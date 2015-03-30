Edition:
United States

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)

VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs2,214.05
Open
Rs2,210.00
Day's High
Rs2,230.10
Day's Low
Rs2,190.50
Volume
855
Avg. Vol
11,493
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

V. Surendra

74 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

U. Subbaiah

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investor Relations Officer

V. Mahendra

72 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

P Keshava

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Chinmaya Khatua

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

V. Pravindra

49 2015 Whole Time Director

R. Thiyagarajan

2017 Whole Time Director

V. Ravindra

2016 Additional Non-Executive Director

Siva Vissa

2016 Independent Director

M. Bannerjee

69 1990 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Subramanian

71 1990 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

V. Surendra

Mr. V. K. Surendra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is a Commerce graduate. He is a Director of Vst Motors Ltd, Gove Inv. & Finance Co.Ltd, K.S. Investments Pvt Ltd, VST Service Station Pvt Ltd, Vst Auto Agency Ltd, Vtk Investments Pvt Ltd, Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd, VST & Sons Pvt. Ltd, Vst Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd.

U. Subbaiah

V. Mahendra

Mr. V. P. Mahendra is Vice Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company, effective August 17, 2015. He is an Electrical Engineering graduate from the Bangalore University and has worked in capacities in the Company since it's inception and has contributed significantly towards the growth of the Company.

P Keshava

Chinmaya Khatua

V. Pravindra

Mr. V. V. Pravindra is Whole Time Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He has resigned from the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Company with effect from 11 February 2015. He is a Commerce graduate having experience in Operational Management and Corporate Governance. Mr. V V Pravindra also belongs to the promoter group. He has been contributing to the Company for the past 17 years in various capacities including policy matters.

R. Thiyagarajan

V. Ravindra

Siva Vissa

M. Bannerjee

Mr. M. K. Bannerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He holds MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Mr. M. K. Bannerjee, a Former Telco Executive and a Faculty member of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He is also having expertise in systems design and architecture with business interests in information technology.

R. Subramanian

Mr. R. Subramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He holds FCA, AICWA, ACS, ACIS (London), MAC. He has experience in Finance, Accounts & Taxation. His other directorships includes Lotus Eye Care Hospital Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

V. Surendra

50,562

U. Subbaiah

--

V. Mahendra

7,626,100

P Keshava

--

Chinmaya Khatua

--

V. Pravindra

3,255,690

R. Thiyagarajan

--

V. Ravindra

--

Siva Vissa

--

M. Bannerjee

--

R. Subramanian

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading