Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs64.10
Day's High
Rs68.75
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
1,830,506
Avg. Vol
828,108
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Bal Goenka

2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Suneel Mohnot

President (Commercial)

Altaf Jiwani

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Dinesh Jain

2014 President - Finance

Barry Leonard

2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Welspun USA

Shashikant Thorat

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Dipali Goenka

2015 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Rajesh Mandawewala

54 2015 Joint Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Anil Channa

Executive Director-Operations, Anjar

Milind Hardikar

2014 Executive Director - Strategic Affairs, Textiles

Mukesh Savlani

Vice President, Marketing

Sasanka Aich

2014 Director - Operations, Anjar

A. Joshi

2014 Director - Operations, Vapi

Padma Betai

2015 Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Ltd.

Arvind Singhal

2014 Additional Director

Pradeep Poddar

2016 Independent Director

Ram Sharma

76 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Arun Todarwal

60 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Harish Venkateswaran

2013 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Bal Goenka

Suneel Mohnot

Altaf Jiwani

Mr. Altaf Jiwani has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Welspun India Ltd., with effect from 2 February 2015. He has experience of 23 years with organization like RPG group and Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

Dinesh Jain

Barry Leonard

Shashikant Thorat

Dipali Goenka

Rajesh Mandawewala

Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala is Joint Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Welspun India Ltd. He was Non-Executive Non-Indepenent Director of the Company. He joined the board of Directors in 1989. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Anil Channa

Milind Hardikar

Mukesh Savlani

Sasanka Aich

A. Joshi

Padma Betai

Arvind Singhal

Pradeep Poddar

Ram Sharma

Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Welspun India Ltd. He joined the Board of Directors in 2008. Mr. Sharma is MA (Econ), B.Com and Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. He has specialised knowledge in the field of life insurance, mutual funds, training, sales and marketing and investment.

Arun Todarwal

Mr. Arun L. Todarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Welspun India Ltd. Mr. Todarwal is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has been practicing since 1981. He is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, National Centre for Quality Management, International Fiscal Association, Bombay Management Association, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and their study group on International Taxation and Finance.

Harish Venkateswaran

