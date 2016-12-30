Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO)

Name Description

Grant Fagerheim Mr. Grant B. Fagerheim is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Fagerheim was formerly a director of The Resort at Copper Point Ltd. (a private real estate development company) which was placed in receivership in February 2009. Mr. Nikiforuk was a director of CYGAM Energy Inc. (a junior public oil and gas company) which filed a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) in April 2015. Mr. Gilbert was a director of Globel Direct Inc. ("Globel"), a public business process outsource company, from December 1998 to June 2009. Globel sought and received protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") in June 2007. After a failed restructuring effort, on December 12, 2007, a receiver was appointed by one of the Globel's lenders. Globel ceased operations and as a result became the subject of cease trade orders from the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 30, 2008. Mr Gilbert was a director of LGX Oil and Gas Inc. ("LGX") from August, 2013 until June 2016. On June 7, 2016 a consent receivership order was granted by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court") upon an application by LGX's senior lender. LGX's stock was cease traded shortly thereafter. A receiver manager was appointed and a liquidation process is underway. Mr. Gilbert has been a director of Connacher Oil & Gas Limited ("Connacher") since October 2014. On May 17, 2016, Connacher applied for and was granted protection from its creditors by the Court pursuant to the CCAA. Connacher was cease traded immediately following the Court order. A restructuring process is currently underway. Mr. Stickland was a director of Millennium Stimulation Services Ltd. ("Millennium") a private company from May 3, 2012 to March 23, 2016. On March 24, 2016, the Court issued an order appointing KPMG Inc. as receiver and manager over Millennium's assets, undertakings and other properties. As at Jan

Gregory Fletcher Mr. Gregory S. Fletcher is Director of the Company. Mr. Fletcher is an independent businessman involved in the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada. He is currently President of Sierra Energy Inc., a private oil and natural gas production company that he founded in 1997. Mr. Fletcher is also a director of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., a public oil and natural gas company, a director of Calfrac Well Services Ltd., a public oilfield service company and a director of Total Energy Services Inc., a public oilfield service company. In these roles, Mr. Fletcher has acquired significant experience and exposure to accounting and financial reporting issues. During 2009, Mr. Fletcher completed the Director Education Program developed by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management in conjunction with the Haskayne School of Business. Mr. Fletcher holds a BSc. in geology from the University of Calgary.

Daryl Gilbert Mr. Daryl H. Gilbert is Director of the Company. Managing Director and Investment Committee Member of JOG Capital Inc. since May 2008, a private equity energy investment firm. Prior thereto, from January 2005 to May 2008, independent businessman. Prior thereto, from 1994 to 2005, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gilbert Laustsen Jung Associates Ltd., now GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., an independent engineering consulting firm.

Glenn McNamara Mr. Glenn A. McNamara is Director of the Company. President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Royalty, a private fee title acreage owner company. Prior thereto he was the Chief Executive Officer and a director of PMI Resources Ltd. (formerly, Petromanas Energy Inc.), a public oil and gas company from September 2010 to May 2016. From August 2005 to August 2010, Mr. McNamara was the President of BG Canada (part of the BG Group PLC, a public gas company with its head office in the United Kingdom, trading on the London Stock Exchange). Prior thereto he was the President of ExxonMobil Canada Energy (a whollyowned subsidiary of ExxonMobil).

Stephen Nikiforuk Mr. Stephen C. Nikiforuk is Director of the Company. President of MyOwnCFO Professional Corporation since October 2011; President of MyOwnCFO Inc. from July 2009 to June 2012 (both private companies); Corporate Business Manager of 1173373 Alberta Ltd. (a private company) from July 2009 to July 2011; Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Cadence Energy Inc. (formerly, Kereco Energy Ltd.), a public oil and gas company, from January 2005 to March 2008.

Kenneth Stickland Mr. Kenneth S. Stickland is Director of the Company. Independent businessman. Prior thereto, he was Chief Business Development Officer of TransAlta Corporation, a publicly traded electricity generating and marketing company from December 2012 to February 2014; September 2001 to December 2012, Chief Legal and Business Development Officer of TransAlta Corporation; May 2009 to September 2011 Chief Legal Officer of TransAlta Corporation.