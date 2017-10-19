Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)
WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Balkrishan Goenka
|50
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shriniwas Kargutkar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Chauhan
|2011
|President - Legal of Welspun Infratech Ltd.
|
Parvez Umrigar
|2011
|Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Welspun Infratech Ltd.
|
Susheela Maheshwari
|2012
|Compliance Officer
|
Sandeep Garg
|56
|2012
|Managing Director, Director; Managing Director of Welspun Projects Ltd.
|
Brijgopal Jaju
|Chief Financial Officer of Welspun Corp Ltd.
|
Indu Daryani
|2015
|Secretary
|
Mintoo Bhandari
|51
|2015
|Nominee Director – Granele Limited and Insight Solutions Limited (PE Investors)
|
Yogesh Agarwal
|66
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Dhruv Kaji
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Mala Todarwal
|31
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|54
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ram Sharma
|76
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mohan Tandon
|75
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Navin Agarwal
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Balkrishan Goenka
|Shri. Balkrishan K. Goenka serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Industrialist with expehetice of promoting Welspuri Group having diverse business interest. He holds B. Com.
|
Shriniwas Kargutkar
|
Deepak Chauhan
|
Parvez Umrigar
|
Susheela Maheshwari
|
Sandeep Garg
|Mr. Sandeep Garg serves as Managing Director, Director; Managing Director of Welspun Projects Ltd. of the Company. Other Directorships are Dewas Bhopal Corridor Private Limited (formerly known as Dewas Bhopal Corridor Limited), Welspun Natural Resources Private Limited, Welspun Build-Tech Private Limited (formerly known as Welspun Construction Private Limited).
|
Brijgopal Jaju
|
Indu Daryani
|
Mintoo Bhandari
|Mr. Mintoo Bhandari serves as Nominee Director – Granele Limited and Insight Solutions Limited (PE Investors) of the Company. He holds Mechanical Engineer and MBA from Harvard Business School. Other Directorships are Welspun Corp limited, AGM India Advisors Private Limited, AION India Investment Advisors Private Limited, ARCION Revitalization Private Limited.
|
Yogesh Agarwal
|Mr. Yogesh Agarwal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.) and CAIIB. Other Directorships are Ginni International Limited, Vacmet India Limited.
|
Dhruv Kaji
|
Mala Todarwal
|Ms. Mala Todarwal serves as Independent Director of the Company. Other Directorships are Sesa Mining Corporation Limited, Graviss Hospitality Limited, Sesa Resources Limited, AYM Syntex Limited(Formerly known as Welspun Syntex Limited), Graviss Hotels & Resorts Limited.
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is with Welspun India Limited, Alspun Infrastructure Limited Limited, Welspun Global Brands Limited.
|
Ram Sharma
|Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds MA(Econ), B Com Occupation: Retired from service. Other Directorships are Welspun Energy Private Limited, Welspun Steel Limited, Welspun India limited.
|
Mohan Tandon
|Shri. Mohan K. Tandon serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was with AYM Syntex Limited (Formerly known as Welspun Syntex Limited).
|
Navin Agarwal
As Of
