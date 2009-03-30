V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Ram Agarwal
|49
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Manshu Tandon
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
Umesh Kumar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Uma Agarwal
|37
|2006
|Wholetime Director
Ravinder Sharma
|2014
|Independent Director
Siya Ram
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Ram Agarwal
|Shri. Ram Chandra Agarwal is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V2 Retail Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry and has been with Vishal Retail Limited since inception in 1997. He started the business under the name of “Vishal Garment” with a small store at 9, Lal Bazaar Street, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has made efforts for the development of the value retailing industry in India and is well known for his business acumen.
Manshu Tandon
Umesh Kumar
Uma Agarwal
|Smt. Uma Agarwal is Wholetime Director of V2 Retail Ltd. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts. Mrs. Agarwal has more than five years of experience in the retail industry. She has been associated with accounts department of Vishal Retail Limited. She has been a director of VRL fashions Limited, VRL Consumer Goods Limited, VRL Knowledge Process Limited, VRL Retail Ventures Limited, VRL Foods Limited, VRL Movers Limited, VRL Infrastructure Limited.
Ravinder Sharma
Siya Ram
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Ram Agarwal
|600,000
Manshu Tandon
|--
Umesh Kumar
|--
Uma Agarwal
|9,000
Ravinder Sharma
|--
Siya Ram
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2009
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Ram Agarwal
|0
|0
Manshu Tandon
|0
|0
Umesh Kumar
|0
|0
Uma Agarwal
|0
|0
Ravinder Sharma
|0
|0
Siya Ram
|0
|0