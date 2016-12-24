Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)
WPK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
54.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
54.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.02%)
$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$54.32
$54.32
Open
$54.24
$54.24
Day's High
$54.36
$54.36
Day's Low
$53.97
$53.97
Volume
35,946
35,946
Avg. Vol
51,845
51,845
52-wk High
$61.43
$61.43
52-wk Low
$44.50
$44.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antti Aarnio-Wihuri
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bruce Berry
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Larry Warelis
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Kevin Byers
|Vice President
|
David Johns
|Vice President
|
Timothy Johnson
|2010
|Vice President
|
O. Muggli
|2011
|Vice President - Technology
|
David Stacey
|2010
|Vice President - Corporate Development
|
Martti Aarnio-Wihuri
|2011
|Director
|
Juha Hellgren
|2005
|Director
|
Ilkka Suominen
|2010
|Director
|
Karen Albrechtsen
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Donald Chatterley
|2006
|Independent Director
|
Dayna Spiring
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Antti Aarnio-Wihuri
|Mr. Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Director of the Company., since May 18, 1985. He has been Chairman of Wihuri International Oy.
|
Bruce Berry
|Mr. Bruce J. Berry is President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
|
Larry Warelis
|Mr. Larry Warelis is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Warelis has been with Winpak since 1997 as the Director of Corporate Accounting & Treasury.
|
Kevin Byers
|Mr. Kevin Byers is Vice President of the Company.
|
David Johns
|Mr. David A. Johns serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President Winpak Division, a division of Winpak Ltd.
|
Timothy Johnson
|Mr. Timothy L. Johnson serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging Inc. Mr. Johnson who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging on January 1, 2010 held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Winpak Heat Seal Packaging.
|
O. Muggli
|Mr. O. Y. Muggli serves as a Vice President - Technology of the Company. Mr. Muggli who prior to his appointment as Vice President, Technology of Winpak Ltd. on August 22, 2011 held the position of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010. Mr. Muggli held the positions of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010, Vice President Innovation, Alcan Packaging, January 1, 2008, Vice President & Managing Director Fresh Food, Alcan Packaging – Food Europe, April 1, 2007 and Vice President Research & Development, Technology, Alcan Packaging Food Europe, Pharma Flexibles, January 1, 2004.
|
David Stacey
|Mr. David J. Stacey is a Vice President of the Company. Mr. Stacey who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Portion Packaging on January 1, 2016 was Vice President Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. and President of Winpak Lane, Inc. on December 1, 2010. Mr. Stacey was the Vice President - Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. He serves as President of Winpak Lane, Inc., since December 1, 2010 He held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Alcan Medical Flexibles Americas, January 1, 2007 and prior to this, Vice President Sales, Alcan Food & Specialty Flexibles.
|
Martti Aarnio-Wihuri
|Mr. Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Director of the Company. He has been Director of the Company., since April 28, 2011. He has been Manager, Sustainability Program of Wihuri International Oy.
|
Juha Hellgren
|Mr. Juha M. Hellgren serves as a Director of the Company. He has been Director since June 1, 2005. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wihuri Oy.
|
Ilkka Suominen
|Mr. Ilkka T. Suominen is an Director of the Company., since September 13, 2010. He holds Masters Science (Economics), 1985, Stanford Executive Program, 1998, Wihuri Oy, Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer (2003 to present) Rettig Heating Group BV, The Netherlands, Chief Financial Officer, 2000 to 2003 Danisco Cultor America, Inc., New York, Vice President Finance, 1996 to 2000 Cultor Plc, Finland, various positions, 1985 to 1995.
|
Karen Albrechtsen
|
Donald Chatterley
|Mr. Donald R. W. Chatterley serves as an Independent Director of the Company., since April 20, 2006. He is retired Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada, Winnipeg office, 1979 to 2003.
|
Dayna Spiring
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Antti Aarnio-Wihuri
|138,159
|
Bruce Berry
|2,822,270
|
Larry Warelis
|--
|
Kevin Byers
|--
|
David Johns
|689,745
|
Timothy Johnson
|602,644
|
O. Muggli
|592,414
|
David Stacey
|556,913
|
Martti Aarnio-Wihuri
|56,315
|
Juha Hellgren
|66,076
|
Ilkka Suominen
|66,076
|
Karen Albrechtsen
|66,076
|
Donald Chatterley
|71,707
|
Dayna Spiring
|41,047
As Of 24 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Antti Aarnio-Wihuri
|0
|0
|
Bruce Berry
|0
|0
|
Larry Warelis
|0
|0
|
Kevin Byers
|0
|0
|
David Johns
|0
|0
|
Timothy Johnson
|0
|0
|
O. Muggli
|0
|0
|
David Stacey
|0
|0
|
Martti Aarnio-Wihuri
|0
|0
|
Juha Hellgren
|0
|0
|
Ilkka Suominen
|0
|0
|
Karen Albrechtsen
|0
|0
|
Donald Chatterley
|0
|0
|
Dayna Spiring
|0
|0