Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

Nancy McKinstry Ms. Nancy McKinstry has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since September 1, 2003. She was appointed as Member of the Executive Board on June 1, 2001. Before assuming her present position, she previously served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wolters Kluwer's operations in North America. She also was President and CEO of CCH Legal Information Services, now a part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate & Financial Services division. Earlier, she held product management positions with CCH INCORPORATED, now part of Wolters Kluwer’s Tax, Accounting & Legal division. In 1999, she worked briefly as CEO of SCP Communications, before rejoining Wolters Kluwer to head North American operations. Early in her career, she held management positions with Booz Allen Hamilton. She has served as Member of the Boards of Directors of Ericsson, the American Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands, and TiasNimbas Business School. She has been Member of the Boards of Directors of Sanoma Oyi, Ericsson, Abbott, and TiasNimbas Business School. She has also been Member of the Advisory Council of the Amsterdam Institute of Finance, the Advisory Board for the University of Rhode Island, the Advisory Board of the Harrington School of Communication and Media, and the Board of Overseers of Columbia Business School. She earned her Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from Columbia University, New York, and Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. In May 2005, she was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by the University of Rhode Island in recognition of her contributions to business.

Kevin Entricken Mr. Kevin B. Entricken has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since April 24, 2013. He joined the Company in 2003. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health for the past three years. Prior to that, Mr. Entricken served as Vice President, Investor Relations, and as Chief Financial Officer of Wolters Kluwer Law & Business. Before joining the Company, he held senior finance positions in the operating units of information and media companies, including Reed Elsevier and EMI Music. He began his career and worked for several years at KPMG. He graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1987 from Montclair State University, New Jersey and was qualified as a Certified Public Accountant.

Karen Abramson Ms. Karen Abramson has been Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since August 2012. As Chief Executive Officer of the global division, she leads Wolters Kluwer tax and accounting operations worldwide, with activities across North America, Brazil, Europe and Asia Pacific. She joined Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting in 2012 as President & Chief Executive Officer of CCH, a part of Wolters Kluwer and a provider of tax, accounting and audit information, software and solutions. At CCH, she led the North America businesses in delivering innovative solutions for professionals with the launch of the numerous mobile and cloud-based solutions including the award-winning CCH Axcess. She has experience in the professional information and software industry, and a track record of growing businesses in Wolters Kluwer through customer-focused innovation. She previously served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health’s Medical Research business unit. Abramson transformed the Medical Research business and strengthened and restored key partnerships. She introduced both new revenue models and innovative product offerings. Previously at Wolters Kluwer, Abramson served as Vice President and General Manager of CT Corsearch. Under her leadership, CT Corsearch revolutionized the trademark review process with electronic workflow solutions, consistently delivered double-digit organic growth, significantly increased market share and achieved the highest quality and customer satisfaction rates in the history of the business. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, she held executive roles at Member Works and Thomson Tax and Accounting. She is a past Executive Board Member of the American Association of Publishers; she has served as a member of the European Executive Council for Outsell; a Publishing Member of CrossRef; and a Member of the International DOI Foundation Board.

Stacey Caywood Ms. Stacey Caywood has been Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since September 2010. She was previously President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wolters Kluwer Law & Business. Prior to that, she was Vice President of the Wolters Kluwer Law & Business Legal Professional Group. Formerly, Ms. Caywood also served as Publisher of CCH's Business and Finance group, and as Director of sales and marketing, with management responsibility for sales, marketing and the launch of the unit's Internet products. She joined CCH in 1992 as a product manager and orchestrated the launch of the company’s first CD-ROM products. Ms. Caywood earned a Masters of Business Administration from Northwestern University, J.L. Kellogg School of Management, Chicago, and holds a Bachelor’s degree from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts.

Richard Flynn Mr. Richard Flynn has served as Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance at Wolters Kluwer N.V. since 2015. Prior to that, he served as Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Legal Services of Wolters Kluwer N.V. from January 27, 2012. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Flynn held a number of senior-level positions at American Express over the past 18 years. His last position was Senior Vice President and General Manager for OPEN. In that role, he led the product strategy to deliver innovations for the B2B marketplace, focusing on product line management, new product development, key partnerships and customer experience. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cardless Payments, responsible for new product and business development to win market share in key high-growth electronic payment categories, including Online Payments and Recurring Bills. He also led research and development efforts in emerging payment technology, including Contactless and Mobile Phones. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and International Business from New York University and a Master's of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Diana Nole Ms. Diana Nole has served as Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Health at Wolters Kluwer N.V. since September 2015. Before joining the Company, Ms. Nole served as President for the Digital Medical Solutions Division of Carestream Health. She joined Carestream Health in 2007. Previously she held multiple leadership roles at Eastman Kodak in its Healthcare Information Technology Solutions group. She started at Kodak in 1987 as Worldwide Logistics Supervisor/Systems Analyst. Ms. Nole holds an MBA from the Simon School of Business, University of Rochester and received her BA, Magna cum Laude, in Math and Computer Science from the State University of New York.

Andres Sadler Mr. Andres Sadler has served as Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Global Business Services of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since February 2015. Over the past 12 years at Wolters Kluwer, Mr. Sadler has been a thought leader and architect of key strategic initiatives and has helped lead the transformation to a digital enterprise. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President, Strategy & Operational Excellence. Before joining Wolters Kluwer, Mr. Sadler was a Partner at Accenture's Strategy and Business Architecture Practice working in the United States and Latin America. Prior to that, he was a Principal at Booz, Allen & Hamilton where he led engagements focused on strategy development, operations improvement, and technology planning for media entertainment companies. Mr. Sadler has an MBA from Harvard University and a BS in Computer Science from Tufts University.

Corinne Saunders Ms. Corinne Saunders has served as Chief Executive Officer of Wolters Kluwer Emerging & Developing Markets of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since 2013. In this role, she is responsible for establishing a long-term presence in key emerging markets, particularly in India, China, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Before joining the Company, she was President of Europe and the Worldwide Network partners at Dun & Bradstreet and since 2002 held different roles at D&B, gaining knowledge of emerging markets, overseeing the expansion of the franchise network across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America. She has a track record of expanding businesses across multiple territories, spotting new opportunities and developing these into viable, scalable businesses. Prior to D&B, she held executive positions with American Express where she was responsible for different aspects of business development. She holds a degree in Political Science and Languages from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Grenoble and an MBA from HEC School of Management in Paris.

Maryjo Charbonnier Ms. Maryjo T. Charbonnier has been Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since January 2015. Prior to her appointment at Wolters Kluwer, she worked at Broadridge, most recently as its Chief Human Resources Officer since 2009. Broadridge. Prior to that, she held various senior Human Resources roles for over 13 years at PepsiCo Inc. in the US, Mexico and Canada. She has global HR experience, and has managed all areas of the HR function. While at Broadridge, she designed and delivered an HR strategy and processes that have resulted in increasing associate engagement and being a recognized employer of choice in key talent markets. She earned her BA in Washington DC at Catholic University, and her MBA at the Cox School of Business of Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX.

Jonah Paransky Mr. Jonah Paransky is Executive Vice President, General Manager - ELM Solutions business of the Company. Paransky brings nearly twenty years of experience in B2B software general management, product management and marketing, with a proven record of accomplishment in bringing new products to market. He has held several senior leadership roles with LexisNexis, including Vice President and Managing Director, Product Management of their Business of Law Software Solutions and Managed Technology Services group. Paransky was most recently the CEO of SkyTouch Technology, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of property management systems for hotels. At SkyTouch, he led the development of the firm's comprehensive market, business and sales strategies. Paransky graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science and a B.A. in Economics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Dennis Cahill Mr. Dennis M. Cahill has served as Executive Vice President of Global Platform Organization of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since October 2010. In this position, Mr. Cahill leads the Online Services Organization within GPO to support Wolters Kluwer’s business units with the design and implementation of online services that are delivered through the company’s content delivery and publishing platform Global Atlas, Portal Technologies (Vesta), and Mobile Platforms (iOS, Android, RIM). Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Mr. Cahill was Senior Vice President of Technology and Chief Product Officer Enterprise Media Group at Dow Jones & Company, a global provider of news and business information and a developer of technology to deliver content to consumers and organizations across multiple platforms, where he led the launch and commercialization of Factiva as a joint venture between Dow Jones and Reuters. He released Factiva versions across Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. Mr. Cahill is a business and technology visionary with a track record of increasing market share and bottom line profits. He has accomplishments in customer-centric product development, agile product and technology development, P&L leadership, and change management. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from State University of New York in the United States.

Sander van Dam Mr. Sander van Dam is Senior Vice President, Accounting & Control and CFO for Global Business Services of Wolters Kluwer N.V. Mr. van Dam previously held the position of Vice President Accounting & Control at Wolters Kluwer and since joining the company in January 2009 he has been leading Wolters Kluwer's internal and external financial reporting. He joined Wolters Kluwer from ArcelorMittal where he held the position of Vice President Consolidation & Reporting. Before that Mr. van Dam held a number of different positions at Deloitte, both in the Netherlands as well as in the US, and was last Audit Partner for the corporate market. He holds an M Sc in Economics as well as a post-graduate degree in Accountancy from VU University Amsterdam and he has qualified as a Certified Public Accountant in Boston, US. Mr. van Dam is a Member of the Dutch Accounting Standard Board Raad voor de Jaarverslaggeving.

George Dessing Mr. George Dessing is Senior Vice President, Treasury & Risk of Wolters Kluwer N.V. In this position, Mr. Dessing is responsible for global treasury, risk management and business continuity at Wolters Kluwer in support of the company’s business strategy. Mr. Dessing has been with Wolters Kluwer since 1997 and was appointed as Vice President, Corporate Treasurer in 2000. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer in 1997, he held various positions in Nethold Finance, part of the FilmNet Group, in the Netherlands and Belgium. Mr. Dessing has a Bachelor’s degree from Hogeschool van Arnhem en Nijmegen (HEAO) in The Hague, and holds a Master's of Science in Business Economics from Tilburg University. Mr. Dessing is also a board member of the Dutch Association of Corporate Treasurers (DACT).

Elizabeth Satin Ms. Elizabeth Satin has been Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions, North America of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since May 14, 2009. She is a veteran media and information industry senior investment banker who has spent over 20 years in investment banking. As Managing Director at Lehman Brothers, Ms. Satin was the lead banker on many industry-defining transactions in the media and information industry. Ms. Satin holds a Masters of Business Administration with honors in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and Semiotics from Brown University.

Maarten Thompson Mr. Maarten Thompson has been Senior Vice President, General Counsel/Company Secretary of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since 2012. In that capacity, Mr. Thompson holds responsibility for Legal Affairs and acts as Corporate Secretary for both the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. He has been with Wolters Kluwer's legal department since 1999. He joined as Senior Legal Counsel and became Vice President, Legal Affairs in 2000. Since 2003, Maarten has been Vice President, General Counsel/Company Secretary for Wolters Kluwer and was promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel/Company Secretary in 2012. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Mr. Thompson was part of the Corporate Practice Department and the Maritime Department at Nauta Dulith since 1994. Mr. Thompson holds a Law Degree from Universiteit Leiden, the Netherlands.

Atul Dubey Mr. Atul Dubey serves as Senior Vice President of Global Strategy of Wolters Kluwer N.V. He comes from S&P Global, where he was most recently the Head of Transformation for Standard and Poor's Rating Division. Prior to that, Mr. Dubey spent nine years at Citigroup in strategy and operating roles in their institutional businesses.

Meg Geldens Ms. Meg Geldens has served as Vice President, Investor Relations of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since June 14, 2012. She has 17 years of experience as a European Media analyst, employed by Credit Suisse First Boston, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Investec Securities, and MF Global. She has also worked as Management Consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton in Europe and, more recently, as CFO of an electronic publishing start-up. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Government from Dartmouth College at Hanover, United States.

Stevie Conlon Ms. Stevie Conlon serves as Vice President, Tax and Regulatory Counsel of the Company. Conlon, who joined Wolters Kluwer in 2004, brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She is a nationally recognized financial industry expert on the taxation of financial products and software solutions for financial firm compliance.

Timothy Burniston Mr. Timothy R. Burniston serves as Senior Advisor - Regulatory Strategy of the Company. Mr. Burniston joined Wolters Kluwer's financial services business in 2011 to lead its U.S. Advisory Consulting Services practice, helping compliance and risk management executives more effectively manage compliance obligations and implement risk mitigation strategies in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. Previously, he was a federal government senior executive who designed and led compliance, fair lending, and Community Reinvestment Act examination programs for the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the former Office of Thrift Supervision.

Bruno Angelici Mr. Bruno F. J. Angelici has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since April 20, 2007. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Reims Management School and a Masters of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management. He is former Executive Vice President, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa of AstraZeneca Plc. Mr. Angelici has served as Member of the Board (Non-Executive Director) of Smiths Group plc (United Kingdom), Member of the Board (Non-Executive Director) of Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) and Member of the Global Advisory Board of Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Japan). He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

D. Graafland Mr. D. Rene Hooft Graafland has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since April 25, 2012. He has been Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Heineken N.V., as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Theatre Carre. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

Jeanette Horan Ms. Jeanette Horan has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since April 21, 2016. She retired from IBM where she held many key leadership roles, including that of Chief Information Officer. She is Member of the Selection and Remuneration Committee at the Company.

Ben Noteboom Mr. Ben J. Noteboom has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer N.V. since April 22, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of Randstad Holding N.V.