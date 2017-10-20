Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)

Name Description

Bruce Linton Mr. Bruce Linton has been re-designated as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. with effect from 18 February 2015. He is the co-founder of Canopy Growth Corp and co-founder of Tweed Marijuana Inc. Bruce’s primary focus has been to position the brand in a competitive market and to raise the capital necessary to fund such an operation. Bruce’s extensive experience as a founder, CEO, and Board member across a wide variety of enterprises lends itself well the to the success of Canopy Growth, which to date has enjoyed market support for capital raises of approximately $52 million. In addition to his current position at Canopy Growth, Bruce is the CEO of communications company Martello Technologies. After beginning his career at Newbridge Networks Corporation, he has since held positions that include General Manager and Re-Founder of Computerland.ca, President and Co-Founder of webHancer Corp, and part of the establishing team at CrossKeys Systems Corporation. Bruce has been responsible for the acquisition and/or disposition of over $100 million in business assets, and has established regular engagement with the World Bank and Asia Development Bank while focused on markets in India, Philippines, China, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Bruce led the successful entry of both CrossKeys and Clearford into the Chinese market. In 2009 Clearford was awarded by the Canada-China Business Council for its market entry strategy. He was also part of the leadership team for the Nasdaq/TSX initial public offering at CrossKeys Systems Corporation. Bruce currently sits as Canada’s representative on the World Bank’s Water Sanitation Program. He has been on the Cleantech Advisory Board for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Canada. He is the past Chairman of the Ottawa Community Loan Foundation, past Board Member and Treasurer of Canada World Youth past Board of Governor for Carleton University.

Tim Saunders Mr. Tim Saunders is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. He is a finance executive experienced with large international public companies and private equity-backed start-ups, having worked both in Canada and Europe. His leadership style focuses on business transformation and forward thinking to advance business capability and the business model.Tim joined Canopy Growth in summer 2015 after gaining executive and leadership experience across a number of sectors including mobile, telecom, semiconductors, manufacturing and clean tech. Tim most recently led Black Canvas Consulting with assignments such as Strategic Advisor to the President's Office of Export Development Canada. Tim was previously a senior finance executive with Vodafone, Oskar Mobil, Mitel and Zarlink Semiconductor and CFO at Plasco Energy Group where he was instrumental in raising $360 million in capital during the early start-up of the company until 2013. Tim earned his CPA, CA with PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a proud graduate of Bishop’s University (Quebec) where he obtained his BBA. Tim also earned an executive certificate from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Angus Footman Mr. Angus Footman is Managing Director of the company. He is the President of Tweed Farms. He guides a team of horticultural professionals as they produce highly effective medical cannabis in a sustainable natural greenhouse environment. A graduate of the University of Guelph, one of North Americas leading agricultural institutions, he has held leadership roles as the chairman and president of a diverse range of public and private companies in the technology, engineering and agricultural sectors. Throughout his career he has lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Asia, Colorado and California. In his “spare” time Angus embraces his passion for agriculture with his family on their equestrian farms in Georgetown, Ontario and Ocala, Florida.

Mark Zekulin Mr. Mark Zekulin is Managing Director of the company. He is the President of Tweed Inc. He is the President of Tweed Inc. He ensures that patients and healthcare practitioners choose Tweed as their trusted supplier of marijuana for medical purposes. This includes overseeing Tweed’s medical and patient outreach strategy, driving Tweed’s operations and advancing Tweed’s market strategy. He is also Tweed’s Senior and Responsible Person in Charge under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations. A graduate from the University of Waterloo in Mathematics, the University of Ottawa in Law, and the University of Cambridge in International Law, Mark has previously kept himself busy providing legal, political and strategic advice to high- profile local and international corporate clients, most recently as Counsel at the Ottawa-Washington international trade law firm of Cassidy Levy Kent. Previously, Mark has also served as a Senior Advisor to the Honourable Dwight Duncan, the Ontario Minister of Finance, and has worked internationally at the Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as Acting Senior Policy Manager.

John Bell Mr. John K. Bell FCPA, FCA, ICD.D,, has been appointed as Director of the company. with effect from 28 October 2014. He is founded Shred-Tech and grew it into a global giant in the mobile document shredding and recycling industry. After selling Shred-Tech in 1995, he purchased Polymer Technologies and grew it from a local plastics manufacturer to a global auto parts company before exiting in 2007. John also served as interim CEO and director of ATS Automation (TSX), which operates 24 global manufacturing facilities, has 4,000 employees and $700 million in sales during a time of management and board renewal in 2007. John was the lead investor and Chairman of BSM Wireless (TSX-V). First investing in 2006, he led board and management renewal leading to substantial and profitable growth before successfully exiting in 2014. John also sits on the Board of Strongco Corp, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange as SQP and DelMar Pharmaceuticals, which is traded on OTCQX as DMPI.

Antonio Droghetti Neto Mr. Antonio Droghetti Neto serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Droghetti is an economist and business administrator with expertise and broad experience in structuring start-up stage companies. He was the Vice President of Grupo Silvio Santos, CEO of Inframerica, concessionaire of the airport of Brasilia, and CEO of Lifemed, a company that develops products for hospitals and the health sector.

Barry Fishman Mr. Barry Fishman is Director of the company. He is currently CEO of Merus Labs International Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLI; TSX:MSL) with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is the former CEO of Teva Canada. During his tenure at Teva Canada, Mr. Fishman executed a growth plan that resulted in a five-fold increase in revenue through acquisitions and organic growth. Mr. Fishman is also the past Chair of the Canadian Generic Manufacturers Association. Previously, as CEO of Taro Canada, Mr. Fishman tripled sales through organic growth and market expansion in the form of a new private label division and the establishment of a new branded dermatology business. He began his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly, where he advanced through several cross-functional leadership roles, including Vice President of Marketing.

Murray Goldman Mr. Murray A. Goldman is Director of the company. He is the former Chairman of Bedrocan Canada Inc. and joined the Board of Directors when Bedrocan was successfully acquired by Canopy Growth. Mr. Goldman is the founder and Chairman of The Goldman Group, a fully integrated real estate development company that has developed and built in Canada, the United States and Israel for over 50 years. The company has a history of innovative and original mixed-use developments that have established precedent- setting neighbourhoods in the Greater Toronto Area. In 2010, Mr. Goldman received the NAIOP lifetime achievement award acknowledging his leadership in this field. Mr. Goldman continues to serve as a director of a number of prominent organizations and is a major investor and founder of a number of innovative medical and scientific research companies.