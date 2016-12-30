Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

Name Description

John McDonough Mr. John McDonough, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Vesuvius PLC. John was appointed as a Director and Chairman of the Company on 31 October 2012. John was group Chief Executive Officer of Carillion plc, the support services and construction firm, for 11 years until he retired in 2011. Prior to joining Carillion plc he spent nine years at Johnson Controls Inc. working for the automotive systems division, initially in the UK, before moving to become Vice President of the division’s European operations and ultimately to Singapore to develop the business in Asia-Pacific. He then returned to the UK as Vice President of the integrated facilities management division for EMEA. John served as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Tomkins plc from 2007 to 2010 and as a Non-executive Director of Exel plc from 2004 to 2005. John was awarded a CBE in 2011 for services to industry and is a British citizen. He joined The Vitec Group plc in March 2012, and has served as its Chairman since June 2012. He is also a Director of Cornerstone Property Assets Ltd, Sunbird Business Services Ltd and a Trustee of Team Rubicon UK.

Guy Young Mr. Guy Young is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joins Vesuvius plc having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Tarmac, the British building materials company. Prior to his role at Tarmac he held a number of senior financial and business development positions at Anglo American plc. Mr Young is a South African citizen and qualified with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.Guy was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Vesuvius plc on 1 November 2015. Prior to joining Vesuvius plc, from January 2011 to November 2015, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Tarmac and latterly Lafarge Tarmac, the British building materials company. Prior to his role at Tarmac, from 2007 Guy held a number of senior financial and business development positions at Anglo American plc, having joined that company from Scaw Metals Group, the South African steel products manufacturer, where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer from 2004 to 2007. Guy is a British and South African citizen, and he qualified with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Henry Knowles Mr. Henry Knowles serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of Vesuvius PLC. He joined Vesuvius as General Counsel and Company Secretary in September 2013. Prior to joining Vesuvius, Henry spent seven years at Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a FTSE 250 generic pharmaceutical manufacturer with significant operations in the Middle East and North Africa, where he held the roles of General Counsel, Company Secretary and also led the compliance function. Henry trained and practised as a corporate lawyer with Ashurst in London and Tokyo. He graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge with a degree in Social and Political Science, and attended law school in London. Henry is based in London and is a British citizen.

Christer Gardell Mr. Christer Gardell serves as the Non-Executive Director of Vesuvius PLC. Christer was appointed as a Director of the Company on 31 October 2012 having previously joined the board of Cookson Group plc in June 2012. Christer co-founded Cevian Capital in 2002, and continues to serve as Managing Partner. On 3 March 2016, Cevian Capital held 21.11% of Vesuvius’ issued share capital. From 1996 to 2001, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AB Custos, the Swedish investment company. Prior to joining AB Custos he had been a partner of Nordic Capital and McKinsey & Company. He served as a Non-executive Director of AB Lindex until December 2007 and of Tieto Corporation until March 2012. Christer is a Swedish citizen.

Holly Koeppel Ms. Holly Keller Koeppel is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Holly has more than 35 years' global utility, power and infrastructure experience. She served the early part of her career at Columbia Gas Distribution Company and the Consolidated Natural Gas Corporation, in a variety of management roles which included four years based in Australia. She joined the American Electric Power Company, Inc. in 2000 and in 2006 was appointed Chief Financial Officer. In 2010 Holly joined Citi Infrastructure Investors, a $3.4bn fund set up to capitalise on the growing need for infrastructure around the world, as Co-Head. In 2015, the fund was renamed Gateway and transitioned to Corsair Infrastructure Management, L.P. (CIM) part of Corsair Capital. Holly continued as Head of CIM managing the fund until her retirement in January 2017. She is currently a Senior Advisor to CIM.

Hock Goh Mr. Hock Goh serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 2 April 2015. Hock was appointed a Director on 2 April 2015. Hock has more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having spent 25 years with Schlumberger, the leading global oilfield services provider. His roles included President of Network and Infrastructure Solutions in London, President of Asia Pacific, and Vice President and General Manager of China. From 2005 to 2012, Hock was a Partner of Baird Capital Partners Asia, the private equity arm of the US investment bank Robert W Baird & Co. Based in China, he focused on the industrial, business services and healthcare sectors. He is a graduate of Monash University, Australia, and is a Singaporean citizen. Hock is Chairman of MEC Resources Ltd and Advent Energy Ltd, and is a Non-executive Director of AB SKF, Santos Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, and KS Distribution Pte.

Jane Hinkley Ms. Jane Hinkley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Vesuvius PLC. Jane was appointed as a Director of the Company on 3 December 2012. Jane became Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in June 2013. Jane spent a large part of her career working at Gotaas-Larsen Shipping Corporation, the LNG shipping specialist which was listed on both the London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. She served as CFO from 1988 to 1992, and as Managing Director until 1997. In 1998 Jane was appointed Managing Director of Navion Shipping AS, a company majority owned by Statoil, the oil and gas company, a position she held until 2001. She previously held the position of Non-executive Director of Revus Energy ASA, a Norwegian exploration and production company. Jane is a Chartered Accountant and a British citizen. Jane is Chairman of Teekay GP L.L.C and Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Premier Oil plc.