Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)

WASS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

4,705.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-96.00 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
null4,801.00
Open
null4,705.00
Day's High
null4,705.00
Day's Low
null4,705.00
Volume
524
Avg. Vol
274
52-wk High
null5,146.00
52-wk Low
null3,600.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Arroub

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Ali Harraj

Chief Executive Officer

Suleiman Chehab

Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Commercial, Personal and Professional

Abdelmajid Tamim

Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Corporate Insurance

Jean-Charles Freimuller

2011 General Manager, Member of the Management Board

Abdulrahim Chaffai

General Manager

Taoufik Touimy

Deputy General Manager, Finance

Brahim Essaid

General Group Controller

Koudama Zeroual

Director of Marketing and Communication, Member of the Executive Committee

Assia Bouaine

Member of the Executive Committee, Human Capital Director

Badreddine Belghiti

General Manager, Personal, Commercial and Professional Institutions Insurance

Fatima Chraibi

Insurance Director, Individuals and Professionals

Safaa El Gharbi

Deputy General Manager, Information Technology and Transformation

Hasan Kadiri

Finance Manager

Mostafa Bacha

Member of the Executive Committee, Actuary and Reinsurance Director

Marie-Helene Jai

Deputy Director of Group Synergy, Member of the Executive Committee

Naima Jallal

Member of the Executive Committee,Deputy General Manager, Compensation

Michel Albert

Director

Jean-Albert Arvis

Director

Hassan Bouhemou

Director

Omar Bounjou

Director

Mohammed El Kettani

Representative of OGM on the Board

Boubker Jai

Director

Michel Villatte

Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mohamed Arroub

Mr. Mohamed Ramses Arroub serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Ali Harraj

Suleiman Chehab

Abdelmajid Tamim

Jean-Charles Freimuller

Abdulrahim Chaffai

Taoufik Touimy

Brahim Essaid

Koudama Zeroual

Assia Bouaine

Badreddine Belghiti

Fatima Chraibi

Safaa El Gharbi

Hasan Kadiri

Mostafa Bacha

Marie-Helene Jai

Naima Jallal

Michel Albert

Jean-Albert Arvis

Hassan Bouhemou

Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee.

Omar Bounjou

Mohammed El Kettani

Mr. Mohamed El Hamidi El Kettani serves as Representative of OGM on the Board of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic and Remuneration Committees of the Company. Additionally, Mr. El Kettani is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Attijariwafa Bank.

Boubker Jai

Mr. Boubker Jai serves as Director of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic and Audit Committees of the Company.

Michel Villatte

