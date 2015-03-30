Edition:
United States

Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)

WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,415.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.50 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs1,405.50
Open
Rs1,414.75
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,383.55
Volume
10,374
Avg. Vol
63,213
52-wk High
Rs1,430.00
52-wk Low
Rs838.95

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Arvind Uppal

53 2010 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Anil Berera

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Roopali Singh

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sunil D'Souza

2015 Additional Director, Managing Director

Vikas Singhal

2012 Whole Time Director

Sonu Bhasin

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Anand Bhatia

68 Non-Executive Independent Director

Simon Scarff

2001 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sanjiv Verma

2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vinay Kumar

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Arvind Uppal

Mr. Arvind Uppal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He resigned from the position of Managing Director of the Company with effective 22 June 2015. Mr. Arvind Uppal is a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and is a post graduate in Management from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. He has over 22 years of experience in business development, International marketing and General management. Prior to joining Whirlpool he was with Nestle in India and overseas. He is a Director in Tuscan Ventures Private Limited.

Anil Berera

Mr. Anil Berera is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He holds Bachelor in commerce and Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of working experience in finance, accounts, treasury, taxation and general management. He joined the Company in March 2007 as Chief Financial Officer for India Operations and was promoted as Chief Financial Officer & Vice President (Asia South). He has held several key positions in finance and accounts in many organizations including Price Water House Coopers, Gillette and Becton Dickinson.

Roopali Singh

Sunil D'Souza

Mr. Sunil A. D'Souza has been appointed as Additional Director, Managing Director of Whirlpool of India Limited, effective 22 June 2015. Mr. D’Souza joins Whirlpool from PepsiCo where he was the Head of PepsiCo’s VIMAPS Business Unit based out of Malaysia. In his 15 years with PepsiCo, Mr. D’Souza has held various senior management positions in Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and India.

Vikas Singhal

Mr. Vikas Singhal is Whole Time Director of Whirlpool of India Limited, since May 08, 2012. He had served as Whole Time Director of the company from July 2008 until March 2010. He has over 17 years of experience, working with some global organisations. He began his carrier as a graduate trainee with Carrier Aircon. Subsequently he has been with Delphi Automotives, Owens Brockway and Piramal Enterprises in various leadership positions. Previous to joining Whirlpool, he served as V.P. Manufacturing and Technology - Piramal Enterprises- Glass Division. Ranging from manufacturing operations to supply Chain, Project Management, New Business Development, Vikas has dealt with a broad Continuum of business facets. He holds a B.Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee and a PGDBM from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Sonu Bhasin

Ms. Sonu Bhasin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Whirlpool of India Limited. Ms. Sonu Bhasin is a B.Sc. from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University and an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. She has over 27 years of experience working in various Leadership positions in organizations like Tata group, ING Vysya Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank etc. Currently she is working as Chief Operating Officer with Tata Capital Limited.

Anand Bhatia

Mr. Anand Narain Bhatia is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He is an Economics graduate from Cambridge University (U.K). He has over 30 years of working experience at senior level with Unilever plc worldwide. Currently he is a director in EID Parry (India) Ltd., HGS Pvt Ltd., Sowar Pvt. Ltd., Sowar Private Limited. He is on the company Board since 2001 and is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Shareholders Grievance Committee.

Simon Scarff

Mr. Simon James Scarff is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He worked for over 23 years with Smithkline in various capacities and had last served as Non Executive Director & Chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited up to 30th April 2013. In 1999 he was awarded the prestigious honour of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Majesty, The Queen of England.

Sanjiv Verma

Mr. Sanjiv Verma is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. Mr. Verma is an Engineering Graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He has over 27 years of experience working in various leadership positions. His last assignment was as General Manager India and SEA, & Managing Director Baxter India. Currently he is a Director of J. V. D. Health Private Limited and Devita Renal Care India Private Limited. He is Founder Trustee of Chronic Health Care Foundation of India. His key strengths are Strategic thinking and influencing skills for business growth and profitability, Business Leadership skills, Analytical capabilities, People Management in a multicultural, multinational environment.

Vinay Kumar

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Arvind Uppal

83,419,600

Anil Berera

22,447,300

Roopali Singh

--

Sunil D'Souza

--

Vikas Singhal

15,483,900

Sonu Bhasin

--

Anand Bhatia

--

Simon Scarff

--

Sanjiv Verma

--

Vinay Kumar

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading