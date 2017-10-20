Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)

Name Description

Mohamed Arroub Mr. Mohamed Ramses Arroub serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Hassan Bouhemou Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee.

Mohammed El Kettani Mr. Mohamed El Hamidi El Kettani serves as Representative of OGM on the Board of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic and Remuneration Committees of the Company. Additionally, Mr. El Kettani is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Attijariwafa Bank.