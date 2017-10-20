Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)
WASS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
4,705.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohamed Arroub
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Ali Harraj
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Suleiman Chehab
|Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Commercial, Personal and Professional
|
Abdelmajid Tamim
|Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Corporate Insurance
|
Jean-Charles Freimuller
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Management Board
|
Abdulrahim Chaffai
|General Manager
|
Taoufik Touimy
|Deputy General Manager, Finance
|
Brahim Essaid
|General Group Controller
|
Koudama Zeroual
|Director of Marketing and Communication, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Assia Bouaine
|Member of the Executive Committee, Human Capital Director
|
Badreddine Belghiti
|General Manager, Personal, Commercial and Professional Institutions Insurance
|
Fatima Chraibi
|Insurance Director, Individuals and Professionals
|
Safaa El Gharbi
|Deputy General Manager, Information Technology and Transformation
|
Hasan Kadiri
|Finance Manager
|
Mostafa Bacha
|Member of the Executive Committee, Actuary and Reinsurance Director
|
Marie-Helene Jai
|Deputy Director of Group Synergy, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Naima Jallal
|Member of the Executive Committee,Deputy General Manager, Compensation
|
Michel Albert
|Director
|
Jean-Albert Arvis
|Director
|
Hassan Bouhemou
|Director
|
Omar Bounjou
|Director
|
Mohammed El Kettani
|Representative of OGM on the Board
|
Boubker Jai
|Director
|
Michel Villatte
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mohamed Arroub
|Mr. Mohamed Ramses Arroub serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.
|
Hassan Bouhemou
|Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee.
|
Mohammed El Kettani
|Mr. Mohamed El Hamidi El Kettani serves as Representative of OGM on the Board of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic and Remuneration Committees of the Company. Additionally, Mr. El Kettani is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Attijariwafa Bank.
|Mr. Boubker Jai serves as Director of Wafa Assurance SA. He is also Member of the Strategic and Audit Committees of the Company.
