Art, London) and worked as a designer in Germany, Austria and the UK. She is a partner and Managing Director of several business enterprises including Textilmanufaktur Backhausen GmbH (Hoheneich, Austria).

Olaf Lies Mr. Olaf Lies is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since February 19, 2013. He is Minister of Economic Affairs, Labor and Transport for the Federal State of Lower Saxony. He sits on the boards of Deutsche Messe AG, Demografieagentur fuer die niedersaechsische Wirtschaft GmbH, JadeWeserPort Realisierungs GmbH Co. KG, Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven JadeWeserPort-Marketing GmbH & Co. KG, JadeWeserPort Realisierungs-Beteiligungs GmbH.

Peter Mosch Mr. Peter Mosch is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Volkswagen AG since January 18, 2006. He is also Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG. Furthermore, Mr. Mosch serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG as well as Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Bernd Osterloh Mr. Bernd Osterloh is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2005. In addition, he acts as Deputy Chairman of the Integrated Automotive Group Committee and as Member of the Presidium Committee, Mediation Committee, as well as Committee for Major Shareholder Business Relationships at the Company. Mr. Osterloh is Chairman of the Group and General Works Councils of Volkswagen AG. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Autostadt GmbH, Porsche Automobil Holding SE as well as Wolfsburg AG. Furthermore, Mr. Osterloh is Board Member of Auto 5000 GmbH, Projekt Region Braunschweig GmbH, VfL Wolfsburg-Fussball GmbH and Volkswagen Coaching GmbH.

Hans Piech Dr. Hans Michel Piech is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since August 7, 2009. He is Lawyer in private practice. Dr. Piech is also active as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG, Porsche AG as well as Porsche Automobil Holding SE. Furthermore, he is Board Member of Porsche Bank AG and Volksoper Wien GmbH, Porsche Iberica S.A., Porsche Italia S.p.A., Schmittenhoehebahn AG, among others.

Ferdinand Porsche Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since August 7, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Porsche is Member of the Board of Management of Familie Porsche AG Beteiligungsgesellschaft. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at AUDI AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as Voith AG. Dr. Porsche is also Board Member of Eterna S.A. and PGA S.A., among others.

Wolfgang Porsche Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since April 24, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Presidium Committee, Nominating Committee and Committee for Major Shareholder Business Relationships at the Company. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG. Furthermore, Dr. Porsche serves on the Board of Eterna S.A. AUDI AG, Familie Porsche AG Beteiligungsgesellschaft and Schmittenhoehenbahn AG, among others.

Stephan Weil Mr. Stephan Weil is Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG since February 19, 2013. He is Minister-President of the Federal State of Lower Saxony. He is Member of the Nominating Committee, Presidium Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company.

Stephan Wolf Mr. Stephan Wolf serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Volkswagen AG since January 01, 2013. He is Deputy Chairman of the General and Group Works Councils of Volkswagen AG. He is Member of the Presidium Committee at the Company.