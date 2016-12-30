Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

Name Description

Lowell McAdam Mr. Lowell C. McAdam is no longer Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., effective February 2018. He is Chairman (since 2012) and Chief Executive Officer (since 2011) of Verizon Communications Inc. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. McAdam served in numerous positions of responsibility, including President and Chief Operating Officer of Verizon Communications Inc., President and CEO of Verizon Wireless, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Verizon Wireless. Before Verizon Wireless was formed, Mr. McAdam held executive positions with PrimeCo Personal Communications, AirTouch Communications and Pacific Bell. Mr. McAdam spent six years in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps and became a licensed professional engineer in 1979. He has served as a director of General Electric Company since April 2016.

Matthew Ellis Mr. Matthew D. (Matt) is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Ellis is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Verizon. Mr. Ellis served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Operations - Finance of the Company from February 2015 until the appointment to his current role in November 2016 and as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of the Company from the time he joined the Company in 2013 until February 2015. Prior to joining Verizon, Mr. Ellis served in leadership positions at Tyson Foods, Inc. for 15 years, most recently as Vice President and Treasurer responsible for financing, cash management, insurance and credit.

Marc Reed Mr. Marc C. Reed is the Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of the company. He is responsible for establishing overall Verizon policy and strategy related to compensation, benefits, labor policy, executive staffing, diversity, ethics and safety/environment. Prior to his current position, he was vice president - Human Resources for Verizon Wireless, responsible for delivery of human resources services such as employee relations, compensation and benefits, training and development, staffing, diversity, and human resources compliance efforts. Previously, he was vice president - Human Resources for GTE Communications Corporation (GTECC), GTE's competitive local exchange carrier, a position he held since September of 1997. In that company, he was responsible for developing and implementing GTECC's strategic human resources business plan. Prior to that assignment, he was director - Human Resources for GTE Wireless. He began his career with GTE in 1986, as a member of the human resources staff at GTE's World Headquarters. The following year he was appointed to the first of a series of key human resources executive positions at GTE Wireless. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Diego Scotti Mr. Diego Scotti is the Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of the company. Mr. Scotti will lead marketing efforts for all of Verizon's wireless and wireline business units as the company continues to differentiate itself as the leader in a vibrantly competitive industry. Scotti has a wealth of experience creating and developing innovative marketing strategies and unique customer experiences. Diego most recently served as the CMO at J.Crew. Prior to J.Crew he oversaw marketing for several print and digital media brands at Conde Nast and was previously the head of global advertising and brand management at American Express. Scotti has been recognized one of the "Marketing Top 40 under 40" by Advertising Age (2007) and one of 21 marketers named "Internationalists" by International Magazine (2012). A native of Argentina, Scotti earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising and marketing communications from the University of Management and Social Sciences in Buenos Aires.

Roger Gurnani Mr. Roger Gurnani is the Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Architect of the company.

John Stratton Mr. John G. Stratton is the Executive Vice President, President - Operations of the company. He previously serves as Executive Vice President and President – Verizon Enterprise Solutions of Verizon Communications Inc. He joined Verizon Wireless’ predecessor company, Bell Atlantic Mobile, in 1993 as director of retail sales and operations. Later he served as vice president - marketing for the company and then as president of Bell Atlantic Mobile’s Philadelphia region. With the creation of Verizon Wireless in 2000, Stratton assumed the role of president - Northwest area, managing the company’s business operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Montana and the Dakotas. Prior to joining the telecommunications industry, Stratton served in several senior management positions in the consumer electronics industry. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Anthony Skiadas Mr. Anthony T. Skiadas is the Senior Vice President, Controller of the company. Mr. Skiadas has held high-level managerial positions in the finance organization of Verizon and its subsidiaries over the past five years.

Andrew McKechnie Mr. Andrew McKechnie is Chief Creative Officer of the Company. Mr. McKechnie brings more than sixteen years of experience in design and communications to the role. Prior to joining Verizon, he was Global Group Creative Director with Apple Inc., where he oversaw their global marketing communications design team. Beginning his career inAsia, McKechnie garnered experience at BBDO and JWT. He made the move toNew Yorkin 2010 when he joined Y&R, as Global Creative Director, where his work across LG Electronics, Land Rover North America and United States Olympic Committee was highly-awarded.

Martha Keeth Ms. Martha Frances Keeth is Lead Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. She was Executive Vice President of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global energy company, from 2005 to 2006, and was President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Chemicals LP from 2001 to 2006. During her long tenure at Royal Dutch Shell, Ms. Keeth served in a number of other positions of responsibility, including Executive Vice President, Finance and Business Systems, and Executive Vice President, Customer Fulfillment and Product Business Units. Before holding these positions, Ms. Keeth was controller and principal accounting officer of Mobil Corporation. Ms. Keeth has served as a director of Arrow Electronics, Inc. since 2004 and, in the past five years, she has served as a director of Peabody Energy Corporation.

Shellye Archambeau Ms. Shellye L. Archambeau is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. She is Chief Executive Officer of MetricStream, Inc., a leading provider of governance, risk, compliance and quality management solutions to corporations across diverse industries. Prior to joining MetricStream in 2002, Ms. Archambeau served as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Sales for Loudcloud, Inc., Chief Marketing Officer of NorthPoint Communications, and President of Blockbuster Inc.’s e-commerce division. Before she joined Blockbuster, she held domestic and international executive positions during a 15-year career at IBM. Ms. Archambeau has served on the board of Nordstrom, Inc. since 2015 and, in the past five years, she has served on the board of Arbitron, Inc.

Mark Bertolini Mr. Mark T. Bertolini is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Inc., a Fortune 100 diversified healthcare benefits company. Prior to assuming the role of Aetna’s CEO in 2010 and Chairman in 2011, Mr. Bertolini served as President from 2007, responsible for all of Aetna’s businesses and operations across the company’s range of healthcare products and related services. He also served as Executive Vice President and head of Aetna’s regional businesses. Mr. Bertolini joined Aetna in 2003 as head of Aetna’s Specialty Products after holding executive positions at Cigna, NYLCare Health Plans and SelectCare, Inc.

Richard Carrion Rexach Mr. Richard L. Carrion Rexach is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He has served for over 20 years as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Popular, Inc., a diversified bank holding company. He served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – a government-organized financial and monetary policy organization – from 2008 to 2015. He also served as a director of NYNEX Corporation, one of Verizon’s predecessor companies, from 1995 to 1997.

Melanie Healey Ms. Melanie L. Healey is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. She was Group President of The Procter & Gamble Company, one of the leading providers of branded consumer packaged goods, from 2007 to 2015. During her tenure at Procter & Gamble beginning in 1990, Ms. Healey held a number of other positions of responsibility, including Group President and advisor to the Chairman and CEO, Group President of North America and Group President for the Global Feminine and Health Care Sector. Ms. Healey has served as a director of PPG Industries, Inc. since July 2016 and Target Corporation since 2015.

Karl-Ludwig Kley Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley serves as Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He was Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA, a leading producer of high-tech products in healthcare, life science and performance materials, from 2007 to 2016. Before joining Merck KGaA, Dr. Kley was a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG from 1998 to 2006, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. From 1982 to 1998, Dr. Kley worked for Bayer AG in a variety of positions, including as head of corporate finance and investor relations. Dr. Kley has served as vice chairman and a member of the supervisory board of BMW AG since 2010 and 2008, respectively. He has also served as a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2014 and as chairman of the supervisory board of E.ON SE since 2016.

Clarence Otis Mr. Clarence Otis, Jr. is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He was Chairman (from 2005 to 2014) and Chief Executive Officer (from 2004 to 2014) of Darden Restaurants, Inc., the largest company-owned and operated full-service restaurant company in the world. After joining Darden in 1995 as Vice President and Treasurer, Mr. Otis served in a number of positions of responsibility, including Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and President of Smokey Bones Barbeque & Grill, a restaurant concept formerly owned and operated by Darden. Mr. Otis also served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – a government-organized financial and monetary policy organization – from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Otis has served as a director of VF Corporation since 2004.

Rodney Slater Mr. Rodney Earl Slater is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He has been a Partner at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs LLP practicing in the areas of transportation, infrastructure and public policy, since 2001. Previously, Mr. Slater served as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation from 1997 to 2001 and as the Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration from 1993 to 1997. Mr. Slater has served as a director of Kansas City Southern since 2001 and Transurban Group since 2009. In the past five years, Mr. Slater has also served as a director of Atkins plc.

Kathryn Tesija Ms. Kathryn A. Tesija is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. She was Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer of Target Corporation, the second largest discount retailer in the United States, from 2008 to 2015. During her tenure at Target beginning in 1986, Ms. Tesija served in numerous positions of responsibility, including Director, Merchandise Planning, Senior Vice President, Hardlines Merchandising and Strategic Advisor. Ms. Tesija has served on the board of Woolworths Limited since May 2016.

Gregory Wasson Mr. Gregory D. Wasson is Independent Director of Verizon Communications Inc. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the first global pharmacy-led health and wellbeing enterprise. From 2009 through 2014 he was Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Walgreen Co. A registered pharmacist, he joined Walgreen in 1980 and served in a number of positions of responsibility, including President of Walgreens Health Initiatives, Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President, and President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Wasson has served on the board of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. since 2015 and, in the past five years, he has served on the boards of Walgreen Co. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation.