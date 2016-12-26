William Hill PLC (WMH.L)
WMH.L on London Stock Exchange
249.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.30 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
251.80
Open
252.10
Day's High
253.00
Day's Low
249.20
Volume
2,593,667
Avg. Vol
4,206,751
52-wk High
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Davis
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Bowcock
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Ruth Prior
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luke Thomas
|2013
|Company Secretary
|
Mark Brooker
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Roy Gardner
|71
|2014
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Georgina Harvey
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashley Highfield
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
David Lowden
|59
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
John O'Reilly
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Robin Terrell
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Imelda Walsh
|52
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Lyndsay Wright
|Director of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gareth Davis
|Mr. Gareth Davis is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of William Hill PLC. Mr. Davis recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (Imperial Tobacco) after 14 years in the role. He joined Imperial Tobacco in 1972 as a management trainee and undertook various roles in the business, including Managing Director of International Operations from 1988. He was appointed Chief Executive in 1996 and led the demerger of Imperial Tobacco from Hanson plc and subsequent listings on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. He played a key role in the development and execution of Imperial Tobacco's strategy and its development into a multi-national business. Since 2003, Mr. Davis has also been a non-executive director of Wolseley plc, where he is also senior independent director. He is Chairman of DS Smith PLC.
|
Philip Bowcock
|Mr. Philip Bowcock is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He is responsible for Group strategy, operational management, leadership of the Executive team. He was CFO, Cineworld Group Plc; Finance Director, Luminar Group Holdings Plc; Financial Controller & Head of Corporate Development, Barratt Developments PLC; Property Finance Director, Tesco PLC; Vice President Finance, Hilton Group plc. He is Chartered Management Accountant.
|
Ruth Prior
|
Luke Thomas
|Mr. Luke Thomas is Company Secretary of the company. He was Head of Governance, Centrica plc, Group Deputy Secretary, RSA Insurance Group plc Deputy Secretary, Spirent Communications plc.
|
Mark Brooker
|Mr. Mark Brooker has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 April 2017. He was formerly Chief Operating Officer and an Executive Director at Betfair Group having previously held the position of Managing Director of the company's Sports business. Prior to joining Betfair Mark had extensive experience in corporate broking at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and NatWest Markets.
|
Roy Gardner
|Sir Roy Gardner is Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC., effective 3 March 2014. He is Senior Adviser, Credit Suisse Group; Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants; Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts; Fellow of the City & Guilds Institute; Board of Governors St Albans School. He was Chairman, Compass Group plc; Chairman, Plymouth Argyle Football Club; Chairman, Manchester United plc; Chief Executive, Centrica plc; Group Finance Director, British Gas plc; Executive Director, General Electric Company plc; Chief Operating Officer, Northern Telecom; Chairman, EnServe Group Ltd.; Non-executive Director, Willis Group Holdings plc; Visiting Fellow, Oxford University Chairman; Advisory Board of the Energy Futures Lab at Imperial College London; Chairman, Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.
|
Georgina Harvey
|Ms. Georgina Harvey is Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC. Her Current directorships: Big Yellow Group PLC (Non-executive Director) McColl’s Retail Group plc (Senior Independent Director). Her Managing Director of Regionals, Trinity Mirror plc; Managing Director of Wallpaper Group, IPC Media; Managing Director of IPC Advertising, IPC Media; Sales Director, IPC Magazines; Various sales and advertisement roles, Express Newspapers.
|
Ashley Highfield
|Mr. Ashley Highfield is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC., with effect from 16 November 2017. He is Director of Johnston Press PLC (Chief Executive) News Media Association (NMA) (Chairman). His Former roles: Managing Director and Vice President, Microsoft UK; CEO, Project Kangaroo; Director, New Media & Technology; Member of executive board, BBC; Managing Director, Flextech Interactive Limited.
|
David Lowden
|Mr. David S. Lowden serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC. His Current directorships: Michael Page International plc (Non-executive Chairman) Berendsen plc (Non-executive Director). His former roles: Non-executive Director, Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc; Chief Executive, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Chief Operating Officer, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Group Finance Director, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Group Finance Director, Asprey Plc; Chief Financial Officer, A.C. Nielsen Corporation; Various senior finance roles in Norcros Plc; Federal Express Corporation and KPMG.
|
John O'Reilly
|Mr. John P. O'Reilly is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 2 January 2017. He is Trustee of New Bridge Foundation. He is Non-executive Director, Telecity Group; Non-executive Chairman, Grand Parade Limited; Managing Director, Online, Coral Interactive (Gibraltar) Limited; Various roles including Executive Director, Ladbrokes plc.
|
Robin Terrell
|Mr. Robin Terrell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 2 January 2017. He held Various roles including Chief Customer Officer; Interim Managing Director UK; Group Multichannel Director, Tesco plc.
|
Imelda Walsh
|Ms. Imelda Walsh is Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC. Her Current directorships: First Group plc (Non-executive Director) Mitchells & Butlers plc (Non-executive Director). Her former roles: Mothercare plc (Non-executive Director); Institute of Employment Studies (Board member); Human Resources Director, J Sainsbury Plc; Human Resource Director, Barclays Bank Plc; Commercial Human Resources Director, Coca-Cola & Schweppes Beverages Ltd; Human Resources roles at Diageo Plc; Commissioner, Workplace Retirement Income Commission; Comic Relief (Trustee); Now Pensions Ltd (Trustee); Mentoring Foundation (Non-executive Director).
|
Lyndsay Wright
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gareth Davis
|301,743
|
Philip Bowcock
|606,324
|
Ruth Prior
|--
|
Luke Thomas
|--
|
Mark Brooker
|--
|
Roy Gardner
|73,196
|
Georgina Harvey
|58,196
|
Ashley Highfield
|76,196
|
David Lowden
|76,420
|
John O'Reilly
|--
|
Robin Terrell
|--
|
Imelda Walsh
|76,196
|
Lyndsay Wright
|--
As Of 26 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gareth Davis
|0
|0
|
Philip Bowcock
|0
|0
|
Ruth Prior
|0
|0
|
Luke Thomas
|0
|0
|
Mark Brooker
|0
|0
|
Roy Gardner
|0
|0
|
Georgina Harvey
|0
|0
|
Ashley Highfield
|0
|0
|
David Lowden
|0
|0
|
John O'Reilly
|0
|0
|
Robin Terrell
|0
|0
|
Imelda Walsh
|0
|0
|
Lyndsay Wright
|0
|0