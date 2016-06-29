Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

Name Description

Michael Wylie Mr. Michael Stanley Wylie is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Limited. He was joined WBHO three years after graduating from the University of Cape Town. He was appointed managing director of the Building and Civil Engineering division in 1988 and assumed the role of chairman in 2002.

Elia Nel Mr. Elia Louw Nel is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Limited. He was joined WBHO in 1987 after graduating from RAU with a BSc in Civil Engineering and completing his national service. He was appointed as managing director of the Building and Civil Engineering division in 2001 and then as group CEO and to the board of Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited in 2008.

Charles Henwood Mr. Charles Victor Henwood is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd., with effect from November 09, 2011. He joined WBHO in June 2010 as the financial director of WBHO Construction (Pty) Limited. His career started at Deloitte & Touche after graduating from the University of South Africa in 1986. In 1991 he joined Murray & Roberts as a financial manager and enjoyed a number of directorships during his time there. He is a chartered accountant and completed his articles at Deloitte & Touche and has 22 years experience within the construction industry.

Shereen Vally-Kara Ms. Shereen Vally-Kara is Company Secretary of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Limited. She was joined WBHO on 1 June 2007 and was appointed as company secretary to the Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited board on 24 October 2007. In addition to obtaining a certificate as a chartered secretary in 1994, she has completed the Management Advancement Programme at Wits Business School in 1996 and received a certificate in corporate governance from the University of Johannesburg.

Nomgando Matyumza Ms. Nomgando Matyumza is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Limited. She is an ordained Minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and Pastor of Umlazi in the Natal Conference. Gando qualified in 1993 as a chartered accountant and obtained an LLB degree from the University of Natal. She is currently serving on the boards of Cadiz Limited, Hulamin Limited and KZN Growth Fund Managers.

Ross Gardiner Mr. Ross Gardiner is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. After graduating from Strathclyde University in the United Kingdom, Ross spent a decade on the South African coal mines. He then worked in investment banking for a period of thirteen years. During his career, Ross has also fulfilled the role of a senior consultant at a mining consultancy firm before he joined a venture capital firm investing primarily in early stage African mining projects across a spectrum of commodities.

Savannah Maziya Ms. Savannah Maziya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Limited. She was is the group CEO of Bunengi Holdings, a company with mining, infrastructure, healthcare and agricultural divisions. She previously occupied the position of CEO of African Broadcast Network (a TV network in Africa with over 120 million viewers). She currently serves on the board of Rand Water.