Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

Name Description

Michael Rake Sir Michael Derek Vaughan Rake serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently Chairman of BT Group plc and Majid Al Futtaim Holdings LLC; Director of S&P Global and Andes Energia plc. Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce UK operations; Chairman of the Advisory Council of A Blueprint for Better Business; Honorary Vice President of the RNIB; Board member of the TransAtlantic Business Council; Advisor to ENGIE in the UK and Teneo Holdings LLC. He was President of the CBI; Member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group; Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of Barclays plc; Chairman of The Guidelines Monitoring Group; Chairman of easyJet plc; International Chairman of KPMG; Chairman of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills; Director of the Financial Reporting Council; Chairman of Business in the Community; Member of the National Security Forum; Board Member of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation.

Philip Jansen Mr. Philip Jansen serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Brakes Group from July 2010 and later Chairman between April 2013 and October 2015. He remains a Senior Advisor to Brakes Group and to Bain Capital. Between 2009 and 2013, Philip was a Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc. He was previously Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Europe, South Africa and India for Sodexo. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of MyTravel plc and Managing Director of Telewest Communications plc, after starting his career at Procter & Gamble.

Ron Kalifa Mr. Ron Kalifa is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ron is a Non-Executive Director of Transport for London and QIWI plc; Independent Consultant to Advent. He was Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay; Member of the Board of UK Cards Association Ltd. Has held various executive roles within RBS and NatWest.

Richard Medlock Mr. Richard Medlock serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified chartered accountant. Prior to joining Worldpay, Rick was Chief Financial Officer of Misys. From 2004 to December 2013, Rick was Chief Financial Officer of Inmarsat plc and between 1996 and 2004 he served as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of NDS Group plc. The early part of his career was spent in a variety of roles as Chief Financial Officer of a number of private equity backed technology companies in the UK and the US.

Kim Goodman Ms. Kim Crawford Goodman serves as Chief Executive Officer - Worldpay US of the Company effective 07, November 2016. Kim was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay US in 2016. She was previously President of American Express’ Global Business Travel and President of Merchant Services Americas. Prior to joining Amex in 2007, she held executive positions at Dell Inc. including Vice President of Software and Peripherals, Vice President of Public Marketing and Transactional Sales, and Vice President and General Manager of Dell Networking. Kim began her career at Bain & Company where she served as Partner, Manager and a Consultant. Kim holds board positions at Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR).

Shane Happach Mr. Shane Happach serves as Chief Executive Officer, Global eCom of the Company. Shane was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Global eCom division in 2016, having joined Worldpay in 2010. Shane has over 15 years’ experience in financial services and has significant experience in treasury, M&A and foreign exchange. He has held various management roles across international markets and developed key strengths in strategy, financial planning and new market entry.

Peter Jackson Mr. Peter Jackson serves as Chief Executive Officer - Worldpay UK of the Company. Peter was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay UK in 2017. He was previously Chief Innovation Officer at Banco Santander, where his remit covered Openbank, InnoVentures (a $200m VC fund) and the innovation activities across the Group. Prior to Santander, Peter was Group Chief Executive Officer of Travelex and he has held senior positions at Lloyds Banking Group, Halifax Bank of Scotland, and McKinsey & Company. Peter is a Non-Executive Director of Paddy Power Betfair plc, and a member of their Board Risk and Board Remuneration Committees. He is an active angel investor in fintech, with a board seat at Aire Labs Ltd, and chairs the development committee for Pembroke College, Cambridge.

Ruth Prior Ms. Ruth Prior serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ruth was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2016, having joined Worldpay in 2013. She was previously Group Chief Financial Officer of EMI Group and prior to that worked for the private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners as Finance Director. She has held senior positions within finance and operations, including at Whitbread and Bass and Unilever. Ruth has significant experience across a broad range of sectors, particularly in business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and change management. Ruth is a qualified chartered management accountant.

Andy Doyle Mr. Andy Doyle serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Andy was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer in 2013. Prior to joining Worldpay, he worked in a number of different sectors in companies experiencing high growth and change. He was previously Group Human Resources Director for ITV plc. He has worked in operational and senior HR executive roles in the UK, Europe and US in technology, real estate, construction and leisure retail. Andy is a Chartered Director and a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Mark Kimber Mr. Mark Kimber serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mark was appointed Chief Information Officer in 2016, having joined Worldpay from J.P. Morgan Chase where he was Chief Information Officer for EMEA. Mark has over 20 years’ experience in financial services having held senior technology roles within J.P. Morgan Chase as well as Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers. Mark has extensive expertise of building and leading global technology organisations.

Ruwan De Soyza Mr. Ruwan De Soyza serves as Group General Counsel of the Company. Ruwan was appointed Group General Counsel, having joined Worldpay in 2012. He has over 17 years of legal experience, first as a Corporate and M&A lawyer with Clifford Chance LLP and subsequently in a number of different businesses including Merchant and Retail Banking, Outsourcing and Consultancy. Ruwan is responsible for the provision of legal services to the Worldpay Group and has also been interim Head of Franchise Development and Management since June 2016. Ruwan holds a Diploma in Law from the College of Law, London and is a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales.

Kevin McCarten Mr. Kevin McCarten serves as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Kevin was appointed Chief Strategy Officer in 2016, having joined Worldpay from Oliver Wyman where he was responsible for the Global Business and Consumer Services practice and was a member of the Oliver Wyman Leadership Council. In addition to 16 years in consulting, advising at board level across a wide range of industry sectors, Kevin has spent 15 years in consumer products industries (Ford Motor Co. and Procter and Gamble), and seven years at board level in retail including five years as a main board member at J Sainsbury plc.

Derek Woodward Mr. Derek Woodward serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. Derek has a wealth of experience as Company Secretary of large publicly listed international companies across a range of industries. Derek was appointed Group Company Secretary in January 2016. Prior to this, he spent seven years as Group Company Secretary of Thomas Cook Group plc, seven years as Head of Secretariat at Centrica plc and three years as Company Secretary of Allied Zurich plc, the UK listed holding company of the Zurich Financial Services Group. Between 1990 and 1998 he was Assistant Secretary of British American Tobacco p.l.c.. Derek is a qualified chartered secretary and serves as Chairman of the ICSA Company Secretaries Forum.

John Allan Mr. John Murray Allan, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. John is currently Chairman of Tesco plc, Barratt Developments plc and London First. He was Co-Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Dixons Carphone; Chairman of Care UK Health & Social Care; Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc, Royal Mail Group plc, the UK Home Office Supervisory Board, 3i Group plc, PHS Group plc, Wolseley plc, Hamleys plc and Connell plc. Member of the supervisory boards of Lufthansa AG and Deutsche Postbank; Senior Advisor to Deutsche Bank; Executive Director of BET plc; Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of Deutsche Post DHL.

Deanna Oppenheimer Ms. Deanna W. Oppenheimer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2016. She is currently a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tesco plc and holds Non- Executive Director roles on the Boards of Whitbread plc, Axa Group and the Joshua Green Corporation. Founder of CameoWorks LLC. Senior Advisor to Bain & Company. She was Vice Chair of Global Retail Banking and Chief Executive of UK Retail and Business Banking at Barclays plc. Senior executive positions at Washington Mutual Inc.

Karen Richardson Ms. Karen A. Richardson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 July 2016. She is a Non-Executive Director of BT Group plc, Exponent and Ayasdi. She was Non-Executive Director roles on the boards of i2 Holdings, Hackerank, VirtuOz and Hi5 Networks. Advisory Board member of Proofpoint and former advisor to Silver Lake Partners; Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany Inc. Senior sales and marketing roles in Collabra Software Inc. and Netscape Communications Corp.