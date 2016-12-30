Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

Name Description

Wulf Matthias Mr. Wulf Matthias is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wirecard AG since June 24, 2008. He serves as Senior Advisor to M.M. Warburg & Co, Hamburg. Furthermore, he serves as Managing Director of Bank Sarasin AG. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard Bank AG, Wirecard Technologies AG, and Deufol S.E.

Markus Braun Dr. Markus Braun is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Wirecard AG since January 2002. Between November 1998 and 2001, he was eStrategy Project Manager at KPMG Consulting AG. He worked as Research Assistant at the Institute for Applied Computer Science, Universitaet Wien from 1995 until 1996. From 1995 to November 1998, he worked as Senior Consultant at Contrast Management Consulting GmbH in the Strategy and Strategic Controlling Segment. He was Information Technology (IT) Manager and Software Trainer in Vienna from 1989 until 1995. In 1995, He graduated from Technische Universitaet Wien (Technical University of Vienna) with a Degree in Commercial Computer Science and holds a Doctorate in Social and Economic Sciences from Universitaet Wien (University of Vienna) as of 2000.

Alfons Henseler Mr. Alfons W. Henseler is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wirecard AG. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard Technologies AG, Wirecard Bank AG and Diamos AG. He is a self-employed management consultant.

Burkhard Ley Mr. Burkhard Ley was Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Wirecard AG from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2017. From 1979 until 1982, he worked as Bank Trainee at Stadt-Sparkasse Solingen, where he gained qualification as Bank Clerk. In 1984, he attended the Savings Bank Academy where he gained qualification as Savings Bank Business Economist. In 1987, he gained work experience at WestLB in New York and Security Pacific National Bank in Los Angeles. From 1982 until 1988, he worked as Bank Clerk at Stadt-Sparkasse Solingen. Between 1988 and 2000, he was Corporate Accounts Manager, Corporate Finance Manager, responsible for Investments and most recently Director at Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie. KGaA, responsible for Private Banking. From 2000 until 2001, he was Member of the Executive Board of Kirch New Media AG. He worked as Independent Consultant for Corporate Clients, Investment Funds and Private Equity, as well in the area of Corporate Finance (focusing on Mergers and Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets) from 2001 until 2005. From 1985 until 1986, he attended the Educational Institute for Mutual Savings Bank and Business Management in Bonn, where he gained a diploma as Savings Bank Business Economist.

Jan Marsalek Mr. Jan Marsalek is Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at Wirecard AG since February 1, 2010. He has been Co-Founder (1999) and Partner of a software company for E-Commerce applications. From 2000 until 2001, he served as Project Manager for Payment Systems at Wirecard AG. In 2001, he was appointed Information Technology (IT) / Technical Manager at the Company, a position he held until 2002. Subsequently, he was named Vice President Technology and Product Development at Wirecard AG, as well as Managing Director of group subsidiaries. From 2009 to 2010, he held various Sales Management functions.

Tina Kleingarn Mrs. Tina Kleingarn is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG since June 23, 2016. She also serves as Corporate Advisor at Westend Corporate Finance. Between 2006 and 2012, she served at Barclays Bank and from 2001 to 2006 at Goldman Sachs.

Stefan Klestil Mr. Stefan Klestil is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wirecard AG since December 1, 2009. Moreover, he has been Management Consultant at Belview Partners GmbH. He also holds Supervisory Board mandates at Wirecard Bank AG and Wirecard Technologies AG, Curve 1 Ltd., London, iyzi Teknoloji ve Odeme Sistemleri A.S. and Holvi Payment Services Oy. After studying at the Business School of Vienna and at Columbia University, his career extended to include positions with Salomon Brothers, TD Ameritrade and A.T. Kearney in the United States.