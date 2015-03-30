VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)
VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Surendra
|74
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
U. Subbaiah
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investor Relations Officer
|
V. Mahendra
|72
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
P Keshava
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chinmaya Khatua
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
V. Pravindra
|49
|2015
|Whole Time Director
|
R. Thiyagarajan
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
V. Ravindra
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Siva Vissa
|2016
|Independent Director
|
M. Bannerjee
|69
|1990
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
R. Subramanian
|71
|1990
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
V. Surendra
|Mr. V. K. Surendra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is a Commerce graduate. He is a Director of Vst Motors Ltd, Gove Inv. & Finance Co.Ltd, K.S. Investments Pvt Ltd, VST Service Station Pvt Ltd, Vst Auto Agency Ltd, Vtk Investments Pvt Ltd, Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd, VST & Sons Pvt. Ltd, Vst Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd.
|
U. Subbaiah
|
V. Mahendra
|Mr. V. P. Mahendra is Vice Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company, effective August 17, 2015. He is an Electrical Engineering graduate from the Bangalore University and has worked in capacities in the Company since it's inception and has contributed significantly towards the growth of the Company.
|
P Keshava
|
Chinmaya Khatua
|
V. Pravindra
|Mr. V. V. Pravindra is Whole Time Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He has resigned from the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Company with effect from 11 February 2015. He is a Commerce graduate having experience in Operational Management and Corporate Governance. Mr. V V Pravindra also belongs to the promoter group. He has been contributing to the Company for the past 17 years in various capacities including policy matters.
|
R. Thiyagarajan
|
V. Ravindra
|
Siva Vissa
|
M. Bannerjee
|Mr. M. K. Bannerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He holds MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Mr. M. K. Bannerjee, a Former Telco Executive and a Faculty member of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He is also having expertise in systems design and architecture with business interests in information technology.
|
R. Subramanian
|Mr. R. Subramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He holds FCA, AICWA, ACS, ACIS (London), MAC. He has experience in Finance, Accounts & Taxation. His other directorships includes Lotus Eye Care Hospital Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
V. Surendra
|50,562
|
U. Subbaiah
|--
|
V. Mahendra
|7,626,100
|
P Keshava
|--
|
Chinmaya Khatua
|--
|
V. Pravindra
|3,255,690
|
R. Thiyagarajan
|--
|
V. Ravindra
|--
|
Siva Vissa
|--
|
M. Bannerjee
|--
|
R. Subramanian
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
V. Surendra
|0
|0
|
U. Subbaiah
|0
|0
|
V. Mahendra
|0
|0
|
P Keshava
|0
|0
|
Chinmaya Khatua
|0
|0
|
V. Pravindra
|0
|0
|
R. Thiyagarajan
|0
|0
|
V. Ravindra
|0
|0
|
Siva Vissa
|0
|0
|
M. Bannerjee
|0
|0
|
R. Subramanian
|0
|0