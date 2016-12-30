West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)

Name Description

Henry Ketcham Mr. Henry H. Ketcham serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Mr. Ketcham was the President until April 2012 and retired from the position of Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2013 when his title as Chairman was redesignated as Executive Chairman. He is also a director and shareholder of Ketcham Investments, Inc. which owns 6,662,718 Common shares and 1,743,228 Class B Common shares of the Company. Mr. Ketcham has been actively involved with the Company since 1973. He is a director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and is immediate past Chairman of the B.C. Business Council.

Edward Seraphim Mr. Edward R. Seraphim serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Mr. Seraphim holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of B.C. He is Chartered Accountant and the President and Chief Executive Officer. Before February 15, 2007 Mr. Seraphim was Vice-President, Pulp & Paper Sales and on that date he was appointed Vice-President, Pulp & Paper, a position which he held until July 1, 2010. He was Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from July 1, 2010 to April 19, 2012 when he was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. On March 1, 2013 Mr. Seraphim became the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Seraphim is Chairman of the B.C. Council of Forest Industries and acts as West Fraser’s representative in a number of industry related associations including the Forest Products Association of Canada, Alberta Forest Products Association and the Softwood Lumber Board.

Christopher Virostek Mr. Christopher A Virostek serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the company. Mr. Virostek is a chartered professional accountant (CA) and has held a number of senior financial roles at Masonite International Corp. since 2002, most recently as senior vice-president of strategy and corporate development.

Raymond Ferris Mr. Raymond W. serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Before September 15, 2007 was a Operations Manager, Solid Wood. Mr. Ferris will be responsible for the successful implementation of its operating strategies. He has been with the company since 1997 in a number of senior roles and has extensive manufacturing experience in the forest products industry.

Rodger Hutchinson Mr. Rodger M. Hutchinson serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.

Christopher McIver Mr. Christopher D. McIver serves as Vice President - Sales and Marketing of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. From January 2005 to December 2005 was Lumber Sales Manager and before January 2005 was MDF Operations Manager.

Brian Balkwill Mr. Brian Allen Balkwill serves as Vice President - Canadian lumber of the company. He is the general manager, Canadian lumber, has been appointed vice-president, Canadian lumber. Mr. Balkwill has been with the company since 1986 and has held a variety of progressive roles in forestry and manufacturing and holds a degree in forestry.

Keith Carter Mr. Keith Darren Carter serves as Vice President - Pulp and Energy Operations of the company, He is currently the general manager, pulp operations, has been appointed vice-president, pulp and energy operations, and will assume the pulp and energy operational responsibilities of Mr. Rippon on his retirement. Mr. Carter has been with the company since 2000 and has held a variety of maintenance, engineering and general management responsibilities and holds an engineering degree.

Larry Gardner Mr. Larry Earl Gardner serves as Vice President - Canadian woodlands of the company, and currently the general manager, Canadian woodlands operations, has been appointed vice-president, Canadian woodlands, and will assume the Canadian woodlands responsibilities of Mr. Lehane on his retirement. Mr. Gardner has been with the company since 1980 in a variety of roles, including chief forester and is a registered professional forester.

James Gorman Mr. James W. Gorman serves as Vice President - Corporate and Government Relations of the Company since May 19, 2015. Mr. Gorman will join West Fraser after having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Forest Industries since 2013. Prior to joining COFI, Mr. Gorman served in a number of senior leadership roles with the Government of British Columbia.

Sean McLaren Mr. Sean P. McLaren serves as Vice President - U.S. Lumber of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Mr. Sean was previously General Manager, Wood Products for the Company's U.S. operations. Sean will continue to be situated at the Company's U.S. regional office in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chuck Watkins Mr. Chuck H. Watkins serves as Vice President - U.S. lumber Manufacturing of the company, He is currently the general manager, U.S. lumber manufacturing, has been appointed vice-president, U.S. lumber manufacturing. Mr. Watkins has been in the wood products industry since 2006 and joined the company in 2012. He holds an engineering degree.

Robert Phillips Mr. Robert Lawrence Phillips, QC, serves as Lead Independent Director of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Mr. Phillips holds B.Sc. (Chemical Engineering) and an LL.B., both from the University of Alberta. Before July 2004, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the BCR Group of Companies, which was involved in rail transportation and marine terminal operations. Before joining BCR, he was Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy for MacMillan Bloedel Limited, and has held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the PTI Group Inc. and Dreco Energy Services Ltd. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in Alberta in 1991. In February 2008 Mr. Phillips was designated by the Board to serve as Lead Director and in that capacity he serves as Chairman of the Governance & Nominating Committee. Mr. Phillips is also a member of the Compensation Committee. He is a director of the following public corporations: Canadian National Railway Company, Canadian Western Bank, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and Precision Drilling Corporation

Reid Carter Mr. Reid Ewart Carter serves as Independent Director of the company. In 2003 Mr. Carter joined Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a global asset manager, as a Managing Partner and was appointed President of Brookfield Timberlands Management LP. In this role, Mr. Carter has led the acquisition of approximately 3.5 million acres of private timberlands throughout North America and Brazil and leads the teams responsible for all growth and operations aspects of these businesses. Mr. Carter also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Acadian Timber Corp. from 2010 to 2015 and its predecessor, Acadian Timber Income Fund, from 2006 to 2015. He served as National Bank Financial’s Paper and Forest Products Analyst between 1996 and 2003. Between 1990 and 1996 he served as a resource analyst with TimberWest Forest Corp. Mr. Carter holds a combined undergraduate degree in Foresty and Biology and a master’s degree in Forest Soils, both from the University of British Columbia.

John Floren Mr. John N. Floren serves as Independent Director of the company. He has been President and CEO of Methanex Corporation since January 2013. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Floren was Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Logistics of Methanex from June 2005 and prior to that, Director, Marketing and Logistics, North America from May 2002. He has been an employee of Methanex for approximately 16 years and has worked in the chemical industry for over 30 years. He currently serves as a director of Methanex whose shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Floren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Manitoba. He also attended the Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development and has attended the International Executive Program at INSEAD. Most recently he completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors.

John Ketcham Mr. John K. Ketcham serves as Independent Director of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. He resides in Santa Monica, California. He is a graduate of Tufts University and is currently a real estate developer in Los Angeles. Mr. Ketcham currently owns or controls a total of 977,100 of our Common shares. Previously Mr. Ketcham was a film producer (The Hurricane, starring Denzel Washington) and director. From 1985 to 1992 Mr. Ketcham was a television reporter in Vancouver, B.C. Mr. Ketcham is a member of the Safety & Environment Committee and the Governance & Nominating Committee.

Gerald Miller Mr. Gerald J. Miller serves as Independent Director of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Prior to which he was the Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of B.C. and is a Chartered Accountant who retired from West Fraser on July 31, 2011 after a 25-year career. Mr. Miller is a member of the Safety & Environment Committee. Mr. Miller was a key member of West Fraser’s senior executive team and served in a number of executive positions including as Executive Vice-President, Pulp & Paper, Executive Vice-President, Operations and Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, the position that he held at the time of his retirement. Mr. Miller is also a trustee of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust.