WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

Name Description

Rainer Laufs Mr. Rainer Laufs was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG from February 2, 2006 to November 17, 2017. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He is self-employed management consultant. Furthermore, Mr. Laufs is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Petrotec AG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at Lanxess AG, Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, Bilfinger Services und Technology GmbH, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesllschaft mbH and Mediclin AG since October 23, 2014. Mr. Laufs graduated from Universitat zu Koeln with a degree in Economics.

Stavros Efremidis Mr. Stavros Efremidis was Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft from June 23, 2015 to November 30, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG effective September 25, 2014. He is a real estate expert.

Bernd Guenther Mr. Bernd Guenther was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG from 2012 to November 17, 2017. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board since 2010. He is a Businessman and Member of the Management Board at Hamburger Getreide Lagerhaus AG. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at H&R WASAG Aktiengesellschaft, Maschinenfabrik Heid AG, New-York Hamburger Gummi-Waren Compagnie Aktiengesellschaft and MATERNUS-Kliniken Aktiengesellschaft.

Ralf Struckmeyer Mr. Ralf Struckmeyer was Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft from May 5, 2016 to November 30, 2017. He managed and structured purchase and sales processes, capital market transactions and financing. In his previous position as Director at Evercore (formerly Kuna & Co.), Ralf Struckmeyer gained deal experience of a combined 10 billion Euro. He played a vital role in building Kuna & Co. to one of the leading M&A boutiques in the area of real estate in Germany. He started his career at GE Real Estate in Paris and Frankfurt. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the EBS Oestrich-Winkel.

Max Bensel Mr. Max Bensel is Head of Finance of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG since January 2015. He has been part of the company's build-up from the start. In his role, Max Bensel oversees all tax and accounting related activities and in addition managed WCM's stock listing rise from Deutsche Borse's General Standard to the SDAX within 12 months. Prior to this role, Max Bensel led KWG's (Kommunale Wohnen AG) Finance department and was in charge of all the company's SPVs. Max Bensel started his career in tax advisory at BDO and has more than 20 years of experience in finance and German tax. Max Bensel holds a MBA and is a certified tax advisor.

Ivo Mokross Mr. Ivo Joachim Mokross is Head of Asset Management of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG since February, 2015. His responsibility is to actively manage WCM's portfolio by increasing profitability, reducing vacancy and overseeing structural CapEx measures in order to increase the lettable area. He has 30 years of professional experience in the real estate industry. Previously he was Head of Asset Management for 8 years at KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG (KWG AG) and Managing Director of the group's property management company.

Karl Ehlerding Mr. Karl Philipp Ehlerding is Member of the Supervisory Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG since 1985. Mr. Ehlerding is Managing Director of Kommanditgesellschaft Erste Hohe Bruecke 1 Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co in Hamburg. Furthermore, he is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, KHS GmbH (previously KHS AG), Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven AG, MATERNUS - Kliniken Aktiengesellschaft, Beirat Nord, Deutsche Bank AG.

Christian Schede Dr. Christian Schede was Member of the Supervisory Board at WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft till November 17, 2017.

Nicola Sievers Ms. Nicola Sievers was Member of the Supervisory Board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG from October 12, 2015 to November 17, 2017. She serves as Managing Director of ICC Inner Circle Constants - Sievers GmbH, Member of the Advisory Board of Deposit Solutions GmbH.