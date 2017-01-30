Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

Name Description

Greg Penner Mr. Gregory Boyd Penner is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Mr. Penner has served on Walmart’s Board since 2008. He is chair of the Technology and eCommerce Committee and also serves on the Global Compensation and Strategic Planning and Finance Committees. Penner brings deep technology and international business experience to Walmart’s Board. He has been a general partner of investment management firm Madrone Capital Partners since 2005. From 2002 to 2005, he served as Walmart’s Senior Vice President and CFO - Japan. Prior to that role, he was Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy for Walmart.com. Before joining Walmart, Penner was a general partner at Peninsula Capital, an early stage venture capital fund, and a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs & Co. Penner is the son-in-law of Rob Walton.

C. Douglas McMillon Mr. C. Douglas McMillon is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. From February 2009 to January 2014, he served as Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Walmart International.

M. Brett Biggs Mr. M. Brett Biggs is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Prior to his current role, Biggs served as chief financial officer of Walmart U.S. from January 2012 until January 2014, and as senior vice president, Sam's Club Operations, from September 2010 until January 2012. Previously, he served in a variety of roles since joining the company in 2000, including senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sam's Club, senior vice president corporate finance and assistant treasurer, and senior vice president, international strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Before Walmart, Biggs worked at Leggett & Platt, Incorporated on its mergers and acquisitions team. Prior to that, he was an accountant at Phillips Petroleum Company, now ConocoPhillips, and an auditor at Pricewaterhouse LLP, now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Biggs is a certified public accountant.

Rollin Ford Mr. Rollin L. Ford is Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Vice President of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. From May 2006 to January 2012., he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Jeffrey Gearhart Mr. Jeffrey J. Gearhart is Executive Vice President - Global Governance, Corporate Secretary of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. From July 2010 to January 2013, he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. From February 2009 to July 2010., he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel.

Neil Ashe Mr. Neil M. Ashe is Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer - Global eCommerce and Technology of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. From January 2012 to January 2016, he served as Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global eCommerce. From April 2011 to July 2011, he served as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation, a mass media company. From July 2008 to April 2011, he served as President of CBS Interactive, Inc., an Internet content publisher.

Daniel Bartlett Mr. Daniel J. Bartlett is Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc..From November 2007 to June 2013, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of U.S. Operations at Hill & Knowlton, Inc., a public relations company.

Jacqueline Canney Ms. Jacqueline P. Canney is Executive Vice President - Global People of the company. From September 2003 to July 2015, she served as the Managing Director of Global Human Resources at Accenture plc., a global management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing company, and prior to 2003, she served in a variety of human resource roles during her career with Accenture that began in 1989.

David Cheesewright Mr. David Cheesewright is Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer - International Division of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Since September 2011 to January 2014, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Walmart International's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada region. From February 2008 to September 2011, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart Canada.

Gregory Foran Mr. Gregory S. Foran is Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer - Walmart U.S. division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Since August 9, 2014. From May 2014 to August 2014, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Walmart Asia region. From March 2012 to May 2014, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart China. From October 2011 to March 2012, he served as Senior Vice President responsible for various international projects. From 2009 until July 2011, he served as Director of Supermarkets, Liquor and Petrol at Woolworths Limited, the largest retailer in Australia and New Zealand.

John Furner Mr. John Furner is Executive Vice President of the Company and President and Chief Executive Officer - Sam’s Club Segment of the Company, effective February 1, 2017. Mr. Furner will report to the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer in this new position. Since October 2015, Mr. Furner has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Sam’s Club. Prior to being appointed to his current role, Mr. Furner served in a variety of roles with the Company, including Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Walmart China from January 2013 to October 2015; Senior Vice President, Home & Apparel and Global Sourcing from January 2012 to January 2013; and Senior Vice President, Proprietary Brands and Merchandising Solutions from May 2011 to January 2012. Mr. Furner joined the Company as an hourly store associate in 1993 and served in a variety of roles including store manager, district manager, and buyer before being promoted to Vice President-Divisional Merchandise Manager in 2006.

Marc Lore Mr. Marc Lore is Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. eCommerce Division of the Company. From April 2014 to September 2016, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet.com, Inc. From January 2005 to July 2013, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Quidsi, Inc., an eCommerce retailer that became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. in April 2011.

David Chojnowski Mr. David M. Chojnowski is Senior Vice President and Controller of the Company. In his new position, Mr. Chojnowski serve as the Company’s principal accounting officer and report to the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Since October 2014, Mr. Chojnowski has served as Vice President and Controller of the Company’s Walmart U.S. division. Prior to being appointed to his current role, Mr. Chojnowski served as Vice President, Finance Transformation from January 2013 to October 2014, and as Vice President and Controller of the Company’s International division from April 2011 to January 2013. Prior to joining the Company in April 2011, Mr. Chojnowski served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Burger King Corporation.

James Cash Dr. James I. Cash, Jr. is Lead Independent Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Dr. Cash is the James E. Robison Emeritus Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, where he served from July 1976 to October 2003. Dr. Cash served as the Senior Associate Dean and Chairman of HBS Publishing while on the faculty of the Harvard Business School, and also served as Chairman of the MBA Program. While on the faculty of Harvard Business School, Dr. Cash’s research focused on the strategic use of information technology in the service sector, and specifically the development of a performance measurement system for information technology organizations. Dr. Cash holds an advanced degree in accounting and has been published in accounting and information technology journals. He currently provides management development and consulting services through The Cash Catalyst, LLC, which Dr. Cash formed in 2009. He has served as a director of The Chubb Corporation since 1996 and of General Electric Company since 1997. Dr. Cash has served as a director of a number of other public companies, including Phase Forward Incorporated from October 2003 to May 2009, and Microsoft Corporation from May 2001 to November 2009, and has served on the audit committees of several public companies.

S. Robson Walton Mr. S. Robson Walton is Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Mr. Walton is the Chairman of Walmart and has been a member of the Board since 1978. He joined the company in 1969 and, prior to becoming Chairman in 1992, held a variety of positions with the company, including Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel and Vice Chairman. Before joining Walmart, Mr. Walton was in private law practice as a partner with the law firm of Conner & Winters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to his duties at Walmart, Mr. Walton is involved with a number of non-profit and educational organizations, including Conservation International, where he serves as Chairman of that organization’s executive committee, and the College of Wooster, where he is an Emeritus Life Trustee for the college.

Steuart Walton Mr. Steuart L. Walton is Director of the Company. Since February 2013, Mr. Walton has been the CEO and founder of Game Composites, Ltd., a company that designs and builds small composite aircraft. Before founding Game Composites, from June 2011 to January 2013, Mr. Walton worked in our company’s International division as a Senior Director, International Mergers and Acquisitions. Prior to his service at our company, he was an associate at Allen & Overy, LLP in London from 2007 to 2010, where

Pamela Craig Ms. Pamela J. Craig is Independent Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Ms. Craig is the recently retired CFO of Accenture plc (“Accenture”), a multinational management consulting, technology and outsourcing company, having served in that position from October 2006 to June 2013. On July 1, 2013, Ms. Craig stepped down as CFO and retired from Accenture on August 31, 2013. She served in a variety of consulting, operational, and finance leadership roles at Accenture in her 34 years with the firm and its predecessor companies. Her three prior roles with Accenture from the time it became a public company were as senior vice president, finance, from March 2004 to October 2006, group director, business operations and services, from March 2003 to March 2004, and managing partner, global business operations, from June 2001 to March 2003. Ms. Craig holds a master of business administration degree from New York University and a bachelor's degree with honors in economics from Smith College. Ms. Craig serves as a member of the board of directors of Akamai Technologies, Inc., where she is currently the chair of the audit committee, and VMWare, Inc. She also serves on the board of directors and/or advisors of several private and charitable organizations.

Timothy Flynn Mr. Timothy P. Flynn is Independent Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Flynn has experience in risk management, financial services, financial reporting and accounting from his 32 years at KPMG International and its predecessors, serving as the company's international chairman from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011. In this role, he directed a global executive team responsible for the firm's management and operations, and managed a global board of senior partners responsible for the strategy, oversight and governance of the global network. He also served as chairman from 2005 to 2010 and chief executive officer from 2005 to 2008 of KPMG LLP, the U.S. and member firm of KPMG International. Flynn holds a bachelors degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn., and is a member of its board of trustees. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has previously served as a trustee of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, a member of the World Economic Forum's International Business Council, and was a founding member of The Prince of Wales' International Integrated Reporting Committee..

Thomas Horton Mr. Thomas W. Horton is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Horton has more than 30 years of business and finance experience. He joined American Airlines in 1985 from international accounting partnership firm Peat Marwick & Company, now KPMG, and continued with American until 2002, rising to the role of Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO. He left American in 2002 for AT&T, where he served as CFO and later was appointed Vice Chairman. In 2005, Horton led the evaluation of strategic alternatives that ultimately led to the combination with SBC Communications, which formed the new AT&T. In March 2006, Horton returned to American as Executive Vice President of Finance and Planning. He was named President in 2010 and Chairman and CEO in 2011, where he led American through a successful restructuring and turnaround which culminated in the merger with US Airways, creating the world's largest airline. He stepped down as President and CEO of American in December 2013 and remained non-executive Chairman of the board until June 2014. Horton holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, magna cum laude, from Baylor University. He serves on the Board of Directors of Qualcomm, Inc., a leading developer and innovator of advanced wireless technologies. He also serves on the Executive Board of the Cox School of Business at SMU.

Marissa Mayer Ms. Marissa Ann Mayer is Independent Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Ms. Mayer is President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Yahoo! Inc. (“Yahoo!”), a digital media company, positions she has held since July 2012. Prior to assuming her role at Yahoo!, Ms. Mayer was the Vice President of Local and Maps for Google Inc. (“Google”) beginning in 2010, where she led the product management and engineering efforts of Google’s local, mobile, and location-based products, including Google Maps, Google Maps for Mobile, Local Search, Google Earth, and Street View. Ms. Mayer served in a variety of other capacities after joining Google as its first female engineer in 1999, and was responsible for launching hundreds of products and features during that time. Concurrently with her work at Google, Ms. Mayer taught introductory computer programming classes at Stanford University. Ms. Mayer holds a bachelor’s degree in symbolic systems and a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University.

Steven Reinemund Mr. Steven S. Reinemund is Independent Director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Mr. Reinemund is the Dean of Business and Professor of Leadership and Strategy at Wake Forest University, positions he has held since July 2008. Prior to joining the faculty of Wake Forest University, Mr. Reinemund had distinguished 23-year career with PepsiCo, Inc. (“PepsiCo”), where he served as that company’s Chairman of the Board from October 2006 to May 2007, and Chairman and CEO from May 2001 to October 2006. Prior to becoming Chairman and CEO, Mr. Reinemund was PepsiCo’s President and Chief Operating Officer from 1999 to 2001 and Chairman and CEO of Frito-Lay’s worldwide operations from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Reinemund has served as a director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, American Express Company, and Marriott International, Inc., all since 2007. He previously served as a director of Johnson & Johnson from 2003 to 2008. Mr. Reinemund is also a member of the board of trustees for The Cooper Institute. Mr. Reinemund has been a member of the Board since 2010. Mr. Reinemund’s qualifications to serve on the Board include his international business leadership experience gained through his service as Chairman and CEO of a global public company. In addition, through his service as dean of a prominent business school and on the boards of several companies in a variety of industries, including his service on the Board and the CNGC, Mr. Reinemund is able to provide considerable corporate governance, finance, operational and strategic experience to the Board.